Airline Industry Issues Dire Warning Against Vaxx Mandates: “We have all the Control – Aircraft Will Stop Moving” with Major Effects on Economy

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, October 14, 2021Health Impact News 13 October 2021

There have been widespread rumors this week that the thousands of flights canceled this past weekend by Southwest Airlines have been the result of massive amounts of people calling in sick to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for the airline industry.

Neither management nor airline employees would admit to a protest movement like this, as it is illegal and considered a matter of “national safety.”

Anyone who was around 40 years ago will remember when President Ronald Reagan fired 11,345 striking air traffic controllers who had ignored a court order to return to work. Reagan considered the strike a “peril to national safety” and ordered air traffic controllers back to work under the terms of the Taft–Hartley Act.

When the vast majority of them refused, Reagan banned them from federal service for life.

Pilot Joshua Yoder, who is the co-founder of the U.S. Freedom Flyers that recently produced a video that we published, appeared as a guest on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox this week.

He made sure to explain that he and his group would never endorse a strike or “sick out” as he knows that this is illegal.

Here is what he did say on national TV:

As we know the transportation sector is the heart and soul of this country. And it’s a very delicate system. If there’s a disruption in one part of the system, it has a catastrophic effect among the rest of the system, which is going to affect commerce, it’s going to affect trade, and ultimately it is going to affect the economy.Pfizer Scientists Caught Undercover Admitting Pfizer Is Evil and that Natural Immunity Is Better than the COVID-19 Vaccine

If you have flights reduced by 30% because 30% of the pilots are fired because they won’t take the vaccine, this is going to affect how your goods get here from overseas, how they’re distributed to the stores.

We have all the control. And the control comes from a simple word. And that’s “no.” We just don’t need to comply.

I think you will see massive disruptions in the supply chain and in your travel, if we just stand up and say “no.”

If these companies fire us, and they fire 30% of the workforce, aircraft are going to stop moving. And it’s going to affect you.

It’s going to affect your air travel, and it’s going to affect the economy.

Another commercial airline pilot, who was only identified as “David in Orange County,” called into the American Journal show on Infowars.com this week.

He started out by explaining that they were given a very small window of opportunity to try and file a medical or religious exemption to the mandated COVID-19 shots, making it almost impossible to do so.

He then goes on to explain that all pilots must maintain a mandated FAA medical certificate of “good health” based on a medical exam, and that if the COVID-19 shots cause any type of injury that would cause them to fail that exam, that basically their careers are over.

He expressed surprise that more pilots were not talking about this subject.

David also addressed the issue of flying with pilots who have taken the COVID-19 shot, and their increased risks for blood clots. He stated:

I’ve noticed that some of the pilots who have taken the shot are almost mentally missing things that are kind of surprising, that (they) wouldn’t normally miss. It’s a good thing there’s two of us up there, because we can at least bounce things back forth with each other and work together as a team.

Watch both interviews. This is on both our Bitchute and Rumble channels.

Here is the Freedom Flyers video.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video above

Related Articles

12 October 2021

11 October 2021

13 October 2021The original source of this article is Health Impact NewsCopyright © Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/airline-industry-issues-dire-warning-against-vaxx-mandates-we-have-all-control-aircraft-stop-moving-major-effects-economy/5758612