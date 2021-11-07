Excess Deaths from the “Vaccine” Point to a Depopulation Agenda

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, November 07, 2021PCR Institute for Political Economy

“I think it’s highly likely that the next phase will involve death [from Covid “vaccine”] on a scale which will dwarf the claims of ‘covid-19 deaths’ to date.” — Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer Vice President and Chief Science Officer

There is no evidence that Big Pharma’s Covid “vaccines” are effective and no evidence that they are safe. Indeed, all the evidence is to the contrary. The “vaccines” were rushed into use before they were tested or approved on the basis of the falsehoods that there was a deadly pandemic afoot for which there were no cures.

These lies were soon exposed. Except for people with serious illnesses who were left untreated, Covid had a low fatality rate. Doctors soon discovered that HCQ and Ivermectin were both preventatives and cures, but the medical establishment and the presstitutes joined Big Pharma and Fauci in suppressing the information.An Orchestrated Fake “COVID Pandemic” Was Used to Destroy Health, Civil Liberty and the Doctor-Patient Relationship

The large number of alleged Covid cases was manufactured by the use of the PCR test intentionally run at high cycles known to produce mainly false positives.

The fear that was orchestrated prepped frightened and gullible people for the “vaccine.”

Now the results of the “vaccine” are in. These are the known facts:

The jabs do not protect. Thus the advent of booster jabs and the protocol that the vaccinated continue to wear masks.

The “vaccine” is associated with a high rate of deaths and injuries, rates far higher than rates associated with vaccines and medicines the use of which was stopped.

The vaccinated spread the virus more easily than the unvaccinated.

The majority of hospitalized Covid patients are vaccinated people and people suffering adverse reactions to the “vaccine.”

The “vaccine” permanently impairs your natural immunity.

Deaths and injuries rise with the rate of vaccination. The larger the percentage of a population vaccinated, the higher the excess deaths.

Covid attacks the elderly with comorbidities who are left untreated; the vaccine attacks the young. The US military is comprised mainly of young people, so why is the military being forced to be vaccinated with a killer substance? Along with military deaths and injuries there will be a reduction in military readiness. See this.

In this important article, Mike Whitney provides evidence that mortality rises with vaccination. As the authorities know this, the only reason for them to persist with illegally mandated mass vaccination is that they have a depopulation agenda.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts writes on his blog site, PCR Institute for Political Economy, where this article was originally published.

He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.The original source of this article is PCR Institute for Political EconomyCopyright © Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, PCR Institute for Political Economy, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/excess-deaths-vaccine-point-depopulation-agenda/5760894