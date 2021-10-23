U.S Air Transportation in Crisis: Pilots Taking a Bold Stand against “Killer Vaccine”

Southwest Airlines Cancel 2,100 Flights this Past Weekend

By Joachim Hagopian

Global Research, October 23, 2021

Even mainstream media rags like the Washington Post and world news agencies like UPI carried the bombshell news on October 10, 2021, with the UPI headline “Southwest Airlines Cancel 1,044 Flights.”

The worldwide mandate for all airline pilots and air travel industry personnel to be vaccinated with a known kill shot which some analysts describe as depopulation is having major repercussions, hemorrhaging the entire transportation industry and for that matter the entire planet.

With cargo ships piling up in ports worldwide and not enough truck drivers on the road, all the world’s transport industries are also currently under attack as supply chain shortages are collapsing and soaring off the charts. In July 2021 the Transport Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO that represents all US airline employees alluded to understaffed workers “feeling exhausted and overwhelmed” during the summer peak travel season.

For the second day in a row this weekend, Southwest Airlines as last year’s world’s largest airline by flight capacity, has suddenly been forced to undergo massive flight cancellations. With 808 flights cancelled Saturday, amounting to about a quarter of the airline’s flight operations, followed by a 27% cancellation rate on Sunday, ramifications of this phenomenon will undoubtedly impact the entire airline industry, if not world, for years to come.

Of course, the ongoing vaccine requirement for all international flight passengers has wreaked immense havoc on the whole air travel industry as well. Early Sunday morning on Twitter, Southwest Airlines offered its rather feeble, official excuse, pretending that a vaccine holocaust in-the-making is not causing this unprecedented disruption, but instead chose to mislead the public, citing flimsy secondary excuses:

ATC [Air Traffic Controller] issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation.

In the confusion of sheer damage control, it appears the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing as CNN reported that the Federal Aviation Administration released a contradicting statement insisting that:

There have been no air traffic related cancellations since Friday. The [FAA] agency said that airlines are experiencing delays because of aircraft and crews being out of place.

After an anonymous Southwest customer service rep posted a statement on the company website forum claiming that “pilots have walked off the job due to COVID-19 vaccination mandates,” which is in fact the reality, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association was quick to hedge, denying that a union walk-off is taking place:

We can say with confidence that our Pilots are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions. Our Pilots will continue to overcome [Southwest] management’s poor planning, as well as any external operational challenges, and remain the most productive Pilots in the world.

On October 4, 2021, Southwest Airlines ordered all of its employees to be injected by a December deadline. With this divisive, life and death bitter pill percolating for months, the pilots’ union promoted picket lines in opposition to forced vaccines. With the inconvenience of the passengers left stranded, high and dry notwithstanding, the refusal to work amidst facing kill shot deadlines is contagiously spreading, and millions of Americans employed by so many companies violating human rights consent laws via both the Nuremberg code and US Constitution should be applauded. Taking back our sovereign power is simply refusing to comply with demands that are neither legal or ethical.

A month ago, when White House imposter Joe Biden was prepping to roll out his unlawful vaccine mandate for all large US companies (of 100 or more employees), Biden met with airline industry CEOs, urging them to tow the same puppet masters’ line he was. Aware that the Biden mandate was coming, zealously obedient United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby didn’t hesitate promoting to corporate media what was coming:

A few weeks from now, this is going to be something that’s widespread across the country because it’s really just a basic safety issue.

A safety issue for whom? The elite killers or the victimized public? Kirby released to the press statements from the letter mandating vaccines for all his airline personnel:

Our rationale for requiring the vaccine for all United’s US-based employees was simple — to keep our people safe. The truth is this: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated, and vaccine requirements work.

As the puppet of a puppet in blind obedience to their cabal masters pulling all their strings, Kirby boasted to CNN that public safety was his top priority by simply following “the science.” His airline was the first to mandate masks aboard all flights, which has since not only been scientifically proven totally ineffective as protection from viruses, but increases serious risk of infection and reduces oxygen to the brain.

But then masks and vaccines have never been about public safety or human health but everything to do with human genocide and New World Order control, in lockstep timing with Klaus Schwab’s July published book COVID-19: The Great Reset, sold for $19.99 on Amazon. No accident the Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 planned 2020 Covid-19 pandemic was in total lockstep with Schwab’s 2021 New World Order tyranny.

Like in healthcare, law enforcement and the military, many pilots and fellow industry members working for these airlines who already succumbed to their employers’ unlawful death jab demands to avoid facing job termination, many of them are beginning to fall ill and sadly too many will soon be dying. In fact, anonymous whistleblowers at Delta Airlines disclosed that a vaccinated pilot mid-flight recently died enroute to Los Angeles.

Though CNN and all the fake news networks are attempting to bury this alarming truth, the fact is every airline and mainstream news outlet is complicit in their silence every single day allowing health compromised pilots take to the skies, placing thousands of passengers at grave risk of their lives daily. That’s not the success story that the culprits at United or CNN want you to know. Yet, regardless of censorship, these kind of stories are beginning to surface with four British Airway pilots reportedly dropping dead after vaccination in June 2021. Unfortunately, with increasing frequency, as we move into the Dark Winter months, this dire situation will only grow worse.

In January 2020, just prior to the so-called pandemic outbreak in America, United was listed as the world’s fourth largest airline by the then flying capacity of passengers in the sky. But by June just five months later, United Airlines had already fallen off the top 10 list. Ironically, due to its limited international flights, Southwest Airlines that just cancelled near 30% of all its flights this past weekend, promptly emerged as the world’s largest airline during the first half of last year’s pandemic. As of February 2021, the airline currently operating at largest capacity is Delta Airlines. But then Delta remains the only major US airline not forcing vaccination on its staff, although it’s reprehensibly ripping them off, punishing them by charging each $200 per month. But all the rest – American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have already mandated deadlines by Thanksgiving next month.

By the end of last month, CNN and Scott Kirby were proudly claiming 99%+ of United Airlines pilots were vaccinated. As of September 28, 2021, United Airlines initiated firing 593 workers, but by October 7th, the holdouts diminished to just 232 who lost their job. CNN called it a success story. It’s commonly said that any organization’s leader tends to define and shape the company culture. While caving in and taking the kill shot to keep their jobs, as their leader Scott Kirby so enthusiastically embraced after his Uncle Joe meeting, outside of 500 United workers awaiting their pending appeals on medical or religious grounds not to vaccinate, United pilots largely opted to wimp out and succumb to the death jab.

But in contrast, based on last weekend’s events, the Southwest pilots took a different, much more ballsy path, en masse electing to utilize their sick days to abruptly all at once not show up for work. In addition to causing so much havoc resulting since Friday night in over 2,100 flight cancellations, the Southwest Airline Pilot Association has also filed an important lawsuit against Southwest challenging its vaccine mandate. Millions of aware individuals paying attention to this key story are fervently supporting the Southwest pilots in “holding the line” against our common enemy.

Incidentally, this last weekend another group vital to the travel industry, the air traffic controllers in Jacksonville, Florida, conducted a walkout in response to their forced jabs hanging over their jobs. Of course, the media blackout covered up this significant development similar to Southwest falsely blaming it on weather. The pushback is spreading. Amtrak Northeast on Sunday had to cancel two trains 465 and 416, using its transparent excuse of “unforeseen crew issues.” Likely American Airlines will be next. These groups so crucial to the travel industry’s operation are informally banding together in solidarity to take a bold stand against the medical and political tyranny usurping our individual rights and freedoms in this 11th hour, becoming the much-needed role models for world citizenry to fight the evil that’s out to literally kill us.Southwest Airlines Is Collapsing – A Glimpse of the Future and Hope

The combination of failing health and large nonvaccinated segments quitting is creating a devastating, long-term disastrous nightmare globally. Both the vaccine holocaust and vaccine mandates are causing horrendous, soaring staffing shortages in a global dominoes effect, destabilizing virtually every public and private sector company throughout the world, of course all by the intentional, diabolical design of cabal controllers, conspired to crash the world economy, create unprecedented supply chain shutdown, famine and collapse of civil society, insultingly all the while calling it their “Great Reset.” Willing to actively resist and oppose these ungodly crimes against humanity, through discernment and courage We the People are taking back our power through civil disobedience and solidarity.

*

Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate, former Army officer and author of "Don't Let the Bastards Getcha Down," exposing a faulty US military leadership system based on ticket punching up the seniority ladder, invariably weeding out the best and brightest, leaving mediocrity and order followers rising to the top as politician-bureaucrat generals designated to lose every modern US war by elite design. After the military, Joachim earned a master's degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist in the mental health field with abused youth and adolescents for more than a quarter century.

As an independent journalist for the last 8 years, Joachim has written hundreds of articles for many news sites, particularly Global Research and lewrockwell.com.

