Video: The Migrant Tug of War at the Belarus-Poland Border

By South Front

Global Research, November 10, 2021South Front 9 November 2021

The migrant situation along the Belarus-Poland border is getting heated.

On November 9th, thousands of migrants are sitting at the separation line, with Belarus authorities reportedly attempting to push them into their neighboring country.

Warsaw accused Minsk of trying to spark a major confrontation, with video clips showing hundreds of migrants walking towards the Polish border and some trying to breach the fence using spades and other implements.Video Player 00:0003:35

Poland accused Belarus of “fully” controlling migrant groups who were attempting to enter Polish territory. Warsaw said they were used for hybrid attacks against the EU country.

Initially, the migrants began to set up tents along the border, showing that they are not going back, and are organizing a sit-in, until they are allowed to pass.

The group, estimated at between three and four thousand people, reportedly consists mostly of Iraqi Kurds.Video: Brussels Mulls New Sanctions on Belarus While Migrants Storm EU Borders

Migrants attempted to cut a part of a barbed-wire fence, while others attacked the fence with a spade.

The Belarusian state border committee confirmed that many migrants and refugees were moving towards the Polish border. It also said Warsaw, which has stationed more than 12,000 troops in the region, was taking an “inhumane attitude”.

Belarus’ social system is incapable of supporting newcomers that are hoping to survive on social benefits rather than immediately find a job and start contributing. It is not surprising that these migrants want to move further West and not remain. At the same time, there are surely those who have decided to stay and set up shop and attempt to integrate.

Poland in this case is not the final destination of these migrants, but rather a midway point, it is the EU’s eastern border for them, and a way to reach Germany, and the other Western European countries. These are countries with larger communities where they could fit, and they can be taken care of, without the need to actually attempt to adequately integrate into society.

When in Belarus, they would have to adhere to Minsk’s rules, in which actions such as various harassments of local women or other incidents will not be taken as lightly as they are being taken in Germany, for example.

Warsaw is much more conservative, and its values are much closer to those of its eastern neighbor than to those of Western Europe.

The situation is similar in the other Baltic countries. Lithuania said it was moving additional troops to its border with Belarus to prepare for a possible surge in attempted crossings from the latter, while Latvia described the situation as “alarming”.

Finally, the governments are fully aware that offloading these migrants to Germany or other Western country is a feat in itself, as they, too, are beginning to understand the failure of the “multi-kulti” agenda.

After all, videos show that most of these migrants are clean, 20–30-year-old males who do not appear to be running from certain death, tattered from the long road to sanctuary. They have seen the example of a carefree life, free of responsibility and with a relative lack of any rules that they compatriots are enjoying in the EU. Germany and the other Western European countries are already disillusioned that workers are coming, it’s only more mouths to feed.

*

