The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”
October 31, 2021
- Stop the Covid Holocaust! Open Letter October 30, 2021
- The Post Covid World, The WEF’s Diabolical Project: “Resetting the Future of Work Agenda” – After “The Great Reset”. A Horrifying Future October 30, 2021
- Thousands of Physicians and Medical Scientists Sign “Rome Declaration” in Protest, Launch New Information Platform October 30, 2021
- 57 Top Scientists and Doctors Release Shocking Study on COVID Vaccines and Demand Immediate Stop to All Vaccinations October 30, 2021
- The Covid-19 Timeline. No Evidence of a “Pandemic” October 30, 2021
- EU Corruption? How did Ursula von der Leyen lose her vaccine text messages with Pfizer? October 30, 2021
- The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset” (link) October 30, 2021
- US commitment to help Taiwan’s self-defense is ‘rock solid’, de-facto ambassador claims, despite Beijing’s warning to stop contact October 29, 2021
- Zervou Refugee Camp: Silence Is Not an Option for Greece’s Samos Island October 29, 2021
- The CIA, Empty Assurances and Assange’s Defence October 29, 2021
- Worldwide Walkouts! Protests against Illegal Covid Mandates October 29, 2021
- Video: Watch Dr. Peter McCullough Talk About COVID Treatment and Vaccination October 29, 2021
- Why Are Ethiopia’s Wheat Imports Being Politicized? October 29, 2021
- Julian Assange: The Most Important Battle for Press Freedom in Our Time October 29, 2021
- Day Two — ‘CIA Tried to Kill Assange;’ US: ‘He’s Only Moderately Depressed & Won’t Go to Isolation’ October 29, 2021
- Pfizer Vaccine Confirmed to Cause Neurodegenerative Diseases: Study October 28, 2021
- Video: Nelson Mandela’s Wisdom and Commitment to Peace and Fundamental Human Rights October 28, 2021
- UK Approves Arms Export Licences to Israel, an “Undeclared Nuclear Weapons State” that Violates UNSC Resolution 2334 October 28, 2021
- Scientist Whose Wife Was Injured by COVID Vaccine Tells FDA: ‘Please Do Not Give this to Kids’ October 28, 2021
- VAERS Admits Fewer Than 1% of Vaccine Adverse Events Are Reported October 28, 2021
- America’s Frontline Doctor: Microscopic Data Shows ‘Clotting’ in Lungs, Vessels, Brains of Jabbed Patients October 28, 2021
- The Poison Peddlers: Doping the World for Fun and Profit￼ October 28, 2021
