Today’s Scientism is “Medical Tyranny” and Political Regimentation: Faux Science Dictates CDC COVID Directives

By Renee Parsons

Global Research, November 11, 2021American Thinker 10 November 2021

After almost two contentious years in the throes of the COVID pandemic that was speculative and problematic from the beginning, partisan loyalists, once known as socially conscious Democrats, continue to justify the unconstitutional lockdowns and its violations of humanity as “following the science.”

Those same “Democrats” have now morphed into an activist throng as the pandemic offers the perfect opportunity to distort “science” in order to accomplish the final malevolent chapter of the globalist cabal’s agenda of altering Homo sapiens into a transhumanist world order.

The mandatory COVID lockdown and vaccine requirements are sold to the public as legitimate scientism perpetuated by a longtime government health institution once considered an independent watchdog. Instead, the CDC has a long history of offering politically inspired evidence as a facsimile for real science where the dilemma may rarely be settled.

Thankfully, many medical professionals have stepped forward to pursue real science: an ongoing inquiry that raises doubt as it is tested with precise application, seeking analysis that develops through a rational examination of the facts based on reason, evidence, hypothesis, or collective investigation.

Today’s scientism has become a world of political regimentation and medical tyranny based on “trust the experts” as it shuts down debate and threatens those professionals who dare question government sanctions. In addition, the CDC has deceitfully appropriated itself as the official legal enforcer of arbitrary unscientific principles as if Americans were required to unquestioningly obey its every directive, with no validating justification. At the same time, scientism allows local dictatorial health departments to overstep their authority as the State concedes its legal influence to unelected bureaucrats.

Even once-revered “peer-reviewed” science, where expert peers vet a scientific breakthrough, may now be suspect and no longer trusted as the credibility of a once-reliable communication process has been tainted by politics.

Once elements of the American public were thoroughly duped into accepting a gradual series of onerous lockdown requirements, the inoculation of a pseudo-vaccine has proven to be more of a bioweapon foisted on the public as if scientifically authentic. From there, a full range of medical martial law would be more easily imposed on a compliant population.America’s “Medical Deep State”. The Role of the CDC

First authorized by Congress to accept outside “donations” in 1983, the CDC Foundation was formally created in 1995 to “mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC’s critical health protection mission.” In other words, the CDC has been in collaboration with the private sector of individuals, philanthropies, and corporations to address public health challenges despite flagrant conflicts of interest. The foundation’s donor list reads like a who’s who in the world of Big Pharma, Fortune 500, and advanced bioscience research and technology.

The foundation’s statutory authority includes accepting gifts of real property and proceeds from wills and trusts as the CDC cashed in the “gifts” to launch over a thousand projects, with $740M raised as of 2017.

As identified by RFK, Jr, the CDC became little more than a “vaccine company” with “ownership of 56 vaccine patents as it buys and distributes $4.6 billion in vaccines annually through the Vaccines for Children program, which represents over 40% of its total budget.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics is also on the take, with approximately $25M in contributions from the pharmaceutical vaccine industry.

“[V]accines are liability-free and effectively compulsory to a captive market of 76 million children[.] … The four companies that make virtually all of the recommended vaccines are all convicted felons. Collectively they have paid over $35 billion since 2009 for defrauding regulators, lying to and bribing government officials and physicians, falsifying science, and leaving a trail of (incurable chronic illnesses) injuries and deaths from products they knew to be dangerous and still sold under pretense of safety and efficacy.” —Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

In this age of censorship and suppression, compromised quasi-medical government agencies will not tolerate public dissent and are beyond civilian or congressional control as if they were a branch of the military-intelligence complex, which reports to no one.

The most recent example of a misappropriation of science is the Biden administration’s renewed attack on American children when the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel asked “whether the benefits” of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine “outweigh its risks in the use of children five to eleven years.” There were seventeen votes of approval with one abstention.

Most alarming were comments by Dr. Eric Ruben, member of the panel and editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, who said, “We’re never going to learn how safe the vaccine is (to children) until we start giving it. … That’s just the way it goes.” In other words, American children are expendable as lab specimens in an untested, unproven program in the name of speculative scientific experiments.

In blue-leaning Colorado, 480,000 children between five and eleven years are targeted for vaccination by January 31 despite the fact that science has proven that American children, our most vulnerable and precious assets, are at little risk from COVID.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) stepped up and introduced legislation to block the federal government and school districts from requiring COVID-19 vaccination mandates for minors as well as strip federal funds from school districts that continue to mandate vaccinations.

As national resistance to Biden’s hideous COVID vaccinates escalates, it is reasonable to expect a new level of public outrage and a new cohort of political activism as parents protect their children from continued government encroachment.

Renee Parsons served on the ACLU’s Florida State Board of Directors and as president of the ACLU Treasure Coast Chapter. She has been an elected public official in Colorado; staff in the Office of the Colorado State Public Defender; an environmental lobbyist for Friends of the Earth; and a staff member of the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. She can be found at reneedove3@yahoo.com.

