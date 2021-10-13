100-200 Members of Congress, Families and Staff Treated with Ivermectin. No Hospitalizations

Protocol from Front Line COVID Critical Care Doctors
By Sundance
Global Research, October 13, 2021The Last Refuge 9 October 2021
This is beyond disturbing. According to Dr Pierre Kory, MD, MPA, and verified by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), 100 to 200 congressional reps and/or staff and families who contracted COVID-19 were treated with the Front Line Ivermectin protocol. [LINK and LINK]
This successful treatment is happening at the same time many congressional representatives are playing politics in favor of the vaccine; downplaying the effective anti-viral treatment and therapeutic approach with Ivermectin; and taking action to block regular American citizens from seeking similar treatment with Ivermectin.
Congress can seek treatment with a medication they simultaneously deny to others? This is well beyond a “scandal”, and needs to be investigated quickly.
Additionally, as Merck has announced a new and similar anti-viral drug called Molnupiravir, two trial studies in India have requested to exit the trials. Apparently the issue surrounds the new drug providing no benefit once a patient is moderately ill and hospitalized (READ MORE, Reuters Link).
Dr. John Campbell highlights a comparison between Ivermectin and Molnupiravir below:
*
