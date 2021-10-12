Will US Require Shots for Flying?￼

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

Global Research, October 12, 2021Mercola

The White House is seriously considering a “no shot, no fly” rule within the U.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s top medical adviser, is in favor of the idea and stated that “nothing has been taken off the table” when it comes to domestic air travel vaccine mandates

COVID-19 shots do not prevent transmission and people who have been injected can still spread COVID-19 to others, making vaccine mandates more about compliance than science

The “science” behind social distancing is also nonexistent, and the 6 feet requirement an arbitrary number created by politics, not science

The vaccine mandate rhetoric is also ignoring the basic and long-established phenomenon of natural immunity; those who’ve recovered from COVID-19 are naturally immune and don’t need a shot

The only way to compensate for the assault on freedom happening all around is for people to hear about it and stand up against it

COVID-19 injection mandates are gaining speed in the U.S. and it may not be long before you’re required to get a COVID-19 shot if you plan to travel by air. While injection mandates already exist for cruises and international travel, you could still fly domestically whether you’ve been injected or not. This may soon change.

In former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul’s September 20, 2021, Liberty Report, it’s noted that the White House is seriously considering a “no shot, no fly” rule within the U.S.,1 and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s top medical adviser, is in favor of the idea.

Fauci Supports Injection Mandate for Domestic Air Travel

When asked whether he would support vaccine mandates for airline travel, Fauci told theSkimm,2“I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated.” He also stated, in an interview with “Meet the Press,” that “nothing has been taken off the table” when it comes to domestic air travel vaccine mandates.3

Despite Fauci’s many inconsistencies and outright lies during the pandemic — such as denying that the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) funded coronavirus research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology4 — he still hasn’t been arrested and he still has a job, Paul noted. “You’d think that his flip-flopping would call attention to his ineptness,” Paul said, adding that Fauci is partners with Bill Gates and the deep state is clearly on his side:5

“Fauci changes his mind every once in a while, only in words, never in actions. His actions have been very consistent. More government, more intimidation, more of elimination of personal liberties and personal decisions. So that’s going to continue. I don’t see how it could be improved unless they have somebody replace him. Some day that will happen.”

September 20, 2021, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that international travelers flying into the U.S. would need to present proof of injection. This increased speculation that a domestic injection requirement for air travel could follow, putting personal and medical freedom further at risk. When asked about it, Zients echoed Fauci in saying, “We’re not taking any measures off the table.”6

More About Compliance Than Science

People who have received two COVID-19 shots can still spread COVID-19 to others. According to the CDC, “If you are fully vaccinated and become infected with the Delta variant, you can spread the virus to others.”7

So people on a plane who are infected with COVID-19 can transmit the virus, period. It doesn’t matter if they’ve been injected or not, since the shot does not prevent transmission. The CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) posted online July 30, 2021, detailed an outbreak of COVID-19 that occurred in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, in which 74% of the cases occurred in fully vaccinated people.8

This finding was pivotal in yet another CDC turnaround, in which they loosened mask requirements for vaccinated people and then abruptly tightened them again, suggesting that everyone needs to wear a mask indoors whether they’d gotten injected or not,9 because even the vaccinated are spreading the virus and can infect others.

The New York Times published another example, quoting data from Israel showing that an increasing number of vaccinated people were ending up hospitalized for COVID-19:10,11

“Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel’s head of public health services said the summer’s rise in the number of hospitalized patients who had been fully vaccinated with Pfizer’s vaccine was ‘scary.’ She said 60 percent of severely or critically ill patients and 45 percent of those who died during what she called the fourth surge had received two injections of Pfizer’s vaccine.”

Vaccine mandates are, quite simply, more about compliance than science. According to Paul, it’s a matter of punishing people for noncompliance:12

“It’s getting the people conditioned that they will obey. And if they don’t, they’re either going to be punished or they’ve been intimidated to think that they’re going to die from a disease and the problems are much, much greater than they really are.

They’re made to be very frightened and they work on fear. This is what social distancing was all about. This is what masks were all about. They never proved any of that.”Six Feet Social Distancing Rule ‘Arbitrary’

The “science” behind social distancing is also nonexistent, and the 6 feet requirement an arbitrary number created by politics, not science, since SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted by aerosols.13 Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner who later joined Pfizer’s board of directors, admitted on “Face the Nation”:14,15WHO: No Guarantee COVID Vaccines Will Prevent People from Being Infected

“The six feet was arbitrary in and of itself. But if the administration had focused in on that, they might have been able to effect a policy that would have actually achieved their outcome. But that policy making process didn’t exist, and the six feet is a perfect example of the lack of rigor around how CDC made recommendations.

Nobody knows where it came from. Most people assume that the six feet of distance, the recommendation for keeping six feet apart, comes out of some old studies related to flu, where droplets don’t travel more than six feet. We now know COVID spreads through aerosols.

The initial recommendation that the CDC brought to the White House … was 10 feet, and a political appointee in the White House said we can’t recommend 10 feet. Nobody can measure 10 feet. It’s inoperable. Society will shut down. So the compromise was around six feet.”

So the idea that health officials are following science is a ridiculous one, Paul said. In essence, “they’ve cancelled science.”16

Why Isn’t Anyone Talking About Natural Immunity?

The vaccine mandate rhetoric is also ignoring the basic and long-established phenomenon of natural immunity. There are an estimated 33 million people in the U.S. who have recovered from COVID-19.17 This is likely an underestimate, as it doesn’t include people who were asymptomatic or had mild cases and didn’t even know they were infected. These 33 million-plus people are now naturally immune to COVID-19.

“For as smart a guy as he [Fauci] is, he doesn’t understand or believe, or just is in denial of, natural immunity,” Paul said.18 It defies common sense and logic to mandate a shot for someone who is already immune to the disease. This is likely to prompt more than a few lawsuits, especially since it’s been shown that natural immunity may protect you significantly better than an injection.

Data presented July 17, 2021, to the Israeli Health Ministry revealed that, of the more than 7,700 COVID-19 cases reported since May 2021, only 72 occurred in people who had previously had COVID-19 — a rate of less than 1%. In contrast, more than 3,000 cases — or approximately 40% — occurred in people who had received a COVID-19 vaccine.19 As reported by Israeli National News:

“With a total of 835,792 Israelis known to have recovered from the virus, the 72 instances of reinfection amount to 0.0086% of people who were already infected with COVID.

By contrast, Israelis who were vaccinated were 6.72 times more likely to get infected after the shot than after natural infection, with over 3,000 of the 5,193,499, or 0.0578%, of Israelis who were vaccinated getting infected in the latest wave.”

In other words, those who were vaccinated were nearly 700% more likely to develop COVID-19 than those who had natural immunity from a prior infection — and this is largely in response to the Delta variant.20 While it’s not surprising that U.S. health officials haven’t made this distinction, penalizing or removing privileges from a person for not receiving an injection they don’t need is an ethical nightmare.

What Other Privileges Will Be Taken Away?

Vaccine passports are a slippery slope that erode your freedom and personal liberty. Already, the shots are being required by employers, schools, nursing homes, restaurants and hospitals across the U.S., and the government intends to make this the “new normal.” In the White House’s “Path Out of the Pandemic,” it’s stated:21

“The President’s plan will reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans by using regulatory powers and other actions to substantially increase the number of Americans covered by vaccination requirements — these requirements will become dominant in the workplace.”

In addition to requiring all federal workers and millions of contractors that do business with the federal government to get injected, the White House is also calling on large entertainment venues such as sports arenas and concert halls to require injections or proof of a negative COVID-19 test for entry.22

Paul pointed out the irony, that you can lose your job if you talk about natural immunity, as though it’s a crime to do your best to tell the truth, but it’s being encouraged that, if you haven’t received the shot, you lose liberties. Many people are fed up with the loss of freedom and increasing authoritarianism, prompting massive protests worldwide.

Protests have taken place in the Netherlands, Australia and in the U.S. against mandatory vaccination. Demonstrations are good, Paul said, as “we want people standing up for liberty … We’re trying to motivate people to stand up for their rights and do their best to resist the demands and control that government is imposing on them.”23

Public trust in the U.S. government is hovering at near historic lows, with only 2% of Americans stating that they can trust the government to do what is right “just about always,” while only 22% said they can be trusted “most of the time.”24

The only way to compensate for the assault on freedom happening all around is for people to hear about it and stand up against it, because now it’s a COVID-19 shot that’s being required and the unvaccinated who are being excluded, but tomorrow it will be another requirement and another pool of people — smokers, the obese — being targeted. The silver lining is that, as things worsen, Paul said, “My guess is that people are going to wake up.”25

The original source of this article is Mercola

