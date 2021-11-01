28,103 Deaths 2,637,525 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database of Adverse Reactions – European Members of Parliament Speak Out

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, November 01, 2021Health Impact News 31 October 2021

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 28,103 fatalities, and 2,637,525 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

A Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through October 19, 2021 there are 28,103 deaths and 2,637,525 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,249,109) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through October 19, 2021.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 13,271 deaths and 1,168,872 injuries to 19/10/2021

31,537 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 183 deaths

33,677 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,958 deaths

312 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 25 deaths

16,024 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 10 deaths

1,012 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths

18,146 Eye disorders incl. 30 deaths

100,624 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 541 deaths

301,622 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,778 deaths

1,337 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 64 deaths

11,765 Immune system disorders incl. 65 deaths

43,138 Infections and infestations incl. 1,340 deaths

15,919 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 208 deaths

29,450 Investigations incl. 418 deaths

8,182 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 236 deaths

149,865 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 163 deaths

983 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 95 deaths

202,217 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,430 deaths

1,587 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 46 deaths

185 Product issues incl. 2 deaths

21,513 Psychiatric disorders incl. 168 deaths

4,061 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 212 deaths

33,753 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 4 deaths

50,834 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,551 deaths

55,669 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 118 deaths

2,332 Social circumstances incl. 18 deaths

1,760 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 36 deaths

31,368 Vascular disorders incl. 567 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 7,543 deaths and 341,634 injuriesto 19/10/20211,047 Dead 725,079 Reported Injuries following COVID19 Experimental “Vaccines” Reported in the U.K.

6,923 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 78 deaths

10,706 Cardiac disorders incl. 811 deaths

137 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 4 deaths

4,229 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death

290 Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths

5,154 Eye disorders incl. 23 deaths

28,856 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 294 deaths

91,974 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,764 deaths

561 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 30 deaths

2,909 Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths

11,413 Infections and infestations incl. 596 deaths

7,377 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 141 deaths

6,389 Investigations incl. 132 deaths

3,271 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 171 deaths

42,103 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 155 deaths

431 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 52 deaths

58,789 Nervous system disorders incl. 758 deaths

648 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 8 deaths

66 Product issues incl. 2 deaths

6,354 Psychiatric disorders incl. 132 deaths

1,971 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 137 deaths

6,174 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths

15,051 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 780 deaths

18,450 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 66 deaths

1,553 Social circumstances incl. 28 deaths

1,187 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 75 deaths

8,668 Vascular disorders incl. 285 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 5,767 deaths and 1,039,136 injuries to 19/10/2021

12,601 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 236 deaths

18,113 Cardiac disorders incl. 659 deaths

175 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths

12,248 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death

557 Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths

18,324 Eye disorders incl. 28 deaths

100,110 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 300 deaths

273,678 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,376 deaths

908 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 54 deaths

4,241 Immune system disorders incl. 26 deaths

29,229 Infections and infestations incl. 367 deaths

11,837 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 166 deaths

22,810 Investigations incl. 137 deaths

12,087 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 88 deaths

155,324 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 85 deaths

570 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 20 deaths

215,104 Nervous system disorders incl. 900 deaths

490 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 11 deaths

177 Product issues incl. 1 death

19,380 Psychiatric disorders incl. 57 deaths

3,911 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 55 deaths

14,363 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

36,720 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 691 deaths

47,763 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 43 deaths

1,391 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

1,273 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 24 deaths

25,752 Vascular disorders incl. 423 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 1,522 deaths and 87,883 injuries to 19/10/2021

824 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl . 35 deaths

. 1,512 Cardiac disorders i ncl. 141 deaths

31 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

865 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death

54 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

1,188 Eye disorders incl. 6 deaths

7,668 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 66 deaths

22,981 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 408 deaths

108 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 9 deaths

364 Immune system disorders incl. 7 deaths

2,933 Infections and infestations incl. 107 deaths

816 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 16 deaths

4,359 Investigations incl. 90 deaths

531 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 36 deaths

13,245 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 34 deaths

46 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths

17,645 Nervous system disorders incl. 165 deaths

33 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

22 Product issues

1,208 Psychiatric disorders incl. 13 deaths

345 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 17 deaths

1,544 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths

3,133 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 176 deaths

2,708 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 6 deaths

276 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths

630 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 46 deaths

2,814 Vascular disorders incl. 129 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

European Members of Parliament Speak Out Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines

Several members of the European Parliament spoke out in Brussels this past week against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines. You can read the full story and watch the full video here.

We have extracted German Member of European Parliament Christine Anderson’s comments in the video below. This is on our Rumble and Bitchute video channels.

I will not be reduced to a mere guinea pig by getting vaccinated with an experimental drug, and I will most assuredly not get vaccinated because my government tells me to and promises, in return, I will be granted freedom.

Let’s be clear about one thing: No one grants me freedom for I am a free person.

Watch the video here.

Those Who Have Paid the Price for Obeying Mandatory COVID-19 Shots

Here are a few stories of those who gave in to COVID-19 “vaccine” mandates, and paid a horrible price, including many who have died. Click here to read.

Copyright © Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News, 2021

