“Expert” Calls for Denying Life-Saving Hospital Treatment to the Unvaccinated

By Paul Joseph Watson

Global Research, October 18, 2021Summit News 15 October 2021

An “expert” whose work on cybersecurity has been cited by the NY Times and the Washington Post announced on Twitter that the unvaccinated should be denied life-saving hospital treatment because they are “not fit for life on earth.”

Chris Vickery, who describes himself as a “data breach hunter” also brags about how his “findings have contributed to investigations conducted by the FTC, FBI, SEC, Secret Service, HHS, SSCI, and more.”

During an unhinged Twitter rant, Vickery asserted that a time limit of December 1st should be put on people refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Set a date now. After that date, no hospital services for the willingly unvaccinated,” he screeched.

“Then, after the chosen date, anyone choosing to refuse the covid-19 vaccine can deal with the consequences of that choice alone,” added Vickery.

After claiming there was no “legitimate” reason for anyone to refuse the shot, Vickery ended his rant with a demented call for such people to “separate from the surviving world.”The Fake News that FDA Approved the Vaccines Is Made Clear in the Letter. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Prevails

Human society isn’t a suicide pact. If you are too dumb to get the covid vaccine, then you are not fit for continued life on Earth.

“Human society isn’t a suicide pact. If you are too dumb to get the covid vaccine, then you are not fit for continued life on Earth.”

“That’s your choice, but the consequences of refusing to get the vaccine is you having to wave a fond farewell and separate from the surviving world.”

Some joked that this was yet another example of the familiar trend of blue checkmarks on Twitter aggressively displaying their virtue while actually calling for mass genocide.

Others directly savaged Vickery for his heartless inhumanity.

“When you were a child, did you ever envisage what a terrible person you would be in adulthood?” asked one.

“So much for “healthcare is a human right,” quipped another.

As we previously highlighted, numerous hospitals across America are already denying life-saving organ transplants to unvaccinated patients.

Meanwhile, in the UK, patients deemed to be “racist,” “sexist” or “homophobic” can also be denied treatment under NHS rules.

As we document in the video below, similar rhetoric is being spewed by Keith Olbermann and others who are intent on whipping up ‘New Normal’ cult members into a frenzied, hysterical hatefest targeting those who choose not to take the jab.

