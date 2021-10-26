Canadian Public Health Report Reflects Increased Heart Condition Side Effects for 12-17 Year Old Males as Vaccination Rates Increase

By Sundance

Global Research, October 26, 2021The Last Refuge 24 October 2021

Twitter user Brad Pilon has noted some concerning statistics from Canadian Public Health [DATA HERE] regarding adverse events for 12 to 17-year-old males as the vaccination rates increase. Myocarditis has almost doubled from 1 in 10,000 (August) to 1 in 5,000 in two months:

Oct 17th 1 in 5,208

Oct 10th 1 in 5,491

Oct 3rd 1 in 5,543

Sep 26th 1 in 5,938

Sep 18th 1 in 6,414

Sep 11th 1 in 6,640

Sep 4th 1 in 6,752

Aug 28th 1 in 6,973

Aug 21st 1 in 7,880

Aug 14th 1 in 8,361

Aug 7th 1 in 10,060

[DATA LINK]

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium). The inflammation can reduce your heart’s ability to pump and cause rapid or abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias). Unfortunately, this trend follows a presentation that was made during an FDA hearing in September (video below):New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science

Many academic institutions and athletic organizations are requiring vaccinations as a condition of participation. This puts increased pressure on teens and young adults to take the vaccine despite any concerns of side effects. Many parents are also willing and eager to face the risks. The following noted exchange is an almost unfathomable cognitive disconnect in taking risks, and shared only to highlight how far some vaccine advocates are willing to go:

I struggle to understand this level of thinking…

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from The Last RefugeThe original source of this article is The Last RefugeCopyright © Sundance, The Last Refuge, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/canadian-public-health-report-reflects-increased-heart-condition-side-effects-12-17-year-old-males-vaccination-rates-increase/5759808