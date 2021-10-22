By Global Research News

Global Research, October 22, 2021

National Security Alert: Thousands of U.S. Special Forces and Combat Troops Discharged as Total Force ‘Vaccination’ Decimates Military Readiness

David DeGraw, October 14 , 2021

57 Top Scientists and Doctors Release Shocking Study on COVID Vaccines and Demand Immediate Stop to All Vaccinations

Dr. Roxana Bruno, October 14 , 2021

A Comparison of Official Government Reports Suggests the Fully Vaccinated Are Developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

Anonymous, October 19 , 2021

Proof that the CDC Is Lying to the World About COVID Vaccine Safety

Steve Kirsch, October 18 , 2021

Study by Harvard Researcher Finds Countries with Lowest COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Have Fewer Cases of COVID than Fully Vaccinated Countries

Brian Shilhavy, October 19 , 2021

Video: The Pandemic is a Global Coup d’état. Reiner Füllmich

Free West Media, October 16 , 2021

Now it has Happened: Vaccinated Pilot Dies in Flight. Emergency Landing and Uproar in the Aviation Industry

Niki Vogt, October 15 , 2021

Video: A Final Warning to Humanity from Former Pfizer Chief Scientist Michael Yeadon

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 14 , 2021

27,247 Deaths and 2,563,768 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database – Taiwan Records More Deaths from Vaccine than Virus

Brian Shilhavy, October 16 , 2021

It All Makes Sense Once You Realize They Want to Kill Us

Mike Whitney, October 18 , 2021

The Incidence of Cancer, Triggered by the Covid 19 “Vaccine”

Dr. Nicole Delépine, October 19 , 2021

The COVID-19 “Vaccine” and the Nuremberg Code. Crimes Against Humanity, Genocide

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, October 17 , 2021

The Final Solution. Full Digitization. “The QR Codification of the World”

Peter Koenig, October 12 , 2021

Does the PCR Test Affect the Pineal Gland? Humans and “Transhumans”. Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger

Peter Koenig, October 17 , 2021

Forced Vaccination Was Always the End Game. America’s Move Towards Authoritarianism

Barbara Loe Fisher, October 20 , 2021

Over 7,000 Doctors and Scientists Sign “Rome Declaration” Accusing COVID Policy-Makers of ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

Debra Heine, October 13 , 2021

A Letter to the Unvaccinated

Dr. Angela Durante, October 17 , 2021

There Has Been No Mandatory Vaccination Executive Order

Renee Parsons, October 20 , 2021

The WHO Confirms that the Covid-19 PCR Test is Flawed: Estimates of “Positive Cases” are Meaningless. The Lockdown Has No Scientific Basis

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, October 15 , 2021

What Happens When Doctors Buck Government Narrative on COVID?

Children’s Health Defense, October 16 , 2021

The “Killer Vaccine” Worldwide. 7.9 Billion People

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, October 18 , 2021

The WHO Recommends Genetic Manipulation and Gene Editing of Humans “To Promote Public Health”

Jens Bernert, October 20 , 2021

What’s Not Being Said About the Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine. “Human Guinea Pigs”?

F. William Engdahl, October 17 , 2021

Taiwan Deaths from COVID-19 Vaccination Exceed Deaths from COVID-19

Medical Trend, October 20 , 2021

The Noose is Tightening, the Clock is Ticking: Justin Trudeau’s “Covid Mandate” against Canadians, Both “Unvaccinated” and “Vaccinated”

Marina Bulatović, October 22 , 2021

World Economic Forum Unveils COVID Passport that Uses Blood Test Markers to Determine Vaccination Status

Infowars.com, October 18 , 2021

The COVID-19 RT-PCR Test: How to Mislead All Humanity. Using a “Test” To Lock Down Society

Dr. Pascal Sacré, October 17 , 2021

Dystopian “Great Reset”: “Own Nothing and Be Happy”, Being Human in 2030

Colin Todhunter, October 20 , 2021

U.S Air Transportation in Crisis: Pilots Taking a Bold Stand against “Killer Vaccine”

Joachim Hagopian, October 12 , 2021

J’Accuse! The Gene-based “Vaccines” Are Killing People. Governments Worldwide Are Lying to You the People, to the Populations They Purportedly Serve

Doctors for COVID Ethics, October 17 , 2021

The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, October 12 , 2021

Groundbreaking: Nebraska AG Says Doctors Can Legally Prescribe Ivermectin, HCQ for COVID, Calls Out FDA, CDC, Fauci, Media for ‘Fueling Confusion and Misinformation’

Megan Redshaw, October 19 , 2021

“Is the Virus Fictitious”? Laboratories in US Can’t Find COVID-19 in One of 1,500 Positive Tests

Xander Nieuws, September 6 , 2021

People are Dying Worldwide: “Foreign Aid” to Finance 1.8 Billion Vaccine Doses. Western Governments, Billionaires and Big Pharma Come to the “Rescue of the Poor Countries”

People are Dying Worldwide: "Foreign Aid" to Finance 1.8 Billion Vaccine Doses. Western Governments, Billionaires and Big Pharma Come to the "Rescue of the Poor Countries"

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, October 16 , 2021

