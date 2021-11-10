Marine Corps Commandant Blames Vaccine Disinformation for Possibility of Losing 12,500 Troops from Marine Corp Ranks

By Sundance

Global Research, November 10, 2021The Last Refuge 8 November 2021

There is no such thing as “disinformation” or “misinformation”. There is only information you accept and information you do not accept.

You were not born with a requirement to believe everything you are told; rather, you were born with a brain that allows you to process the information you receive and make independent decisions.

Today, the Marine Corps Commandant blames ‘disinformation‘ for the fact that 12,500 marines are still refusing the vaccination and may end up departing military service if they do not comply. The essential ranks once again defined as non-essential over their healthy and free choice not to take an experimental vaccine for a virus that poses no significant threat.

VIA NBC – Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger cited “disinformation” as the reason there are thousands under his leadership who have not yet been vaccinated for the coronavirus.

[…] Each Marine must be vaccinated by Nov. 28, but troops are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after the final dose of a two-shot vaccine or that same time period after a one-shot dose. This means the final shot will actually have to be given by this Sunday. “We have to be ready to go every day, all the time,” Berger explained. “We are the ready force. We have to be ready to go.”

If the vaccination rate of the Marines remains the same until the deadline, it would leave more than 12,500 Marines unvaccinated, according to Military.com. (read more)

