27,247 Deaths and 2,563,768 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database – Taiwan Records More Deaths from Vaccine than Virus

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, October 16, 2021Health Impact News

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 27,247 fatalities, and 2,563,768 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

This database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe which are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe which are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through September 25, 2021 there are 27,247 deaths and 2,563,768 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,222,818) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through October 9, 2021.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 12,835 deaths and 1,124,072 injuries to 09/10/2021

30,454 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 177 deaths

32,024 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,894 deaths

296 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 24 deaths

15,348 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 10 deaths

943 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths

17,445 Eye disorders incl. 30 deaths

97,494 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 528 deaths

291,182 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,649 deaths

1,271 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 63 deaths

11,416 Immune system disorders incl. 66 deaths

40,375 Infections and infestations incl. 1,269 deaths

14,956 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 201 deaths

28,358 Investigations incl. 404 deaths

7,934 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 231 deaths

145,368 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 159 deaths

922 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 91 deaths

195,566 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,394 deaths

1,495 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 44 deaths

177 Product issues incl. 1 death

20,700 Psychiatric disorders incl. 164 deaths

3,873 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 209 deaths

30,210 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 4 deaths

48,955 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,504 deaths

53,542 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 116 deaths

2,209 Social circumstances incl. 17 deaths

1,318 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 36 deaths

30,241 Vascular disorders incl. 545 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 7,322 deaths and 328,594 injuries to 09/10/2021

6,545 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 69 deaths

10,153 Cardiac disorders incl. 787 deaths

130 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths

4,082 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths

279 Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths

4,949 Eye disorders incl. 22 deaths

27,956 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 286 deaths

88,398 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,715 deaths

540 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 30 deaths

2,817 Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths

10,710 Infections and infestations incl. 562 deaths

7,148 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 134 deaths

6,185 Investigations incl. 130 deaths

3,158 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 170 deaths

40,736 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 149 deaths

407 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 48 deaths

56,868 Nervous system disorders incl. 735 deaths

629 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 8 deaths

65 Product issues incl. 2 deaths

6,131 Psychiatric disorders incl. 129 deaths

1,898 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 131 deaths

5,644 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths

14,462 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 743 deaths

17,687 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 65 deaths

1,480 Social circumstances incl. 28 deaths

1,131 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 74 deaths

8,406 Vascular disorders incl. 279 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 5,633 deaths and 1,027,132 injuries to 09/10/2021

12,420 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 227 deaths

17,765 Cardiac disorders incl. 638 deaths

169 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths

12,102 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death

545 Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths

18,094 Eye disorders incl. 27 deaths

99,247 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 294 deaths

270,596 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,355 deaths

892 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 54 deaths

4,190 Immune system disorders incl. 26 deaths

28,330 Infections and infestations incl. 359 deaths

11,689 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 162 deaths

22,549 Investigations incl. 132 deaths

11,969 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 83 deaths

153,909 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 82 deaths

554 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 18 deaths

212,950 Nervous system disorders incl. 884 deaths

483 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 10 deaths

174 Product issues incl. 1 death

19,153 Psychiatric disorders incl. 56 deaths

3,848 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 56 deaths

14,092 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

36,247 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 673 deaths

47,145 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 42 deaths

1,361 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

1,240 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 24 deaths

25,419 Vascular disorders incl. 410 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 1,457 deaths and 83,970 injuries to 09/10/2021

786 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 36 deaths

1,428 Cardiac disorders incl. 137 deaths

30 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

805 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death

52 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

1,140 Eye disorders incl. 6 deaths

7,423 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 66 deaths

21,965 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 381 deaths

104 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 9 deaths

347 Immune system disorders incl. 7 deaths

2,564 Infections and infestations incl. 102 deaths

791 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 16 deaths

4,223 Investigations incl. 88 deaths

502 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 34 deaths

12,777 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 34 deaths

41 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths

16,999 Nervous system disorders incl. 160 deaths

31 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

21 Product issues

1,143 Psychiatric disorders incl. 13 deaths

325 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 16 deaths

1,356 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 5 deaths

2,985 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 167 deaths

2,565 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 5 deaths

258 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths

606 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 45 deaths

2,703 Vascular disorders incl. 121 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

COVID-19 Shots Continue to Kill and Injure People Worldwide

The true number of people dying and becoming crippled worldwide following the COVID-19 shots is unknown, since the adverse reaction systems used in most countries are passive systems, and there is tremendous pressure to NOT relate a disability or death to the COVID shots.

https://rumble.com/embed/vk9kkt/?pub=4#?secret=rs4HShtSEJ In the U.S., a comprehensive analysis regarding the under-reporting of COVID-19 adverse events has been conducted by Dr. Jessica Rose, who has a BSc in Applied Mathematics, an MSc in Immunology, and a PhD in Computational Biology.

This is maybe the most brilliant analysis of the VAERS data I have ever seen. What Dr. Rose did was take an independent analysis of a single VAERS event, one that the FDA and CDC admitted was an adverse reaction based on trials before the shots were even authorized, anaphylaxis, and then looked at independent studies reporting the rate of anaphylaxis to determine the true percentage, compared to what is actually being reported in VAERS.

What she found was that anaphylaxis was being under-reported in VAERS by 41X. Read her full comprehensive analysis here:

This is actually a conservative estimate of under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths and injuries, but if we use the same multiplying factor for the EudraVigilance system, then there have been at least 1,117,127 deaths just in the European Union countries.

Here are a few stories that put names and faces to the casualties of COVID-19 shots worldwide.

Costas Mastrovasilis: 31-Year-Old Man Dies 3 Weeks After Receiving The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

by The COVID World

RHODES, GREECE – A 31-year-old man has died 3 weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Kostas Mastrovasilis got the shot on August 13th. He had a blood clot in his groin shortly afterward. He was hospitalized where his health quickly deteriorated until his death on September 4th. Costas only took the vaccine so that he could work and have freedom of movement.

Costas developed a blood clot in his groin almost directly after the injection. He was in a hospital in Rhodes where they managed to get it under control, but the blood clot came back aggressively. He was then sent to a larger hospital in Athens to treat his leg which had become as ‘hard as stone’ due to the blood clot blocking the arteries in his leg

Costas wrote this on his Instagram:

“20 days after getting the vaccine, I developed a small lump in my leg (thrombosis), and for the past four days, I have had discomfort in my leg becoming like a stone. All the veins in my leg are blocked. I live because there is so much blood in my heart. That is, I am 30 and in a few days, I will go for a walk.”

24,526 Deaths 2,317,495 Injuries Following COVID Shots Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions

His final message was from his hospital bed where he wrote that he was only alive due to a pin-hole opening in his heart. He also wrote that he was dying and called the Greek Prime Minister a “prostitute”.

Costas suffered a heart attack shortly after the message. He died on September 4th. His parents, who live in Australia, flew to Greece to receive his body. His father, who is a pastor in Australia, led the funeral of his son.

Read the full article at the The COVID World.

Manisha Yadav: Healthy 29-Year-Old Tamil Actress Dies 3 Months After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine

by The COVID World

MUMBAI, INDIA – A healthy 29-year-old actress has passed away 3 months after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Manisha Yadav, known for playing the role of Salima Begum in Jodha Akbar, died on October 1st after suffering a brain hemorrhage. She suddenly collapsed and died moments later. Her sudden death comes as a shock to the Tamil actor’s community.

She tweeted about her COVID-19 vaccination on June 23rd. She wrote, “Finally got my first COVID-19 vaccine shot today.. glad it didn’t hurt much. Get vaccinated as soon as possible.we are in this together:

Actor Ravi Bhatia who plays Salim in the show said, “I spoke to Manisha a few months back and she seemed all fine. It’s upsetting news.”

Another actress, Paridhi, told Times of India,

“I wasn’t in constant touch with her after our show went off the air. But we have a WhatsApp group which is named Mughals and all the actresses who were begums in the show are a part of that group. So that’s how we stay in touch and if anything important is to be shared about anyone’s life, we do that in the group. I got to know about this yesterday in the group chat and I was shocked.”

Read the full article at The COVID World

Joshua Henry: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies From Massive Brain Bleed Hours After Receiving His Second Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

by The COVID World

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – A 14-year-old boy has died hours after receiving his second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Joshua Henry got the shot on October 4th. He returned home and complained to his parents about being unwell moments before he collapsed.

He died on his way to the hospital. An investigation by the Ministry of Health concluded that Joshua died from a brain aneurysm.

Joshua went alone on Monday, October 4th to get the vaccine. His father, Justin Henry, said that he had received the shot between the hours of 13:00 and 14:00. He was observed for 20 minutes after taking the vaccine and there were no adverse events.

Upon returning home, Joshua complained about pain in his hands, fingers, and lips. He collapsed shortly after. He was taken to Kumaka Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He died 90 minutes after returning from the vaccination site.

An investigation by a specialized team from the Guyana Ministry of Health concluded that Joshua died from a brain aneurysm. The post-mortem was conducted by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, who found that the teen suffered massive bleeding in his brain before he collapsed and died. The parents also reported seeing a dark color on his skin close to his joints. Samples from his organs have been taken for additional scrutiny abroad.

Guyana started administering the Pfizer vaccine to children nearly a month ago.

Read the full article and watch the video at The COVID World.

Lee Yu-Bin: 20-Year-Old Student Dies Shortly After Receiving The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

by The COVID World

SOUTH KOREA – A 20-year-old student died shortly after receiving the Moderna COVID vaccine. Lee Yu-Bin got her shot a few months ago. She died 12 days later from thrombosis. Authorities claimed until now that her death had nothing to do with the vaccine, but a new investigation has determined that the vaccine was the main cause for the sudden death of the healthy 20-year-old.

Lee Yu-bin, who was normally healthy, collapsed four days after her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. She was rushed to the emergency room and underwent brain surgery, but died a week later. Lee Nam-hoon, the father, said: “My daughter’s last words..her last words in her life were ‘dad’. Dad was her last word.”

As the number of vaccine recipients increases in South Korea, so does the number of side effects.

Read the full article and watch the video at The COVID World.

Arianna: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies Less Than 24 Hours After Receiving Her Second Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

by The COVID World

TREPUZZI, LECCE – A 13-year-old girl has died less than 24 hours after receiving her second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Arianna, a high school student, got her shot on September 30th. She fell ill shortly after and was rushed to hospital where she died hours later. Lecce’s Public Prosecutor Office is expected to open an investigation into her sudden death.

13-year-old Arianna, who was a first-year student at ‘Banzi’ scientific high school, got her second shot on the morning of Thursday. She returned home but fell ill that night around 04:00. She was then rushed to the emergency room of Vito Fazzi Hospital where, despite the best efforts of doctors to save her, she died.

The tragic news began to circulate in Trepuzzi on Friday morning, throwing the entire community into despair. Mayor Guiseppi Taurino said: “Everyone feels pain when a community loses a young life. There are no words to describe the pain of the parents who have to bury their child. The country must gather around the victim’s family and make their solidarity and affection felt, as well as towards the girl’s schoolmates and friends, among whom there is great pain because of this sudden death.”

The mayor announced that the city is in mourning:

An autopsy will be performed by Dr. Giovanni Serio, head of Vito Fazzi Hospital, and coroner Alberto Tortorella to clarify whether there is a correlation between the administration of the second Pfizer vaccine and her sudden cardiac arrest 24 hours later.

The funeral of Arianna was initially scheduled for this morning but was then postponed to allow the autopsy to take place.

The tragedy comes only two weeks after the death of 14-year-old Majda El Razak who entered into a coma two days after receiving her second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and then died 26 days later. The case is being investigated for manslaughter.

Read the full story at The COVID World.

Sittiphan Thanapreechasiri: 22-Year-Old Student Dies 2 Days After The AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine, Family Seeks Answers

by The COVID World

BANGKOK, THAILAND – A 22-year-old man has died 2 days after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Sittiphan Thanapreechasiri, a university student, got his shot on August 25th. He was found dead in his bed 2 days later. Results from the autopsy concluded that he died from coronary artery disease. The family is seeking answers for the sudden death of the healthy young man.

On August 29th, a Facebook user by the name of Bankz T. Tharathep revealed that his brother had suddenly died 2 days after his vaccination.

“He went to get the AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday. 2 days later, my mother found him dead in his bed at around 3 p.m. He didn’t drink, he didn’t smoke, he never took drugs. He exercised, he was healthy. He would’ve completed his bachelor’s degree and graduated next year.”

Sittiphan’s proof of vaccination:

Sittiphan is not the first young person in Thailand to die shortly after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. The COVID World has recently covered the stories of Anurak Kulabsri, Panumat Chanmuanghong, and Mr. Wasan – all healthy people who died within 36 hours of receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Read the full article and watch the video at The COVID World.

Mahima Mathew: 31-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Dies 10 Days After Receiving The AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

by The COVID World

KANJIRAPPALLY, KERALA – A pregnant woman has died 10 days after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Mahima Mathew, 31-years-old, got her shot on August 6th. She was seven weeks pregnant at the time. Mahima started experiencing serious health issues on August 11th. She was hospitalized 4 days later where her condition worsened until her death on August 20th.

Mahima received her shot at Pala Hospital. She suffered debilitating health problems several days later. She went back to Pala Hospital where doctors prescribed pain killers before sending her home. She was rushed back to the hospital after falling unconscious on August 15th. She was declared brain dead the next day and died on August 20th. The hospital that treated her cited the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as the cause of her death.

The autopsy showed that Mahima had suffered from vaccine-induced brain hemorrhage.

Read the full article and watch the video at The COVID World

Weverton Silva: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies 6 Weeks After Receiving The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Investigation Started

by The COVID World

VALE DO ANARI, RONDONIA – A 13-year-old boy has died 6 weeks after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Weverton Silva got his shot on August 25th. He suffered multiple symptoms shortly afterward. He collapsed and died on October 8th inside a clinic in the urban area of Vale do Anari. His sudden death, as a result of a cardiac arrest, is now under investigation.

An official document showing information about Weverton’s vaccination:

The 13-year-old was inside a pharmacy on Friday night, October 8th, when he suddenly collapsed. A video shows doctors and bystanders trying to resuscitate him for several minutes, but he didn’t respond.

His body is sent to Ariquemes for investigation. Officials will now try to determine what the causal relationship is between his sudden death and his first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 44 days earlier.

Read the full article at The COVID World.

GRAPHIC! 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Pfizer COVID Shot and other Vaccine Horror Stories

We have included 13-year-old Weverton Silva’s story and dozens of other COVID-19 Vaccine HORROR stories in this video.

GRAPHIC: Viewer discretion waring!

This is on our Bitchute and Rumble video channels.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/PeQ3OeIP1Xmv/

Taiwan Records More COVID Vaccine Deaths Than COVID-19 Virus Deaths

by Medical Trend

Taiwan deaths from COVID-19 vaccination exceed deaths from COVID-19. Taiwan’s death toll from COVID-19 vaccination exceeds death toll from COVID-19 for the first time.

(Observer Network News) On October 7th, the death toll after vaccination in Taiwan reached 852, while the death toll after the COVID-19 was diagnosed was 844. The number of deaths after vaccination exceeded the number of confirmed deaths for the first time.

According to a “Notice of Adverse Events after COVID-19 Vaccination” issued by Taiwan’s health department, on March 22 this year, Taiwan began vaccination. From that day to October 6, the death toll after vaccination in Taiwan has reached 849.

Among them, the death toll after vaccination with AZ was the largest, reaching 643; the death toll after vaccination with Moderna was 183, and the death toll after vaccination with Taiwan’s self-produced “Medigen” vaccine was 22.

As of the 6th, since the epidemic, the number of deaths due to the confirmed COVID-19 in Taiwan was 844. This is the first time that the number of deaths after vaccination has exceeded the number of confirmed deaths.

According to data released by the Taiwan Epidemic Command Center, on the 7th, there were 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 pneumonia in Taiwan, all of which were imported from abroad, and there were no new deaths among the confirmed cases. However, there were 3 new deaths after vaccination. The number of deaths after vaccination still exceeds the number of deaths after diagnosis.

On October 6, the Kuomintang “legislator” Yeh,Yu-Lan bluntly stated in a Facebook post that the vaccine given to save lives has also nearly doubled the number of deaths due to the COVID-19, which is indeed very ironic and confusing.

Read the full article at MedicalTrend.org.

Taiwan with highest mortality rate after COVID-19 vaccination

by MedicalTrend.org

712 people died suddenly after being vaccinated. Taiwan has the highest mortality rate after vaccination in the world.

A total of 712 people died suddenly after vaccinating the COVID-19 vaccine in Taiwan, most of which involved the AstraZeneca vaccine.

712 people died after vaccination, of which 565 were vaccinated against AZ

There were 712 deaths after vaccination in Taiwan, including 565 in AZ, 141 in Moderna, and 6 in high-end. The Blue Commission’s control command center did not perform the inspections that should be done, but pushed them to chronic diseases, and even died of high-end vaccines. In the case, it was attributed to drug overdose, etc., and Chen Shizhong was required to explain to his family members and give justice to the deceased.

According to China Times News, the KMT “legislator” Wu Yiqin pointed out that some people died suddenly after being vaccinated. Forensic doctors could only tell the family members the cause of death.

But whether it was induced by the vaccine, they did not provide any evidence. Thrombus-related immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) and Anti-PF4 tests have not been performed, and whether the death is related to vaccination must be determined by the expert meeting of the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Video report is on our Bitchute and Rumble channels.

22 June 2021The original source of this article is Health Impact NewsCopyright © Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News , 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/27247-deaths-2563768-injuries-following-covid-shots-in-european-database-taiwan-records-more-deaths-from-vaccine-than-virus/5758773