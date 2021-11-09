Video: Al Gore’s Latest ‘Solution’ to Climate Change Is Mass Surveillance

By Steve Watson

Speaking from the private jet and super yacht owners gathering, otherwise known as the COP 26 summit, Al Gore touted his latest solution to curb carbon emissions, mass surveillance via satellites, sensors and artificial intelligence.

In the interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, Gore declared that technology created by the so called Climate TRACE coalition will monitor greenhouse gas emissions and root out the culprits.

“We get data consistently from 300 existing satellites, more than 11,000 ground-based, air-based, sea-based sensors, multiple internet data streams and using artificial intelligence,” Gore explained, adding “All that information is combined, visible light, infrared, all of the other information that is brought in, and we can now accurately determine where the greenhouse gas emissions are coming from.”

Gore, who in 2008 said there would be no polar ice caps left within five years, continued, “And next year we’ll have it down to the level of every single power plant, refinery, every large ship, every plane, every waste dump, and we’ll have the identities of the people who are responsible for each of those greenhouse gas emission streams.”

And what, pray tell will happen to these climate criminals Al?

“If investors or governments, or civil society activists want to hold them responsible, they will have the information upon which to base their action and holding them responsible,” Gore proclaimed.Welcome to the CO2 Monitoring Credit Card that Cuts You Off at Your Carbon Max

What Gore and his 300 satellites will find is that it is the elite super rich luxury class who are the world’s largest polluters.

New research by the Institute for European Environmental Policy (IEEP) and the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) has found that by 2030, the carbon footprints of the wealthiest 1% of humanity are on track to be 30 times larger than the size compatible with limiting global warming to 1.5°C by the end of the century, the Paris Agreement’s more ambitious temperature target.

The report notes that should current trends continue, the richest 1% will account for 16% of global CO2 emissions in 2030.

The paper notes that “They increasingly drive the extent of global inequality, and likely have a greater impact on the political and social acceptability of national emissions reduction efforts,” adding “It is therefore notable that in all of the major emitting countries, the richest 10% and 1% nationally are set to have per capita consumption footprints substantially above the 1.5⁰C global per capita level.”

“The emissions from a single billionaire spaceflight would exceed the lifetime emissions of someone in the poorest billion people on Earth,” Nafkote Dabi, Oxfam’s climate policy lead, said in a further statement.

Dabi added that “A tiny elite appear to have a free pass to pollute. Their oversized emissions are fueling extreme weather around the world and jeopardizing the international goal of limiting global heating.”

“The emissions of the wealthiest 10% alone could send us beyond the agreed limit in the next nine years,” Dabi continuing, urging that “This would have catastrophic results for some of the most vulnerable people on Earth who are already facing deadly storms, hunger, and destitution.”

As we noted last week, the COP Climate Summit has drawn in elite dignitaries on over 400 private jets, with conservative estimates suggesting that this will equate to 13,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The likes of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Prince Charles, who live their lives on on private jets, super yachts and space flights, immediately took to lecturing the rest of the world on their carbon footprints.

They’re jet setting around the planet to meet with each other, gorge on prime venison and beef steaks, while telling everyone else to shut up, stay home and eat bugs:

The original source of this article is Summit News
Copyright © Steve Watson, Summit News, 2021

