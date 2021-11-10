German Clinic Stops Booster Jabs for Employees Citing Too Many Side Effects

By Free West Media

Global Research, November 10, 2021Free West Media 4 November 2021

The so-called “booster shots” for employees at the University Clinic in Münster (UKM) were stopped on Friday. The reason: an unusually large number of side effects were noted. Just hours earlier, the hospital had announced that it would give all 11 000 employees the third vaccination.

According to a media report, the suspension was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the UKM after a request from the Münster radio station. Only hours earlier it had been announced that all 11 000 employees would be given an “offer” for the “booster vaccination” by the end of the year.Video: Facebook and the New Face of Regime Change

The onset of these adverse “vaccination reactions” must therefore have been correspondingly alarming and rapid.

According to a report in the Westfälische Nachrichten, these booster gene jabs for the staff working in the intensive care units were temporarily suspended in view of the long weekend. “That was too much for us,” commented the UKM’s nursing director to the newspaper.

They had feared that because of side effects it would have been impossible to maintain the work roster. However, they want to catch up on the “boosters” in a “coordinated” manner later. For this purpose, the hospital has set up its own vaccination center for the third shots, as can be seen on the UKM website.

The German medical president Klaus Reinhardt stated on Saturday that there was currently no scientific evidence for the necessity of the booster for everyone, reported a daily newspaper.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), Germany’s vaccine salesman, is however calling for more antibody tests and booster vaccinations for all age groups.

In Austria, several hundred employees from the care and health sector have started a Facebook page #soschautswirklichaus to campaign against vaccine mandates. They protest against compulsory vaccination and bullying in the workplace against those who do not want to be injected. Many of them fear losing their jobs.

One medical staff member noted that she had worked in a Corona ward for a year. The “experiences do not correspond to the image in the mainstream media,” she revealed.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image: In Upper Austria nurses and doctors campaign against forced jabs. Their “experiences do not correspond to the image in the mainstream media”. (Source: Facebook/FWM)The original source of this article is Free West MediaCopyright © Free West Media, Free West Media, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/german-clinic-stops-booster-jabs-employees-citing-too-many-side-effects/5761246