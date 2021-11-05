Doctor Fired for Giving Patients Facts About COVID Injection

By Alex Newman

Global Research, November 05, 2021The New American 2 November 2021

Giving his patients the facts about the COVID19 “vaccines” so they could offer true informed consent ended up costing Dr. Bradley Meyer his job, but that did not bother him.

In fact, in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman, Dr. Meyer said that he would rather be in a FEMA camp than take the experimental COVID shot. Another concern from his employer was his willingness to prescribe Ivermectin and other treatments, which he found to be very effective in treating COVID.

Now, he is working to create a new healthcare center that will use advanced therapy and treatment options to help patients be healthy.

*

The original source of this article is The New American
Copyright © Alex Newman, The New American, 2021

