Pfizer’s CEO Alfred Bourla: “We Are Very Proud of What We have Done”. Vaccine Triggers Countless Deaths and Wave of Hospitalizations

By Vasko Kohlmayer

Global Research, October 13, 2021LewRockwell.com

Midway through his recent interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Albert Bourla, the chief executive officer of Pfizer, said the following:

“We are very proud of what we have done… There is no other company that can claim to have done so much good to humanity as we have done.”

Bourla’s statement gives us a teaching moment par excellence, since his words are indicative of the mind-boggling levels of gaslighting that have taken hold in our society.

Let us look at the record and see what Pfizer has really done for humanity.

If you remember, it all began with great pomp when Pfizer triumphantly announced that its vaccine was 95 percent effective (see Pfizer’s November 2020 press release here). It was so good, Bourla and co. claimed, that emergency authorization for it should be immediately granted by governments around the world.

In fact, its effectiveness was such, they said, that members of the Pfizer placebo trial group were asked to take the shot, which rendered meaningful evaluation of data virtually impossible.

Never mind that the trials were short and incomplete to an unprecedented degree. Despite this, the frightened public accepted Pfizer’s claims – which were uncritically amplified by the collaborating corporate media – at face value and a vaccine frenzy ensued. Many people were so desperate to get these allegedly “life-saving” shots that they were willing to pay bribes to jump the vaccine line.

This mad rush to get injected by so many turned out to be a windfall for Pfizer. The company sold hundreds of millions of shots and posted record profits.

Soon, however, cracks began to appear in Pfizer’s narrative. It turned out that the “protection” afforded by its vaccine was rather short-lived.

Studies showed that Pfizer-induced antibodies fade quite quickly. After six months, half of those injected have none. Unashamed and undaunted, Pfizer came out with a booster. The coerced and gaslit public lined up to receive it in surprisingly high numbers, which in turn further pushed Pfizer’s already hefty profits into the stratosphere.

Unfortunately for the boostered, it appears that the antibodies induced by the third injection are no more long lasting than those generated by the original jabs. This is why there is already talk of the fourth injection! In Israel they may start giving it before the end of this year, which means that some people will have received four Pfizer shots in the space of some twelve months.

But here is the worst of it: not only have Pfizer-induced antibodies turned out to be very short-lived, but they also appear to be largely ineffective in dealing with the virus when encountered in the real world. To wit, a number of countries with high vaccination rates have experienced widespread outbreaks of Covid-19. Israel, a country that uses Pfizer almost exclusively, is a case in point. An early leader in the vaccination effort, it experienced the highest infection rate in the world. This is from a recent Bloomberg report:Recognizing the Obvious: Hard Data from Israel Reveals Vaccine Failure

“The country, once a front-runner in the global race to move on from Covid-19, became a pandemic hot spot in early September. Following the spread of the delta variant over the summer, Israel had the world’s highest per-capita infection rate in the week through Sept. 4, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.”

So, this is what inoculating most of your population with Pfizer vaccines gets you: the highest infection rate on the planet. And this by a considerable margin. At the time, Israel’s infection rate was fifty percent higher than that of the second most infected country, which was Mongolia.

Thanks, Mr. Bourla, for that.

So impotent were the vaccines in even slowing the spread of Covid-19 that in her August 15 interview with CNN, CDC director Rochelle Walensky made the following admission: “What they can’t do anymore is to prevent transmission.”

Not only do vaccines do nothing to stop the spread of Covid, they also do not appear to confer any special protection against its severe forms or death. In other words, vaccinated people are not only getting widely infected, they are also falling seriously ill and dying at high rates.

Consider the following facts:

According to a recent report by the Associated Press, 70 percent of those hospitalized in Israeli hospitals with serious Covid are fully vaccinated. This figure is higher than the country’s general vaccination rate. It would thus appear that getting vaccinated may actually increase one’s chances of falling ill with serious Covid. Be that as it may, this number at least shows that the Pfizer vaccine does not reduce hospitalization rate in the vaccinated as compared with their un-jabbed counterparts.

This was already obvious this summer when nearly 60% of hospitalized Covid patients in Israel had received the full course of the Pfizer protocol.

So much for the completely fallacious claim that the vaccine protects against serious Covid. It does not and the data shows that clearly. This claim is another specious lie propagated by gaslighters like Albert Bourla who are saying things that are completely contrary to reality.

The situation appears to be no better regarding the boosters. The boosters, which were obviously designed to remedy the failure of the original shots, seem to be making things worse.

Below is a graphic based on data from John Hopkins University that shows a sharp rise in Covid deaths after the booster was introduced in Israel at the end of July.

Chart from Citizen Free Press

For comparison, the chart also features the death rate in Sweden, a country which did not administer boosters during this period. Its graph remained largely unchanged.

Here are undeniable, documentable facts regarding the Pfizer vaccine:

Pfizer- induced antibodies last only for a few months.

Pfizer vaccines do not stop transmission of infection.

Vaccinated people are falling seriously ill and dying in large numbers. In many cases these rates are higher that the general vaccination rate in given populations.

From early data it would appear that Pfizer booster may be as ineffective as the original shots.

Not to be unfair to Pfizer, the facts regarding the other vaccines are very similar if not worse.

This is a massive vaccination debacle by any standard.

And we have not even mentioned serious injuries and deaths that have been caused by these vaccines.

The World Health Organization’s database, for example, records over two million potential COVID vaccines injuries in 2021.

According to an analysis of data recorded in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), “the total number of deaths associated with the COVID-19 vaccines is greater than the number of deaths associated with all other vaccines combined since the year 1990.”

According to a US government whistleblower, nearly fifty thousand people died in the United States within two weeks of receiving the vaccines.

Amazingly, those responsible for this debacle are making record profits.

More amazingly still, one of the main architects of this fiasco, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, has the audacity to claim that his company has done more for the good of mankind than any other company.

It is more than clear that Bourla and his fellow band of vaccinators are on a mission to gaslight the world. In the process they are making claims that run in complete contravention of reality and facts.

Other prominent gaslighters include the Head of the National Institute of Health Anthony Fauci and CDC director Rochelle Walensky, as well as a host of public health officials and government figures.

These people, in effect, say that black is white. They claim that ineffective and dangerous vaccines are a gift to humanity.

Many have fallen for it while the vaccinators are rejoicing on their way to the bank.

Sadly, the massive gaslighting campaign has been a considerable success. The failure of the vaccines stares us right in the face and yet most people are unable to see it.

If you are one of them, please try to think about these three questions:

What would we normally call vaccines that fail to prevent the spread of the targeted disease?

What would we normally call vaccines that do not stop serious Covid or death?

Would we not rightly call such pharmaceuticals a “failure”?

The word “failure,” however, is not often used in connection with the vaccines, at least not in government bulletins or mainstream media.

And what would you call those who have raked in unprecedented profits from these failed vaccines?

The words such as cheats and racketeers come to mind. And yet these terms are not applied either.

This situation is reflective of the gaslighters’ cunning and skill. Despite the havoc they have wrought, they are still in their jobs filling their pockets with millions (and in some cases with billions).

In a sane world they would be chased out of town. They would be removed from their positions and deprived of their ill-gotten gains.

But in the twilight zone we live these days, profiteers like Albert Bourla continue to grow enormously rich while most of the population is unable to grasp what is happening right before their eyes.

Vasko Kohlmayer (email) was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives. You can keep up to date with his writings by subscribing to his newsletter Notes from the ‘Twilight Zone’ on Substack.

Featured image: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla (Image source: YouTube Grab)

11 December 2020The original source of this article is LewRockwell.comCopyright © Vasko Kohlmayer, LewRockwell.com, 2021

