100-200 Members of Congress, Families and Staff Treated with Ivermectin. No Hospitalizations

Protocol from Front Line COVID Critical Care Doctors

By Sundance

Global Research, October 13, 2021The Last Refuge 9 October 2021

This is beyond disturbing.  According to Dr Pierre Kory, MD, MPA, and verified by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), 100 to 200 congressional reps and/or staff and families who contracted COVID-19 were treated with the Front Line Ivermectin protocol. [LINK and LINK]

Same Fear, Different Year

This successful treatment is happening at the same time many congressional representatives are playing politics in favor of the vaccine; downplaying the effective anti-viral treatment and therapeutic approach with Ivermectin; and taking action to block regular American citizens from seeking similar treatment with Ivermectin.

Congress can seek treatment with a medication they simultaneously deny to others?  This is well beyond a “scandal”, and needs to be investigated quickly.

Additionally, as Merck has announced a new and similar anti-viral drug called Molnupiravir, two trial studies in India have requested to exit the trials.  Apparently the issue surrounds the new drug providing no benefit once a patient is moderately ill and hospitalized (READ MORE, Reuters Link).

Dr. John Campbell highlights a comparison between Ivermectin and Molnupiravir below:

24 September 2021The original source of this article is The Last RefugeCopyright © SundanceThe Last Refuge, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/report-100-200-congressional-reps-staff-treated-ivermectin-protocol-front-line-covid-critical-care-doctors/5758305

