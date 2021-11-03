12-Year-Old Girl Fighting for Her Life in ICU after Heart Problems Caused by the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

By İsmail Duman

A 12-year-old girl is fighting for her life in ICU after suffering heart complications caused by the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The 12-year-old Grade 6 pupil, who is a student at Wat Don Sai School, received her shot on October 19th. Several days later, she complained to her mother about chest pain and shortness of breath. Her symptoms gradually worsened and she was hospitalized at Ratchaburi Hospital. She was then transferred to the Children’s Hospital in Bangkok where she’s currently intubated on a ventilator.

The heartbroken mother posted a message on Facebook yesterday with a picture of her daughter receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Chet Samian Hospital.

She said:

“My 12-year-old daughter is now in the ICU. A ventilator is required after she was diagnosed with coronary thrombosis. This occurred less than a week after she was vaccinated. She was always a strong child.”

The father of the pupil, Mr. Pipatpong Tanpanich, said that on October 19th, at 2 pm, she and her siblings had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. She had pain in her arm for 3 days but recovered. 2 days later, she developed a dry cough and chest pain so she was taken to Ratchaburi Hospital where her condition was considered so severe, that she was rushed to the Children’s Hospital in Bangkok where she was diagnosed with coronary thrombosis.

Dr. Pajaree Areerob, an MD at Ratchaburi Hospital, told reporters that they’d never seen a case like this before.

