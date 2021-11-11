Pfizer Secretly Added Heart Attack Drug Tromethamine (Tris) to Children’s COVID Vaccines … But Why?

By Ethan Huff

Global Research, November 11, 2021Immunization.news 10 November 2021

A newly released document shows that drug giant Pfizer added a secret heart attack drug to the children’s version of its Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Advisory Committee that voted 17-0 to approve the jabs for children as young as five was notified that the children’s formulation of the drug contains tromethamine (Tris), a chemical that reduces blood acidity and stabilizes people who have suffered a heart attack.

“Each dose of this formulation contains 10 ?g (micrograms) of a nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding the viral spike (S) glycoprotein of SARS-CoV-2 that is formulated in lipid particles and supplied as a frozen suspension in multiple dose vials,” the “vaccine formulation” page of the document explains.

“To provide a vaccine with an improved stability profile, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use in children 5-11 years of age uses tromethamine (Tris) buffer instead of the phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) as used in the previous formulation and excludes sodium chloride and potassium chloride.”Moderna Rep: Everyone Taking COVID-19 Vaccine Is “Pretty Much” Part of a Clinical Trial

This “new formulation,” the document further reads, must be stored at a different temperature than the adult version of the injection.

Without so much as a second thought concerning this ingredient change, the FDA granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for this new drug to be administered to children as young as five.

This FDA briefing document was titled “EUA amendment request for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in children 5 through 11 years of age,” and was given to the advisory committee prior to its vote.

FDA needs to be defunded and disbanded

Now, many want to know why Pfizer felt the need to replace PBS with Tris in the children’s version of its Fauci Flu jab. Does the company know that without it, “fully vaccinated” children will likely experience visible heart attacks? Is Tris being added to these children’s vials to try to cover up the cardiovascular events that they cause, or at least minimize them? Why is none of this being reported by the mainstream media?

There are many questions without answers. And since so few people are asking questions in the first place, there may never be any answers given unless the people start demanding them.

The FDA claims that it conducted a “thorough and transparent evaluation of the data,” but how can this be when the entire jab formula was changed under the cover of darkness?

According to The Exposé, there is “overwhelming evidence against the safety of the vaccine and now a change in the formula used in clinical trials EUA should never have been granted.”

Children do not even get sick from COVID-19 in the first place. So why do they need a useless and dangerous vaccine that contains hidden heart attack medications? (Related: Study: COVID-19 vaccine poses significant risks to children’s health.)

Among the many side effects caused by Tris are respiratory depression, local irritation, tissue inflammation, injection site infection, febrile response, chemical phlebitis, venospasm (vein spasms), hypervolemia, IV thrombosis, extravasation (with possible necrosis and sloughing of tissues), transient decreases in blood glucose concentrations, hypoglycemia and hepatic necrosis with infusion via low-lying umbilical venous catheters.

These adverse events are far worse than a few COVID sniffles, assuming a child develops symptoms at all (spoiler alert: most children don’t).

“They are changing the jab recipe all the time, as it is experimental, for all age groups,” wrote one commenter at the Exposé. “If nobody can take legal action against the pharma companies then what is going to stop them? The answer is us.”

One person pointed out that Tris is a synthetic skin care additive that is considered to be an “irritant.”

“Sounds delightful,” that person joked. “Just what you want flowing around your body, through your heart, lungs and so on.”

Featured image is from Immunization.news

