Video: Fauci, HHS Officials and the Rockefellers Discuss How a “New Virus from China” Could be Used to Enforce A Universal Vaccine: IT HAPPENED IN 2019 BEFORE THE PANDEMIC

By One America News Network

Global Research, October 31, 2021

Important video

A meeting was held at the Milken Institute including Dr. Anthony Fauci, HHS officials and Senior Vice President of the Rockefeller Foundation Dr. Rick Bright,

It happened in October 2019, before the Pandemic.

“Why do we not blow the system up”, disrupting the bureaucratic process, establishing “an entity of excitement”.

Dr. Rick Bright intimated that a new virus from China could be used to enforce a universal vaccine. “We could use the RNA sequence from that”.

The Milken Institute is generously funded by the Rockefellers and Wall Street.

Although the panel discussion centered on an Influenza, the OAN report suggests is that the planning of the Covid-19 pandemic and the mRNA “vaccine” was well underway BEFORE THE PANDEMIC.

The statement of the VP of the Rockefeller Foundation Rick Bright, concerning RNA sequencing from a new virus from China is particularly revealing. Nonetheless this was public event broadcast live by C-Span on October 30th, 2019.

Also, less than two weeks earlier, a Table Top Simulation of a new corona virus pandemic was carried out under Scenario 201, under auspices of the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Health, Centre for Heath Security (an event sponsored by the Gates Foundation and World Economic Forum).(Event 201)

Moreover, in a (February 1, 2020) interview, Richard Hatchett, CEO of the (Gates Foundation Supported) Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) intimates that the project to develop a mRNA vaccine commenced in early 2019: “We did that in the last year or so [early 2019]. … ”

Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, October 31 2021

To view the complete C-SPAN video click below:

