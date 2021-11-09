The Elites “Are Coming to the Rescue” of Our Children? FDA and CDC Approving Pfizer Death Jab for 5 to 11-Year Olds

By Joachim Hagopian

Global Research, November 09, 2021

“We are dealing with evil in case you haven’t noticed.” – Dr. Robert Malone, MD, virologist, immunologist, mRNA inventor

Through Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, a covert backdoor deal was made in 2020 with the Big Pharma giants to maintain secrecy of the money trail. Making billions, by mid-December 2020, Pfizer’s first Covid-19 vaccine needles were jabbed into unsuspecting arms of anxious Americans desperately seeking safety from the big bad pandemic wolf.

Back in May 2021, AstraZeneca started testing UK children aged 5 to 12.

By October 13, 2021, in the US Pfizer announced that FDA granted permission to begin testing children as young as 12 in its Phase 3 Trials. As of November 2nd, 2021, Pfizer and its vaccine-killing minions were parasitically salivating over their CDC and FDA lapdogs rubberstamping greenlight approval for jabs to kids as young as 5. Last Tuesday CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and FDA advisors officially authorized Pfizer shots for the ever-younger population. Pfizer, the world’s second largest biotech drug company, is being given carte blanche treatment by government Big Pharma whores, the CDC and FDA, despite Pfizer’s dubious distinction in 2009 receiving the biggest fine of $2.3 billion in history at the time, for fraudulent, illegal promotion of four dangerous drugs.

Now it’s déjà vu all over again, aggressively pushing its unsafe drug vaccines on innocent young children. No surprise that Pfizer’s also the biggest spender of them all, donating the most to both state and federal elections, since January 2019 over three-quarters of a million and $1 million respectively, even outspending Big Pharma industry’s own lobbying group, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRM). Throwing its bribery weight around in either campaign contributions or record setting court fines, Pfizer seems to always get its way, now successfully coming after your kids.

But the CDC website wants to reassure you, how confident it is touting its vaccine efficacy for children:

Similar to what was seen in adult vaccine trials, vaccination was nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among children aged 5-11 years.

Meanwhile, kids are dropping dead daily from those “91% effective” non-vaccines.

It’s odd how so soon after the September 10, 2021 New York Times headline “F.D.A. Warns Parents Against Getting Children Under 12 Vaccinated,” that on October 29, 2021, a mere 7 weeks later the FDA’s own official website reads the headline “FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use in Children 5 through 11 Years of Age.” That same NYT September 10th piece stated:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is ‘working around the clock’ to make Covid vaccines available to young children, it said in a statement on Friday. In the meantime, however, the agency urged parents not to seek out the shots for children who are under 12, and therefore not yet eligible for vaccination.

The same Times September article quotes Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner, and Dr. Peter Marks from the FDA’s Center for Biologics Research and Evaluation:

Just like every vaccine decision we’ve made during this pandemic, our evaluation of data on the use of Covid-19 vaccines in children will not cut any [safety] corners.

The audacity of boldface lies prevail while millions of innocent people are being harmed and murdered all over the world by experimental, clinically untested, unproven Big Pharma injections is egregiously mind-blowing to no end.

Firstly, there’s a Covid-19 survival rate of 99.997% for the age group 0-19.

Secondly, even Mainstream Media is reporting serious adverse vaccine effects – heart inflammation and myocarditis, life-threatening medical conditions especially common in young males after receiving the jab.

Thirdly, the eminent danger warranted the FDA to impose label warnings on mRNA manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna. These three facts alone indicate that the potential risk of vaccine harm for very young children far exceeds any benefits. Yet the CDC, FDA and American Medical Association, along with all their corporate media minions, rigidly maintain the false narrative dogma that Covid-19 vaccines have been proven extremely safe for very young kids. Straight from the CDC website comes their worn out, repeated lie:

COVID-19 vaccines have undergone – and will continue to undergo – the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.

Yet the above statement conflicts with FDA advisory committee panel member Dr. Eric Rubin saying:

We’re never gonna learn about how safe the vaccine is until we start giving it. That’s just the way it goes.

Looking past all the CDC and FDA deception and cover-up, Dr. Rubin lays down the cold hard fact that American kids aged 5 to 11-years old are merely viewed as the latest human guinea pigs trapped in their slaughterhouse.

Meanwhile, scientific experts such as the noted Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch, when confronted with school vaccine mandates, weighed in with this response:

If it were my child, I would homeschool them. Honestly, I would organize with other parents to take them out of the school and create homeschooling environments. On the average the benefit is higher for homeschooling than it is for vaccination and being in school.

Following actual science, parents by the millions are pulling their kids out of the public-school system.

The standard measure of drug efficacy according to the CDC Guidance document is measured in terms of the Number Needed to Treat (NNT), or in the case of vaccines, the Number Needed to Vaccinate (NNTV), in order to prevent a single case, hospitalization, ICU admission, or death.

Available data for the number needed to prevent a single case of Covid-19 virus runs between 200 and 700 jabs.

To prevent a single death using the Pfizer vaccine, a large study determined between 9,000 and 100,000 injections were needed, with the aggregate point of 16,000 jabs to save one person’s life. That’s a huge number of jabs weighed against the 15% of vaccine recipients on average reported as adverse events per VAERS, the CDC’s own tracking website.

That’s why the CDC and FDA refuse to even mention much less examine the NNTV for hospitalizations, ICU, and deaths, as it surely would prove the risks far exceed whatever paltry benefit. The bottom line is Big Pharma would be out of its whopping $93 billion a year in revenue.

There are so many overexposed, gaping holes in the FDA risk-benefit analysis of the Pfizer death jab for kids. Toby Rogers, PhD, has dissected the cost of autism through a political economist lens, and more recently the faulty risk-benefit analysis of the FDA assessment leading to recent emergency use authorization (EAU), undeservedly gifted to Pfizer as the first Big Pharma jab inoculating children 5 to 11. As noted earlier, kids rarely die from Covid-19, and in the clinical trials both the treatment and control group had no children die, so there’s no real emergency that would warrant experimental vaccination.Selected Articles: With Virtually Zero Mortality Rate, Why Are Kids being Vaccinated?

Secondly, the clinical trials were intentionally small in size in order to avoid and hide harmful effects. Thirdly, Pfizer by design avoided kids that already had Covid-19. A British study shows that vaccines lower acquired natural immunity from previous viral exposure and the Pfizer trials ensured avoidance of that outcome by excluding children who already had the virus. Fourthly,

Pfizer never did a 2-month follow-up with 4.9% of its test subjects, and with the small sample size already, that lost information only skews and weakens the results. Another weakness in the study is the short follow-up, by design again to avoid having to report adverse events. The FDA cost-benefits analysis only screened for myocarditis, avoiding the host of other known medical conditions caused by Covid-19 vaccines.

As standard criminal practice, Pfizer, and in fact J&J, AstraZenica and Moderna all purposely wipe out their control groups by giving them shots in order to eliminate any chance of long-term safety studies. The system is rigged and CDC and FDA are paid to look the other way.

The Pfizer clinical trials had zero cases with severe Covid symptoms, so the fiction writers had to get arbitrarily creative in studying antibodies which is a poor predictor of immunity anyway. Again, the claims of benefits are baseless fiction used to criminally pass muster with a complicit wink and a nod from the corrupt FDA and CDC. Again, a thoroughly rigged, putrid system. The FDA model assessed vaccine protection for only six months and it’s been learned that vaccine efficacy wears off quickly in just four months. Yet the FDA analysis made the broad leap misassumption that immunity remains strong throughout the six months, which has been proven false.

Former Gates Foundation virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD, has stated that vaccinated children are turned into shedders of more infectious variants, and should never be injected with the Covid-19 jab. Neither the Pfizer test trials nor the FDA cost-benefit analysis are based on science at all, but exemplify premeditated, rigged outcomes for gain of profit and power.

Again, the Hippocratic Oath means nothing to the Rockefeller controlled medical healthcare industry that has been relegated to simply follow its death protocol orders. Dr. Bryan Ardis and other medical professionals are boldly asserting that the NIH and CDC protocols dictated to hospitals across the nation are causing more Covid-19 deaths than the virus itself.

Even the prestigious British Medical Journal released a separate, independent report trashing Pfizer’s shoddy Phase 3 Trial. The BMJ report is based on whistleblower Brook Jackson’s allegations against Pfizer. Serving as regional director at Ventavia Research Group, the company contracted to assist Pfizer in its critical third test trial, Brook cited multiple problems that fail to uphold even minimal professional and ethical standards. Per a November 3, 2021 article in RT:

[The BMJ report] expos[ed] faked data, blind trial failures, poorly trained vaccinators, and a slow follow-up on adverse reactions in the phase-three trial of Pfizer’s Covid jab.

Meanwhile from multiple sources, the FDA’s cost-benefits model of analysis has been determined to be criminally fraudulent, cooking up fake numbers to artificially bolster false, nonexistent benefits of the Pfizer kill shot for children.

Clearly the FDA, CDC and Pfizer have been caught red-handed promoting and ramrodding the lethal death jab even on our youngest children. It’s one big medical holocaust experiment.

Recall that the Bill Gates controlled WHO declaring the Covid-19 virus a pandemic in February 2020, is based on another false mathematical model belonging to disgraced UK professor Neil Ferguson, bogusly predicting a half million UK deaths and 2.2 million US deaths from the so-called novel CoV-2 virus never isolated or found to even exist beyond fake theoretical models.

Meanwhile, in desperation to keep the lie alive, the corporate media recently made the bogus claim that the SARS-2 virus has globally killed 5 million, while in actuality it’s the biowarfare death jab as the true Grim Reaper likely killing millions.

Respected biochemist, microbiologist and clinical nutritionist Dr. Robert Young has estimated that the Covid-19 vaccines have already resulted in upwards of a half billion people injured and an additional 35 million killed worldwide. And with Big Pharma already pushing their third and fourth booster shots allegedly becoming even deadlier, combined with the upcoming “Dark Winter” months, the number of deaths facing humanity will be staggering and the crime cabal will be unable to cover up the genocide.

With the already observed enormous spike in deaths this year over both last year and the past half-decade, especially in highly vaccinated nations like Scotland (87% jabbed), recent mortality rates are shooting up by 30%, providing compelling, if not overwhelming evidence that the elites’ genocidal kill shots are the primary causal difference.

The globalists first created the pandemic hoax as their sucker punch to freak out their paranoia-induced global masses to line up in droves for “lifesaving vaccines,” disguised as a Trojan horse bio-weapon of mass destruction.

From the very outset of this preplanned pandemic hoax, the Rockefeller Foundation’s Operation Lockstep in 2010 served as the step-by-step Coronavirus blueprint, implemented en vivo a decade later utilizing the Fauci US tax paid, made-in-China, gain-of-function bioweapon for diabolical genocidal purposes, the same one Fauci keeps perjuring himself at a Senate hearing in response to Senator Rand Paul.

The recent FDA flip flop from no inoculation for children under 12 in September followed in October with the CDC/FDA authorized Pfizer kill shot illustrates their pervasive pattern of one contradiction after another, a countless array of seemingly bumbling flip flops throughout the two year Covid-19 disaster still-in-the-making, epitomizing how Fauci, Gates, the WHO and all their federal public health agencies confusingly mislead both US and world citizens down their ever-dangerous, gaslighting rabbit hole. Covid-19 is nothing less than the premeditated, all-time crime of the ages for a Satanically driven world depopulation scheme, to usher in New World Order’s one world government takeover, blatantly marketed as front man Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset.

Each national government’s disinformation campaign, complete with repeated flip flops, endless inconsistencies and constant policy changes, all emanate from a globally coordinated, centralized propaganda machine platform, delivering the same scripted false narrative, built-in and intentionally designed to further misinform, disinform, confuse, frighten…

But the most heinous aspect of this entire diabolical agenda is the systematic targeting of our youngest, most vulnerable population – children.

A September 21, 2021 USA Today article opens with:

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, with the delta variant fueling a massive resurgence of disease, many hospitals are hitting a heartbreaking new low. They’re now losing babies to the coronavirus.

Just in time prior to the reopening of US schools in September, suddenly the so-called virulent delta variant erupts over the summer with even more suspiciously false reporting:

Nearly 30% of COVID-19 infections reported for the week that ended Sept. 9 were in children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Doctors diagnosed more than 243,000 cases in children in that same week, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in kids under 18 since the onset of the pandemic to 5.3 million, with at least 534 deaths.

During the entire prior year and a half while the so-called pandemic was raging out of control in adults, all the while children were reportedly asymptomatic even when after contracting Covid-19, with their acquired natural immunity and robust resistance to the “killer” virus, children scarcely even got sick as hospitalizations were extremely rare and deaths almost unheard of. Yet by “back-to-school” time, the AP was busily reporting that 94 children aged 5-11 had died out of their 28 million age group, a miniscule mortality rate of only .000335714%, or 1 death in nearly 300,000 US children.

But then wouldn’t you know it, just when states are opening up, with the long awaited lockdown letup, far less mask mandates, and schools scheduled to finally reopen, the nasty mean delta variant suddenly blows up during back-to-school week with nearly a quarter million kids suddenly afflicted with the virus.

Somehow the timing of all this bad Covid news for kids, with MSM for the first time suddenly emphasizing child susceptibility to the Covid-19 illness and even deaths, just weeks ahead of the FDA/CDC Pfizer vaccine approval rollout to inject 5 to 11-year olds, is anything but coincidental, again, all malevolently, deceitfully preplanned for genocidal control purposes.

ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) recently explained in a letter to 15 US Congress members as well as in its November 6, 2021 website article why the November 2nd CDC and FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine for young kids is so deadly wrong:

It is illegal and unethical because there is no COVID-19 emergency as it relates to children ages 5-11, the clinical trials are inadequate, the harms exceed the risks, and Pfizer failed to properly document at least one serious injury to a child in its clinical trial.

The federal public health agencies designated to protect the American people especially our youngest population have chosen to ignore the true science in order follow their puppet masters’ orders to blindly carry out crimes against all of humanity including extremely young children. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla assures the public that his company’s already hard at work conducting clinical trials on infants 6 months to 2-years old. According to America’s funding gatekeeper Frankenstein Fauci’s sordid past, he grafted aborted human fetus scalps onto rats, tortured and killed beagle pups and murdered 200 orphaned foster kids in New York with lethal, experimental AIDS drugs. For his next criminal act, Dr. Fauci’s promising to make his death jab available for your babies and toddlers by early next year.

Every human awake should be outraged over this demonic agenda as Nuremburg trials 2.0 must begin immediately.

Speaking of criminal arrests, Nancy Pelosi, the onetime aunt by marriage to current California Governor Gavin Newsom, are ensuring that their state be the first to force vaccination mandates on all children entering kindergarten through public high school by January 2022.

Moreover, it should not be a shocker that Pelosi’s congressional district and former Mayor Newsom’s city of San Francisco just passed an ordinance requiring 5 to 11-year old children to show proof of vaccination in order to enter various buildings like restaurants and gyms. Incidentally as a related aside, one internet website just broke the story that both Pfizer CEO Bourla and Gov. Newsom have just been separately arrested. Of course, hopium pied pipers have been talking about pending arrests of the compromised yet so far seemingly still protected Bush, Clinton, Obama, Biden, Cheney crime families forever, so seeing is believing. In the end, God willing, all the Luciferian cabal players will soon be paying for their ungodly crimes against humanity.

*

Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate, former Army officer and author of “Don’t Let the Bastards Getcha Down,” exposing a faulty US military leadership system based on ticket punching up the seniority ladder, invariably weeding out the best and brightest, leaving mediocrity and order followers rising to the top as politician-bureaucrat generals designated to lose every modern US war by elite design.

After the military, Joachim earned a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist in the mental health field with abused youth and adolescents for more than a quarter century. In Los Angeles he found himself battling the largest county child protective services in the nation within America’s thoroughly broken and corrupt child welfare system.

The experience in both the military and child welfare system prepared him well as a researcher and independent journalist, exposing the evils of Big Pharma and how the Rockefeller controlled medical and psychiatric system inflict more harm than good, case in point the current diabolically lethal pandemic hoax and genocide.

As an independent journalist for the last 8 years, Joachim has written hundreds of articles for many news sites, particularly Global Research and lewrockwell.com. As a published author of a 5-book volume series entitled Pedophilia& Empire: Satan, Sodomy & the Deep State, Joachim’s books and chapters are Amazon bestsellers in child advocacy and human rights categories. His A-Z sourcebook series fully documents and exposes the global pedophilia scourge and remains available for free at Joachim’s blogsite at http://empireexposed.blogspot.com/ and https://pedoempire.org.

He is frequent contributor to Global Research

