“The Official Covid Narrative”: When Doctors Attack Doctors, Who Wins?￼

A psychological, informational war is raging within the world’s medical community, a community dedicated to human well being, at least in theory. A central feature of the war is the undeniable fact that every aspect of mainstream print and electronic media has coalesced rigidly around a single official narrative regarding treatment of Covid-19. Inexpensive, readily available medicines, e.g. hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, were suddenly made unavailable, even outlawed, toward the day that a lucrative genetic modification system could be rushed to market and introduced into the bodies of the people of the world. The ruthlessness with which dissenting medical voices are being attacked is startling, as witness this CNN interview of Dr. Rashid Buttar. Scroll down to find a trashing of Dr. Christine Northrup, a former professor at Maine Medical Center and perhaps the most celebrated gynecologist in the U.S.

Buttar and Northrup are not fringe oddities. They are absolutely in accord with countless thousands of medical professionals, many of global distinction, e.g. Dr. Robert Malone, who developed the mRNA technology being used in Covid-19 injectables (erroneously referred to as “vaccines”); Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Vice President of Research with Pfizer; Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Chair of the Health Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe; Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, former head of the Institute of Medical Microbiology at the University of Mainz, Germany.

This October 2, 2021 address by Dr. Peter McCullough to the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons showcases the corruption and villainy behind the declared Covid-19 Pandemic that ever more people from all walks of life are now seeing as a carefully organized crime against humanity.

McCullough, a celebrated cardiologist and epidemiologist, a professor at Texas A&M Medical School and editor of two medical journals, substantiates criminal negligence at all levels of government to justify his stating that “Under no circumstances should a human being ever have taken one of these vaccines” and “We are in a free-fall of a lawless state”. Like the major medical figures mentioned above, he is pilloried in mainstream media. Watch his address from start to finish and you will be much, much the wiser.

At one point, McCullough begins to break down emotionally at the enormity of the crime he is describing.

Those present are obviously in accord, so why aren’t doctors in droves speaking out? The fact that even the most prominent are under attack sends a chilling message to less distinguished doctors. But in addition to that, as the medical industry has evolved, practitioners rely ever more on hospital access and privileges they need in order to practice, and politicized hospital administrators lay down regulations not to be questioned.

Guidelines misperceived as rock-hard rules descend from governmental entities, such as NIAID and the CDC, and from burgeoning schools of public health inundated with cash from pharmaceutical interests, their graduates now the preferred “medical experts” for state governments, hospital administrations and TV commentators.

A prime weapon of the pharmaceutical industry’s Covid-19 “vaccine initiative” is the network of doctors who have gravitated into organizational positions from which they can exert control on the rest of the medical community.

Practitioners at odds with the authorized narrative are quickly charged with spreading “misinformation” and threatened with professional ruin should they continue to step out of line. Consider this September, 2021 joint statement from the American Boards of Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, and Pediatrics, all three insisting that evidence of safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines is “overwhelming”, whereas abundant evidence to the contrary remains carefully censored by mainstream media and social media platforms, as well as by the boards themselves. In three blunt paragraphs, the boards, which collectively represent a huge fraction of the America’s doctors, and which have the power to bestow or withhold board certification, threaten member physicians who “denigrate vaccination” with “disciplinary actions, including suspension or revocation of their medical license.”

This is monstrous! Bureaucratized doctors, many armed with public health degrees, placed in power positions in professional societies, are functioning as pharmaceutical henchmen, holding hostage practitioners otherwise inclined to speak out about the dangers of the mass injection project.

But open discussion and the airing of all views and interpretations of data is at the very heart of science regardless of area of specialization. Regarding the official storyline surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic and the gene modification technology called a “vaccine”, dissenting doctors are literally, in the words of McCullough, being “hunted”. That very fact, in and of itself, should be more than just a hint for any thinking person that a medical crime of global extent is underway.

Bill Willers is an Emeritus Professor of Biology at the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh.

Bill Willers is an Emeritus Professor of Biology at the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh.

