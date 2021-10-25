White House to “Quickly” Vaccinate 28 Million Children Age 5-11 as Deaths and Injuries Continue to Increase Among 12 to 19-Year-Olds Who Received a COVID-19 Shot

By Brian Shilhavy

It is pretty clear these days that corporate America is now controlling the State Department along with their “health agencies” such as the FDA and the CDC.

This week the Biden Administration laid out their plans to quickly vaccinate 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 with a COVID-19 vaccine, which sounded more like a Press Release from Pfizer, since the FDA has not even authorized the shots for that age group yet.

The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled its plan to ‘quickly’ vaccinate roughly 28 million children age 5-11, pending authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The jab – which doesn’t prevent transmission of Covid-19 will be available at pediatricians, local pharmacies, and possibly even at schools, according to the White House, which expects FDA authorization of the Pfizer shot for children – the least likely to fall seriously ill or die from the virus, in a matter of weeks, according to the Associated Press.

Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the benefits of giving shots to kids, after lengthy studies meant to ensure the safety of the vaccines.

Within hours of formal approval, expected after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory meeting scheduled for Nov. 2-3, doses will begin shipping to providers across the country, along with smaller needles necessary for injecting young kids, and within days will be ready to go into the arms of kids on a wide scale. -AP

According to the announcement, the White House has secured enough to supply more than 25,000 doses for pediatricians and primary care physicians who have already signed up to deliver the vaccine, while the country now has enough Pfizer vaccine to jab roughly 28 million kids who will soon be eligible, meaning this won’t be a slow roll-out like we saw 10 months ago when doses and capacity issues meant adults had to wait.

Meanwhile, the White House is rolling out an ‘advertising’ campaign to convince parents and kids that the vaccine is safe and effective. According to the report, “the administration believes trusted messengers — educators, doctors, and community leaders — will be vital to encouraging vaccinations.” (Full article.)Bombshell: FDA Allows Whistleblower Testimony that COVID-19 Vaccines Are Killing and Harming People!

There is actually no data supporting the claim that the Pfizer COVID-19 shot is “safe and effective” for children, and plenty of data showing that it is harmful, causing severe reactions such as death and heart disease.

The most recent data entered into the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) shows that for children and teenagers between the age of 12 and 19, there have been:

54 Deaths

315 Permanent Disabilities

4381 Visits to an Emergency Room

2433 Hospitalizations

465 Life Threatening Events

(Source. Note that the search separates 12-17 year olds, and 17-44 year olds, although we only searched through age 19, so you need to add the two tables together to get these numbers.)

Everyone agrees that VAERS is vastly under-reported, as many whistleblowing nurses and healthcare workers have testified that doctors are reluctant to report vaccine injuries. See: Unvaccinated Hospital Staff Only Ones Telling the Truth Regarding Vaccine Injuries as They Prepare to Leave the Medical System

PhD researcher and statistician Dr. Jessica Rose has conducted an analysis of COVID-19 vaccine adverse reaction reporting in VAERS (study here), and her analysis shows that a conservative estimate of the under-reporting of COVID-19 vaccine adverse reactions in VAERS would necessitate that we multiply the results by X42.

So the true numbers for adverse events from 12 to 19-year-olds would be closer to this:

2,268 Deaths

13,230 Permanent Disabilities

184,002 Visits to an Emergency Room

102,186 Hospitalizations

19,530 Life Threatening Events

Note that most of these stats are for only 5 months, since it was in May, 2021 that the FDA authorized use of these shots for 12 to 15-year-olds.

How do these numbers compare with the risk of this age group for dying from COVID-19 for the past two yearsaccording to public data?

So when the CDC, FDA, and the White House assure you that these shots are safe for your children, and that any known side effects resulting in death and heart disease (which they admit) are “rare,” and that the “benefits outweigh the risks,” this is a LIE. It is simply a marketing slogan to promote their products.

Big Pharma in corporate America is running this country’s medical system, and the decisions they are making regarding COVID-19 “vaccines” have everything to do with their “bottom line” in profits and future control of endless “booster shots,” and nothing to do with public health. See: All 3 FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Vaccine Companies Employ Former FDA Commissioners

The entire population in the U.S. knows now that there are two differing narratives to COVID-19 shots, as millions of people in this country are choosing to give up their careers and jobs rather than comply with COVID-19 mandatory vaccinations.

If you or someone you know chooses NOT to research the other side, to hear why these people are making this choice, but instead chooses only to listen to what the Pharma-owned corporate media publishes, then even though criminals are now running the medical system and the political system here in the U.S., it is 100% YOUR FAULT if you choose to allow your child to receive a COVID-19 shot and they end up permanently disabled or dead.

You will be complicit with these crimes against humanity, and the blood of your child will be on your hands, and you will have to give an account before God for your decisions, and I don’t think he will accept the excuse “I didn’t know.”

This video report will show you grieving parents who have lost their children after choosing to allow them to receive a COVID-19 shot, and they would probably give anything to have their child back, regretting their foolish choice to allow their child to be vaccinated.

