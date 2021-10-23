The Spike Protein Is the Killer – Beware of mRNA “Vaccines”

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, October 23, 2021

Beware of the Spike Protein! Beware of mRNA injections!

To do so, you have to absolutely avoid taking or being coerced into accepting the mRNA “non-vaccine” – experimental gene therapy. Because that’s what it is. The experiment is you. Already in SARS-1 of 2002 / 2003, the original, affecting principally the Chinese genome, as did this first covid-19 virus, more appropriately called SARS-CoV-2; it addressed the Chinese DNA. Complements of Harvard’s clandestine, illegal Chinese DNA harvesting in the late 1990s and 2000. See this.

When the Harvard people finally were caught and kicked out of China, it was too late. They had already collected hundreds of thousands, if not millions of DNA samples – upon which most-likely US P4 bio-war labs manufactured this particular corona virus.

This is how Josh MIttledorf puts it:

“The spike protein is the part of the virus structure that interfaces with the host cell. SARS 1 and SARS 2 viruses both have spike proteins that bind to a human cell receptor called ACE-2, common in lung cells but also present in other parts of the body. Binding to the cell’s ACE-2 receptor is like the wolf knocking at the door of Little Red Riding Hood’s grandmother. “Hello, grandmama. I’m your granddaughter. Please let me in.” The virus is a wolf wearing a red cape and hood, pretends to be an ACE-2 enzyme molecule seeking entrance to the cell.” See this.

Covid-19, alias SARS-CoV-2, is a perfected version of SARS-1, the original one of 2002 / 2003 that hit primarily China. In early 2020, once Wuhan and much of the Hubei Province, and later other parts of China, were sealed off and under lockdown, because Chinese scientists reacted fast to what they immediately knew, this was a new attempt at attacking China, the Chinese health system – the Chinese population. The Chinese authorities were called dictatorial – and followed by the usual denigrations – but they were successful in containing the virus and in dominating it, keeping the damage it caused within boundaries.

Due to these various lockdowns and other hygienic and health measures, close to 80% of the Chinese manufacturing capacity was closed, which had an enormous impact on the rest of the world, depending on Chinese supply chains. Thanks to China’s severe measures to overcome the pandemic as quickly and health-efficiently as possible, China’s economy was up and running again within about six to eight months, and practically to full capacity by the end of 2020.

The inventor of the mRNA-type of vaccine, Dr. Robert Malone, says that the vaccine causes lipid nanoparticles to accumulate in different organ tissues, and specially “in high concentration” in ovaries, meaning, it causes infertility and / or often miscarriages in pregnant women. See this – including a 15 min. video interview with Dr. Malone and evolutionary biologist Dr. Bret Weinstein. What makes the mRNA “non-vaccine”, better called by its CDC assigned name – experimental gene-therapy – so dangerous, is that it produces spike proteins throughout every cell in the human body.The WHO Blames China for Covid-19. The WHO Is Supporting Criminal Injections Falsely Called Vaccines?

The cause for this rapid and often deadly proliferation of the spike protein is what Dr. Jane Ruby, medical expert and pharmaceutical researcher, calls “Magnetofection”, an aggressive magnetic gel delivery system, included in the injection – to transport the spike protein in “warp speed” into every cell of the human body.

The German manufacturer, Chemicell GmbH, Berlin (see this) of this special magnetic gel says it’s not for use in humans. Yet, Moderna and Pfizer are using it in their mRNA experimental gene-therapy, about which they lie and call it falsely “vaccine”. – Watch Dr. Jane Ruby’s 9 min video here.

This magnetofection transport system is so powerful, that people, who got their jab, were able to stick magnets on their body. The COVID “non-vaccine” injected lipid nanoparticles tell the body to produce the spike protein. Thanks to the magnetic gel, they rapidly leave the injection site and accumulate in organs and tissues. See this by Dr. Alex Pierson.

The spike proteins being activated in virtually every cell of the human body are overwhelming the body’s immune system, thus, fighting it, rather than enhancing it. This may lead to numerous complications and infections over time. Some of them, like blood clotting, resulting in thrombosis and other heart ailments – and death – may be immediate results after the inoculation. Other potentially fatal effects, many of neurological nature, may not show up immediately but only over time – after one, two, or three years? It will then be difficult to trace the infirmity produced by the Spike Protein back to the vaccine.

In a compelling 1-minute video, Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer Vice President and Chief of Science, warns, “Everyone who takes the experimental vaccine cannot escape death”. See this.

We can only hope that these “compromised” mostly western governments will come to their senses and realize in time what they are doing to the very populations that elected them – and are paying for their livelihood.

If these so-called “world leaders” – imagine, 193 UN member governments follow the same script – something is not quite right, does not fit the agenda of health protection, but fits rather an evil plan against humanity – if these “world leaders” continue following the dictates of their dark satanic masters, they may end up in a Nuremberg 2.0 kind of Court of Justice for crimes against humanity.

Dr. Reiner Füllmich, German-American lawyer and leading member of the German Corona Investigative Committee, has already filed several lawsuits, including class action suits in Canada and the US, and initiated legal prosecution against individuals and institutions mostly in Europe. See the video below – Crimes against Humanity – and this.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/zlVZoZ68Q5Iq/

Sociologist, philosopher, teacher and writer, Ed Curtin, had this to say:

I know that the experimental mRNA “vaccines” that are being pushed on everyone are not traditional vaccines but dangerous experiments whose long-term consequences are unknown. And I know that Moderna says its messenger RNA (mRNA) non-vaccine “vaccine” functions “like an operating system on a computer” and that Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of mRNA vaccine technology, says that the lipid nanoparticles from the injections travel throughout the body and settle in large quantities in multiple organs where the spike protein, being biologically active, can cause massive damage and that the FDA has known this.

Additionally, I know that tens of thousands of people have suffered adverse effects from these injections and many thousands have died from them and that these figures are greatly underestimated due to the reporting systems. I know that with this number of casualties in the past these experimental shots would have been stopped long ago or never started. That they have not, therefore, convinces me that a radically evil agenda is under way whose goal is harm not health because those in charge know what I know and much more. See full text of Ed’s essay here.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

Featured image is from UKColumnThe original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/spike-protein-killer-beware-mrna-vaccines/5748384