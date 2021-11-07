Scientists Sue the FDA for Data It Relied Upon to License Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

You can’t say no, you can’t sue for harm, and you can’t see the data underlying the government’s claim that the product is safe and effective. That seems fair.

By Aaron Siri

The FDA repeatedly promised “full transparency” with regard to Covid-19 vaccines, including reaffirming “the FDA’s commitment to transparency” when licensing Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Transparency regarding this product means, if nothing else, sharing the data the FDA relied upon to license this vaccine. The definition of “transparency” literally includes “accessibility of information.” So, when the FDA denies a request to expedite release of this data from a group of highly credentialed scientists from major universities across the country, is that transparency?The FDA Has Proved Itself to be a Totally Corrupt and Criminal Organization

If the FDA is committed to transparency, why must a federal lawsuit be filed to timely obtain this data? Why has the FDA, weeks after the filing of a federal lawsuit, still not agreed to timely release this data? Why does the FDA persist in delaying its release when even federal law states that, once licensed, the “data and information in the biological product file [for the licensed vaccine] are immediately available for public disclosure.”

Transparency demands the FDA immediately disclose the data it relied upon to license the Pfizer vaccine. Not tomorrow. Today. Scientists, health care professionals, and every person in this country, especially those mandated to receive this product, should have access to the data now.

It is incredible enough that the federal government has mandated Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for millions of Americans when it has given Pfizer complete financial immunity for harms caused by this product. So, you can’t say no, you can’t sue for harm, and you can’t see the data underlying the government’s claim that the product is safe and effective. Some might describe such conduct as authoritarian. Of course, such a claim would likely get censored. And censoring will, of course, help anyone claiming such a mandate is authoritarian understand they are misguided.

Feel free to peruse the complaint filed in the federal lawsuit against the very transparent FDA. Should have another update on this in a few weeks.

