October 28, 2021

Video: Nelson Mandela’s Wisdom and Commitment to Peace and Fundamental Human Rights

By Nelson Mandela

Global Research, October 28, 2021Transcend Media Service and A Plus 25 October 2021

The late Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was South Africa’s anti-apartheid revolutionary, who served as president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999, after his release from prison for 27 years in 1990.

His lifelong commitment to Peace, Fundamental Human Rights and his legacy will live for all humanity. 

Video

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Faplus%2Fvideos%2F1648453221892274%2F&show_text=false&width=476&t=0

Video source: A Plus

Same Fear, Different Year

