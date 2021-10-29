October 29, 2021

Video: Watch Dr. Peter McCullough Talk About COVID Treatment and Vaccination

By Dr. Peter McCullough

Global Research, October 29, 2021Association of American Physicians and Surgeons 28 October 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

Dr. McCullough speaks about vaccine safety, efficacy, and the continued need for early treatment.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Children’s Health DefenseThe original source of this article is Association of American Physicians and SurgeonsCopyright © Dr. Peter McCulloughAssociation of American Physicians and Surgeons, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-watch-dr-peter-mccullough-talk-about-covid-treatment-vaccination/5760141

Posted by on October 29, 2021 in Uncategorized and tagged , .

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.