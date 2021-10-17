An apology and an explanation￼

By Tom Feeley

Diagnosed with acute leukemia

October 17, 2021 — “Information Clearing House – Just wanted to say hi and give every member of our ICH community a big hug and huge respect.

I feel like I owe an apology for the lack of website and newsletter production to our group. As some of you know I got Covid19 in March of this year. This unfortunately led to problems with breathing and other symptoms.

My doctor was treating me for long Covid and despite his best efforts I got to a situation where even one hours work exhausted me. It got to the point that I was admitted to hospital in San Diego and a battery of test suggested I might have leukemia, a marrow bone analysis confirmed I have acute leukemia I have been here for almost 3 weeks, where the doctors nurses and staff are working get my cancer into remission. I am having daily chemotherapy.

My laptop was delivered today and now I have the opportunity to post to the website and provide a newsletter, which may have less content but will still expose the corrupt system that inflicts so much pain in the world. I am so happy to be back following my passion. Seeking justice for all.

For more than 20 years we have been providing information that our prostitute media are paid to ignore. We have built a community of (anti-war, pro-justice warriors) around the world .

This website and its daily newsletter were not established as a commercial enterprise.

This service is free. We do not accept payments for publishing articles, we do not advertise or accept grants or Gov funds. This service is provided by our reader contributions only.

