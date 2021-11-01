November 1, 2021

28,103 Deaths 2,637,525 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database of Adverse Reactions – European Members of Parliament Speak Out

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, November 01, 2021

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 28,103 fatalities, and 2,637,525 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through October 19, 2021 there are 28,103 deaths and 2,637,525 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,249,109) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through October 19, 2021.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 13,271 deathand 1,168,872 injuries to 19/10/2021

  • 31,537   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 183 deaths
  • 33,677   Cardiac disorders incl. 1,958 deaths
  • 312        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 25 deaths
  • 16,024   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 1,012     Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 18,146   Eye disorders incl. 30 deaths
  • 100,624 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 541 deaths
  • 301,622 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,778 deaths
  • 1,337     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 64 deaths
  • 11,765   Immune system disorders incl. 65 deaths
  • 43,138   Infections and infestations incl. 1,340 deaths
  • 15,919   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 208 deaths
  • 29,450   Investigations incl. 418 deaths
  • 8,182     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 236 deaths
  • 149,865 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 163 deaths
  • 983        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 95 deaths
  • 202,217 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,430 deaths
  • 1,587     Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 46 deaths
  • 185        Product issues incl. 2 deaths
  • 21,513   Psychiatric disorders incl. 168 deaths
  • 4,061     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 212 deaths
  • 33,753   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 50,834   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,551 deaths
  • 55,669   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 118 deaths
  • 2,332     Social circumstances incl. 18 deaths
  • 1,760     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 36 deaths
  • 31,368   Vascular disorders incl. 567 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 7,543 deathand 341,634 injuriesto 19/10/20211,047 Dead 725,079 Reported Injuries following COVID19 Experimental “Vaccines” Reported in the U.K.

  • 6,923     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 78 deaths
  • 10,706   Cardiac disorders incl. 811 deaths
  • 137        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 4,229     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death
  • 290        Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 5,154     Eye disorders incl. 23 deaths
  • 28,856   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 294 deaths
  • 91,974   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,764 deaths
  • 561        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 30 deaths
  • 2,909     Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 11,413   Infections and infestations incl. 596 deaths
  • 7,377     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 141 deaths
  • 6,389     Investigations incl. 132 deaths
  • 3,271     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 171 deaths
  • 42,103   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 155 deaths
  • 431        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 52 deaths
  • 58,789   Nervous system disorders incl. 758 deaths
  • 648        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 8 deaths
  • 66           Product issues incl. 2 deaths
  • 6,354     Psychiatric disorders incl. 132 deaths
  • 1,971     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 137 deaths
  • 6,174     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 15,051   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 780 deaths
  • 18,450   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 66 deaths
  • 1,553     Social circumstances incl. 28 deaths
  • 1,187     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 75 deaths
  • 8,668     Vascular disorders incl. 285 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca5,767 deathand 1,039,136 injuries to 19/10/2021

  • 12,601   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 236 deaths
  • 18,113   Cardiac disorders incl. 659 deaths
  • 175        Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 12,248   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death
  • 557        Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 18,324   Eye disorders incl. 28 deaths
  • 100,110 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 300 deaths
  • 273,678 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,376 deaths
  • 908        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 54 deaths
  • 4,241     Immune system disorders incl. 26 deaths
  • 29,229   Infections and infestations incl. 367 deaths
  • 11,837   Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 166 deaths
  • 22,810   Investigations incl. 137 deaths
  • 12,087   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 88 deaths
  • 155,324 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 85 deaths
  • 570        Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 20 deaths
  • 215,104 Nervous system disorders incl. 900 deaths
  • 490        Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 11 deaths
  • 177        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 19,380   Psychiatric disorders incl. 57 deaths
  • 3,911     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 55 deaths
  • 14,363   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 36,720   Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 691 deaths
  • 47,763   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 43 deaths
  • 1,391     Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
  • 1,273     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 24 deaths
  • 25,752   Vascular disorders incl. 423 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson1,522 deaths and 87,883 injuries to 19/10/2021

  • 824        Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl35 deaths
  • 1,512     Cardiac disorders incl. 141 deaths
  • 31           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
  • 865        Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death
  • 54           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 1,188     Eye disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 7,668     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 66 deaths
  • 22,981   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 408 deaths
  • 108        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 364        Immune system disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 2,933     Infections and infestations incl. 107 deaths
  • 816        Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 16 deaths
  • 4,359     Investigations incl. 90 deaths
  • 531        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 36 deaths
  • 13,245   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 34 deaths
  • 46           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths
  • 17,645   Nervous system disorders incl. 165 deaths
  • 33           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 22           Product issues
  • 1,208     Psychiatric disorders incl. 13 deaths
  • 345        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 17 deaths
  • 1,544     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 3,133     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 176 deaths
  • 2,708     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 276        Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
  • 630        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 46 deaths
  • 2,814     Vascular disorders incl. 129 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

European Members of Parliament Speak Out Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines

Several members of the European Parliament spoke out in Brussels this past week against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines. You can read the full story and watch the full video here.

We have extracted German Member of European Parliament Christine Anderson’s comments in the video below. This is on our Rumble and Bitchute video channels.

I will not be reduced to a mere guinea pig by getting vaccinated with an experimental drug, and I will most assuredly not get vaccinated because my government tells me to and promises, in return, I will be granted freedom.

Let’s be clear about one thing: No one grants me freedom for I am a free person.

Watch the video here.

Those Who Have Paid the Price for Obeying Mandatory COVID-19 Shots

Here are a few stories of those who gave in to COVID-19 “vaccine” mandates, and paid a horrible price, including many who have died. Click here to read.

*

Featured image: Viacheslav Lopatin |  Credit: scaliger – stock.adobe.comThe original source of this article is Health Impact NewsCopyright © Brian ShilhavyHealth Impact News, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/28103-deaths-2637525-injuries-following-covid-shots-european-database-adverse-reactions-european-members-parliament-speak-out/5760369

