Video: Nurse Refuses Injection. Compares Vaccine Passports to Yellow Star

By Luba and Mark Taliano

Global Research, October 19, 2021

Nurse Luba refuses the COVID-19 vaccine and tells her story.

From the hospital where she’s currently suspended, a negative PCR test result twice a week is a requirement in lieu of COVID shots.

She has not worked for three weeks now.

Watch the video below.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/OejrqEJIRdKO/

*

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

