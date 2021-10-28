VAERS Admits Fewer Than 1% of Vaccine Adverse Events Are Reported

By Martin Armstrong

The people behind the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) have admitted that “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported” in an early grant:

“Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported. Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of “problem” drugs and vaccines that endanger public health.”

VAERS published their later numbers, and perhaps we should consider this data representative of fewer than 1% of vaccinated individuals:

818,042 Adverse Events

127,641 Doctor Visits

83,412 Hospitalizations

92,017 Urgent Care

26,199 Disabled

10,179 Bell’s Palsy

10,304 Myocarditis

8,408 Heart Attacks

2,631 Miscarriages

17,128 Deaths

Yet, according to Fauci, the vaccine is 100% safe and effective!

The Fake News that FDA Approved the Vaccines Is Made Clear in the Letter. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Prevails

