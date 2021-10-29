Worldwide Walkouts! Protests against Illegal Covid Mandates

By Children’s Health Defense

Global Research, October 29, 2021Children’s Health Defense 27 October 2021

People around the globe are protesting the loss of liberty, illegal mandates and tyrannical government overreach. Over the last eighteen months we’ve witnessed a removal of the liberties we hold dear. Every man, woman and childs’ basic human rights are under attack and we believe the power is with the people.

We know the impact of organized, coordinated acts of peaceful civil disobedience. Beginning on November 3, Children’s Health Defense joins citizens from around the globe for ‘Worldwide Walkouts’ to demand a return to freedom and democratic principles.

People Everywhere are Joining the Fight for Freedom

We’re witnessing a Great Awakening unfold in the citizenry as ignorant government leaders and corrupt politicians continue to implement mandates that threaten jobs, livelihoods, children’s education, and our way of life…

Americans and citizens around the world need to take back their power, stand up, walk out and just say NO. We will unify for freedom and commit acts of peaceful civil disobedience to make our point: no masks, no vaccines, no testing, no green passes. No coercion. No mandates.

Kickoff is November 3rd!

In his short video, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. CHD Board Chair and Lead Counsel called for everyone to participate in Worldwide Walkouts that kick off on November 3rd.Vaccine Passports and “Medical Paternalism”

He shared that

“No government in history has ever surrendered power in the absence of a demand. We need to tell these governments and their friends in the technocracy, the Silicon Valley billionaire boys club, the mainstream media, and the pharmaceutical industry that we will no longer tolerate their trampling of citizens’ rights.”

The WORLDWIDE WALKOUTS are a call for a global shutdown to stop business as usual, protesting these unlawful mandates and to celebrate human rights.

“Coercive mandates of shoddily tested medical products and segregationist passports violate international human rights law,” said CHD President and General Counsel Mary Holland. “We need brave citizens to peacefully refuse to comply with unlawful and unethical edicts that for the past year and a half have been allowed to trump individual rights and freedoms. Those days are over. There will be no business as usual until segregationist and coercive medical policies advanced by government authorities end once and for all.”

Standing in Solidarity for Freedom

Our vision is to see thousands of towns in America and around the world come to a standstill while doctors, nurses, educators, businessmen, first responders, police officers, firemen, travel engineers and more demand their freedom. We are millions. Let’s show ourselves and stand in solidarity against tyrannical mandates.

CHD chapters, coalition partners, and local community organizers are planning mass gatherings of people in peaceful noncompliance to take place in high-exposure areas in many cities and states. Check WorldWideWalkOuts.org for locations and details. If you’re not seeing one for your area, reach out to others in your community to plan an event. Pick a place that is easy to get to and can be seen by many. Once your date, location and time are in place, tell us your plans so we can help amplify your message.

Courage is contagious so be willing to step up as a leader in your community. Encourage everyone you know to walkout and stand in solidarity against mandates. Tell them to refuse to show up for work, take a sick day and pull their kids from school. The only way we win is united.

Freedom transcends party lines and unites us all as one human race. We must ban together with concerned citizens from all walks of life with one goal in mind, to preserve freedom and the right to choose what goes on and in our bodies.

Get the Message Out by Sharing

Share this video message and more details from the Chairman of Children’s Health Defense, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to encourage everyone you know to participate.

Never has there been a more important time to fight back and protect our rights to stop this tyranny and government overreach.

Be a defender of truth, freedom and health. Help us kick off Worldwide WalkOuts beginning on November 3rd.

The original source of this article is Children's Health Defense
Copyright © Children's Health Defense, Children's Health Defense, 2021

