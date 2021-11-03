Latest Data on UK’s COVID-19 Vaccination Injuries and Deaths

By John Goss

Global Research, November 03, 2021

Latest UK Adverse Reactions and Fatalities to 20th October 2021 per the MHRA following the experimental Covid-19 injections (released by the MHRA on 29th October 2021).

A total of 1,738 deaths now reported by the MHRA along with over 1.2 million injuries suffered by over 378,000 people (an average of 3.3 injuries per person) following the experimental Covid-19 injections

Note: The number of injuries /deaths reported are dependent on many factors including numbers of injections administered, how many of these have been second and possibly third doses along with the age groups of those who have received these doses and indeed the work of the MHRA in ensuring all cases by all manufacturers get investigated and reported in a timely and consistent manner.

Link to data: click here.

Latest UK Adverse Reactions and Fatalities to 20th October 2021 per the MHRA following the experimental Covid-19 injections

A total of 1,738 deaths now reported by the MHRA along with over 1.2 million injuries suffered by over 378,000 people (an average of 3.3 injuries per person) following the experimental Covid-19 injections

Link to data: click here.

Latest UK Adverse Reactions and Fatalities to 20th October 2021 per the MHRA following the experimental Covid-19 injections

A total of 1,738 deaths now reported by the MHRA along with over 1.2 million injuries suffered by over 378,000 people (an average of 3.3 injuries per person) following the experimental Covid-19 injections

Link to data: click here.

In the last 7 days:

There were 2,581 extra individual reports of adverse reactions following the Covid-19 injections in the last week accounting for 7,513 extra injuries and deaths with 23 extra deaths being reported by the MHRA since last week’s report. Pfizer accounted for 12 of these extra deaths with 10 more being reported from AstraZeneca and 1 more death from Moderna.

Link to data: click here.

Pfizer Report – All Deaths and Injuries (MHRA-UK)

Please share this MHRA Report with parents of young children. It shows the Injuries and fatalities reported and disclosed by the MHRA today (data to 20th October as released by the MHRA on 29th October 2021) following the Pfizer experimental Covid-19 Injections.

Let them know that it is estimated that only 1-10% of injuries and fatalities ever get reported supporting evidence to this 1-10% statement can be found on this post here.

All Reports

MHRA Reported Adverse Reactions and Deaths

-Reports for all UK manufacturers of Covid-19 injections covering the latest disclosed Injuries and Fatalities to 20th October 2021

Table above shows the total number of doses of Covid-19 injections administered in the week to 20th October per the MHRA

As with last week no further first doses of either AstraZeneca or Moderna were administered in the last week (data to 20th October 2021 as released by the MHRA on 29th October 2021).

Link to data: click here.

Ireland: Study of COVID-19 Deaths

Pfizer Only

Table above shows UK latest adverse reactions and fatalities reported to and disclosed by the MHRA to 20th October (released by the MHRA on 29th October 2021) for just the Pfizer injections

Link to data: click here.

AstraZeneca Only

Table above shows UK latest adverse reactions and fatalities reported to and disclosed by the MHRA to 20th October (released by the MHRA on 29th October 2021) for just the AstraZeneca injections

Link to data: click here.

Moderna Only

Table above shows UK latest adverse reactions and fatalities reported to and disclosed by the MHRA to 20th October (released by the MHRA on 29th October 2021) for just the Moderna injections

Moderna injections account for fewer than 3% of all UK injections administered but 4.5% of all adverse reports

Link to data: click here.

All Injection Manufacturers – UK

Table Above shows UK latest adverse reactions and fatalities reported to and disclosed by the MHRA to 20th October (released by the MHRA on 29th October 2021) for all Covid-19 injections

Link to data: click here.

Latest UK Covid-19 injections administered in the UK to 20th October 2021 – per the UK govt

Link to data: click here.

Deaths in England and Wales continue to rise.

In the 15 week period since the start of July 14,697 more people have died in England and Wales (post injection roll out) compared to the equivalent weeks in 2020 (pre injection roll out), almost an 11% increase.

The week to 15th October 2021 saw 643 more deaths compared to the equivalent week in 2020; 1,021 more deaths compared to this same week in 2019.

Compared to 2019 there have been 14,001 extra deaths in this 14 week period in 2021 almost a 10% rise.

Link here.

Table shows that 5,324 extra people have died (post injection roll out) with Covid in the 15 week period to 15th October 2021 compared to the equivalent, pre-injection period, in 2020 with an increase in Covid deaths in all settings.

The overwhelming majority of these Covid related deaths have been in a hospital where most Covid deaths are now occurring, this is in stark contrast what we saw at the start of the “pandemic” where most deaths with Covid were in Care Homes.

Definition of Covid deaths in this govt data set is where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate

Link here.

Table shows the breakdown of the 14,697 extra people who have died in the 15 week period to 15th October 2021 compared to the equivalent period in 2020.

It shows that of these extra deaths 9,373 (64%) were not, per the govt, related to Covid-19.

Are these deaths the result of Covid-19 injection damage not being reported to or by the MHRA?

The extra Covid-19 deaths could also to be due to the Covid-19 injections suppressing the immune system, particularly over the first two weeks post injection, which has seen many people succumb to numerous types of infections.

Definition of Covid deaths in this govt data set is where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate

Link here.

110 extra deaths in 0-19 year olds in England and Wales in just a period of 15 weeks to 15th October 2021 compared to the equivalent period in 2020.

9 of these extra deaths in 0-19 year olds compared to 2020 were in the last week alone (week to 15th Oct).

Are these Covid-19 injection related deaths in children?

Why are younger children also dying who are not yet receiving the injections? Is this transmission from mothers through breast milk after they themselves are injected or the lack of appropriate care as the health system is diverted towards Covid related issues?

Link here.

Table shows the breakdown of all deaths in the 15 week period to 15th October 2021 compared to the equivalent period in 2020.

Definition of Covid deaths in this govt data set is where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate

Link here.

Table shows a variance of where deaths in the 15 week period to 15th October 2021 have taken place compared to the equivalent period in 2020. Deaths are overwhelmingly now taking place in hospital but deaths in Care Homes (non Covid related) are also significantly up on 2020.

Definition of Covid deaths in this govt data set is where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate

Link here.

Latest US VAERS Covid-19 Injection Deaths to 22nd October 2021, read here

Sample of the latest US VAERS Covid-19 Injection injuries to 22nd October 2021, read here

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Ghion JournalThe original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © John Goss, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/latest-data-uk-covid-19-vaccination-injuries-deaths/5760403