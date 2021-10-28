UK Approves Arms Export Licences to Israel, an “Undeclared Nuclear Weapons State” that Violates UNSC Resolution 2334

By Hans Stehling

Global Research, October 28, 2021

Many British elected MPs are paid-up members of the CFI, Conservative Friends of Israel (the AIPAC-affiliated, London lobby) in the House of Commons, that has supported the Likud government of Israel for over 10 years. The head of that lobby sits openly as a Conservative peer in the House of Lords, in Westminster.

The ultra, Right-wing Likud party of the State of Israel is headed by a politician who is now on trial for corruption and bribery in office having been Prime Minister of Israel for over a decade.

His wife was indicted on fraud charges. But those facts did not stop him from standing for election again in a country where the electorate obviously admire his policies of harassment and containment of the Palestinian Arab minority by a 14-year illegal blockade of essential goods and the destruction of power supplies to nearly two million civilians in Gaza.If 4 Nuclear WMD Are More than Adequate for Israel’s Defence – Why Is It Armed with an Estimated 400?

This is the politician whose manifesto includes the forced annexation of the Palestinian West Bank, Arab East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, and the strategic Golan Heights. Such a policy often includes ethnic cleansing: a frightening phrase that can include the mass killing of an indigenous people. The Holocaust was exactly that – ethnic cleansing on an international scale that was perpetrated in Nazi-occupied Europe during WW2.

The Israeli navy now has a fleet of nuclear-armed, state of the art, submarines, (built by a ThyssenKrupp shipyard in Germany and subsidised by the Merkel government), that has a second-strike capability, and which is assumed to be secretly patrolling the Mediterranean and the Gulf 24/7, with its lethal WMD that that have the ability to destroy major strategic targets, at the press of a button.

The State of Israel is the only undeclared nuclear-weaponised state in the world and as such is completely outside the IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency and its UN inspectorate. Israel refuses to ratify the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to which a total of 191 States have joined, including the five nuclear-weapon states of US, Russia, France, Britain and China. More countries have ratified the NPT than any other arms limitation and disarmament agreement, a testament to the Treaty’s significance. Iran, of course, has no nuclear weapons but signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in 1968 as a non-nuclear weapons state and it ratified the NPT in 1970. It is subject, of course, to IAEA inspection – which nuclear-weaponised Israel is, astonishingly, not.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is the implementing body for the Chemical Weapons Convention, which entered into force on 29 April 1997. The OPCW, with its 193 Member States, oversees the global endeavour to permanently and verifiably, eliminate chemical weapons. 193 States have committed to the Chemical Weapons Convention to date and 98% of the global population live under its protection. As of 2020, the majority of the chemical weapons stockpiles declared by possessor states have been verifiably destroyed. However, Israel is a signatory state that has not ratified the Convention, and Egypt, North Korea and South Sudan, have neither signed nor acceded to it.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Wikimedia CommonsThe original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Hans Stehling, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/uk-approves-arms-export-licences-undeclared-nuclear-weapon-state-violates-unsc-resolution-2334/5760051