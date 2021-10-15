Video: The Criminal Mindset of the Pentagon: “All Vietnamese Were ‘Gooks’”, “We Were The Civilized People”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

This video provides a testimony by young American recruits of the 1960s who were drafted and sent to fight America’s war against the people of Vietnam.

What they say confirms the criminal mindset of the Pentagon. “All Vietnamese Were ‘Gooks’”, “We Were The Civilized People”.

Extensive crimes against humanity were committed.

Vietnam Did not Win the War

Vietnam never received war reparations from the U.S. for the massive loss of life and destruction, yet an agreement reached in Paris in 1993 required Hanoi to recognize the debts of the defunct Saigon regime of General Thai.

This agreement is in many regards tantamount to obliging Vietnam to compensate Washington for the costs of war.

In recent years, Vietnam has entered into a bilateral military cooperation dialogue with the US.

The atrocities committed by the U.S. are being erased from the history of so-called “post war era”.

Our thoughts today are with the people of Vietnam.

VIDEO. Vietnam Vets

VIDEO. Vietnam Vets

Vietnam under the Brunt of Neoliberalism

Vietnam remains an impoverished country under the brunt of deadly neoliberal reforms imposed by the US and its allies since the early 1990s:

“The adoption of sweeping macro-economic reforms under the supervision of the Bretton Woods institutions was also a condition for the lifting of the U.S. embargo.

These free market reforms now constitute the Communist Party’s official doctrine. With the normalization of diplomatic relations with Washington in 1994, reference to America’s brutal role in the war is increasingly considered untimely and improper.

Not surprisingly, Hanoi had decided to tone down the commemoration of the Saigon surrender so as not to offend its former wartime enemy. The Communist Party leadership has recently underscored the “historic role” of the United States in “liberating” Vietnam from the Vichy regime and Japanese occupation during World War II.” (Peace Magazine, 1994)

***

45 Years Ago, End of Vietnam War: Neoliberalism and “The Vietnam Model”. Who Won the Vietnam War?

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 30, 2020

