Update: Army Flight Surgeon Who Urged Pentagon to Ground Vaccinated Pilots Testifies to Senate Panel

By Jamie White

Global Research, November 03, 2021InfoWar 2 November 2021

An Army flight surgeon who recommended in September the Pentagon ground all pilots who took the COVID-19 shot testified before a Senate panel on Tuesday.

During her testimony to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long described how she had to ground three pilots for COVID vaccine injuries.

“I saw 5 patients in clinic, two of which presented with chest pain days to weeks after vaccination and were subsequently diagnosed with pericarditis and worked up to rule out myocarditis,” Long said.

NOW – U.S. Army Brigade Surgeon says "in one morning I had to ground 3 out of 3 pilots due to vaccine injuries" at a panel discussion hosted by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.pic.twitter.com/jLlGwePPdQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 2, 2021

“The third pilot had been vaccinated and felt like he was drunk, chronically fatigued within 24 hours after vaccination.”

“After I reported to my command my concerns that in one morning I had to ground 3 out of 3 pilots due to vaccine injuries, the next day my patients were cancelled, my charts were pulled from review, and I was told I would not be seeing acute patients anymore, just healthy pilots there for their flight physical,” Long said.

Watch a live feed of the Senate panel discussion:

Original story below.

An Army flight surgeon is recommending that the Pentagon grounds all pilots who took the COVID shot due to their risk of cardiac episodes during flight and other documented adverse reactions.U.S Army Physician Warns About Toxic Ingredients in COVID Shots

Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, a Brigade Surgeon for the 1st Aviation Brigade Ft. Rucker, explained in an affidavit drafted under the Military Whistleblower Protection Act how perfectly healthy pilots have been suffering a myriad of adverse side effects, including myocarditis.

“I personally observed the most physically fit female Soldier I have seen in over 20 years in the Army, go from Colligate level athlete training for Ranger School, to being physically debilitated with cardiac problems, newly diagnosed pituitary brain tumor, thyroid dysfunction within weeks of getting vaccinated,” Long testified in the affidavit.

“Several military physicians have shared with me their firsthand experience with a significant increase in the number of young Soldiers with migraines, menstrual irregularities, cancer, suspected myocarditis and reporting cardiac symptoms after vaccination. Numerous Soldiers and DOD civilians have told me of how they were sick, bed-ridden, debilitated, and unable to work for days to weeks after vaccination. I have also recently reviewed three flight crew members’ medical records, all of which presented with both significant and aggressive systemic health issues.”

Long then described how several service members at Fort Hood were injured and even killed shortly after taking the jab.

“Today I received word of one fatality and two ICU cases on Fort Hood; the deceased was an Army pilot who could have been flying at the time. All three pulmonary embolism events happened within 48 hours of their vaccination. I cannot attribute this result to anything other than the Covid 19 vaccines as the source of these events. Each person was in top physical condition before the inoculation and each suffered the event within 2 days post vaccination.”

“Correlation by itself does not equal causation, however, significant causal patterns do exist that raise correlation into a probable cause; and the burden to prove otherwise falls on the authorities such as the CDC, FDA, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. I find the illnesses, injuries and fatalities observed to be the proximate and causal effect of the Covid 19 vaccinations.”

Long then urged Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to ground all pilots who received the COVID injection.

“In accordance with the foregoing, I hereby recommend to the Secretary of Defense that all pilots, crew and flight personnel in the military service who required hospitalization from injection or received any Covid 19 vaccination be grounded similarly for further dispositive assessment,” she said.

“I must and will therefore ground all active flight personnel who received the vaccinations until such time as the causation of these serious systemic health risks can be more fully and adequately assessed,” Long added.

Active-duty soldiers have about three months to get both doses of the COVID-19 injection or face a possible discharge from the force, the Army announced last week.

Many service members are nevertheless refusing to take the injection, and some already quit the military over its draconian vaccine mandates.

View the full affidavit here.

Owen covers the shocking news about the purge in the military as they force COVID vaccinations on the enlisted heroes.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is a screenshot from the Twitter video aboveThe original source of this article is InfoWarCopyright © Jamie White, InfoWar, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/army-flight-surgeon-urged-pentagon-ground-vaccinated-pilots-testifies-senate-panel/5760594