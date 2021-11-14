The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”
Email Change
To all readers:
New email address for the blog:
counter-information@gmx.com
-
The World News
- Follow on WordPress.com
-
November 15, 2021
- The Coward Within, Freedom Versus Fascism. Let Us Regain Control of Human Destiny November 14, 2021
- Video: The mRNA Vaccine Generates Microscopic Blood Clots: Dr. Charles Hoff November 14, 2021
- Dystopian “Great Reset”: “Own Nothing and Be Happy”, Being Human in 2030 November 14, 2021
- The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset” (link) November 14, 2021
- “Our Species is Being Genetically Modified”: Humanity’s March Toward Extinction? Analysis of the Microbiome and Virome November 13, 2021
- The mRNA COVID Vaccine Is Not a Vaccine November 13, 2021
- Vaccine Researcher Admits ‘Big Mistake,’ Says Spike Protein Is Dangerous ‘Toxin’ November 13, 2021
- War Memories NOT Heard on Mainstream Media: Lest We Forget November 12, 2021
- Pakistan’s Economic Woes Could Worsen if It Does Not Impose the EU’s Liberal World View November 12, 2021
- Video: Pfizer is Global Criminal Entity. Settled for $75 Million for Using ‘Nigerian Children as Human Guinea Pigs’ November 12, 2021
- New VAERS Analysis Reveals Hundreds of Serious Adverse Events that the CDC and FDA Never Told Us About November 12, 2021
- Belarus Could Cut Key Gas Transit Pipeline to Western Europe: “We Deliver Heat & They Threaten Us?” November 12, 2021
- Erdoğan’s Quest for a New Sharia-Based Alliance November 12, 2021
- With Tax Ruling, Israel’s Supreme Court Joins the Crackdown on Palestinian Civil Society November 12, 2021
- Twenty Essential Studies that Raise Grave Doubts About COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates November 11, 2021
- Today’s Scientism is “Medical Tyranny” and Political Regimentation: Faux Science Dictates CDC COVID Directives November 11, 2021
- A “Deadly Attack” on the Capitol? November 11, 2021
- FDA Recommends COVID Vaccine for Children; Assoc. of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Urges Caution November 11, 2021
- Pfizer Secretly Added Heart Attack Drug Tromethamine (Tris) to Children’s COVID Vaccines … But Why? November 11, 2021
- Vaccinated People Are Dying of All Causes 6-1 Over Unvaccinated November 11, 2021
- Afghanistan: Between Pipelines and ISIS-K, the Americans Are Still in Play November 11, 2021
- Video: The Migrant Tug of War at the Belarus-Poland Border November 10, 2021
Start here
Follow me on TwitterMy Tweets
Facebook Page
Posts I Like
Social Networks
Alternative Information
- Alternet 0
- Alto Arizona 0
- Anti War com 0
- BUZZFLASH 0
- CADTM 0
- Counter Information 0
- Counterpunch 0
- Democracy Now 0
- FAIR 0
- Fightback 0
- Fire this time 0
- Global Research 0
- Hands off Venezuela 0
- Info Wars 0
- John Pilger 0
- Linhdi photos 0
- Mother Jones 0
- Occupy Wall Street 0
- Pavda.ru News 0
- PBS 0
- Periódico Alternativo Spanish 0
- PROPUBLICA 0
- Redacted Tonight 0
- Telesur (English) 0
- The Independent (Robert Fisk) 0
- The New Republic 0
- The Real News 0
- Voltaire net 0
- WordPress.com News 0
- World Socialist web site 0
Archives
Start
9/11 Explosive Evidence
DisclaimerCounter Information publish all articles following the Creative Commons rule. If you don't want your article to appear in this blog email me and I will remove it asap.
Land Destroyer
- Land Destroyer is now "The New Atlas" - New Name, New Website October 24, 2021 Land Destroyer
- US Marines on Taiwan: Major Provocation, But Not News October 15, 2021 Land Destroyer
- Uyghur Tribunal: US Lawfare at its Lowest October 9, 2021 Land Destroyer
- US War Plans with China Taking Shape September 29, 2021 Land Destroyer
- De-Listed Anti-China Terror Group “Rises from the Dead” September 23, 2021 Land Destroyer
Notice
The publication of this blog is non-profit, the images that are placed in the news are downloaded from internet search platforms, if you ever see an image or file of your property on this page, write to me to remove it immediately.
This Can’t Be Happening!
- Let’s Just be Honest and Call November 11 Forgetting Day November 11, 2021Back on November 11, 1918, with the end of World War I, once the most bloody war in history, and with a two-year deadly flu pandemic raging, caused in large part by the war and the rapid spread of the disease by infected troops returning to their homes, nobody was in the mood to celebrate … Continue reading "Let’s Just be Honest and Call November 11 Fo […]Dave LIndorff
- US about to Make Nuclear War Much More Likely November 7, 2021The US is about to move towards a far more likely first use of nuclear weapons, with word that the Air Force has “completed flight testing” of the cost-and-performance-plagued F35A Lightning fighter, all units of which are being “upgraded” to carry thermonuclear weapons. What this means, as explained in a new article in Popular Mechanics, … Continue reading […]Dave LIndorff
- Dropping the shield (followed by an autobiographical note on the writing of this poem) October 24, 2021A memory held in the back Of these aging eyes Is probably more than a memory More like footage of a lost film, The quintessence of A story never understood Until now. There is young so-and-so And another scamp and me In a sandpit Ecstatically undermining The great cuts Left by a backhoe Where the … Continue reading "Dropping the shield (followed by an a […]Gary Lindorff
- The Rich are Different — Richer than Us and Far Greedier October 8, 2021F, Scott Fitzgerald is famously said to have once remarked to his pal Ernest Hemingway, “The rich are different from you and me, Ernest,” to which Hemingway is said to have replied, “Yes, they have more money.” Fitzgerald had it right. Particularly these days, when the wealthiest people in the US are not millionaires, … Continue reading "The Rich are […]Dave LIndorff
- Vikings/British Colonialism, Che, Colleague Bonding September 24, 2021[Part 11 of 11] Enniscrone Finian with wife Cristina and their children: Musa (l), Marie, Brigid. Finian and I first encountered one another at King’s College in Cambridge, in 1993. England’s national solidarity committee with Cuba had invited me on a tour to speak about Cuba and my first of six books about the revolutionary … Continue reading "Vikings/ […]Ron Ridenour
- Let’s Just be Honest and Call November 11 Forgetting Day November 11, 2021
-
Blog Stats
- 582,384 hits
Tags911 Afghanistan Africa Asia Australia Brazil Canada China Civil rights Climate Change Coup d'état Crimes against Humanity Cuba Daesh Economy Egypt Environment Europe Fake News False Flag France Germany Global Economy Global Research Greece History India Intelligence Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israel’s Occupation Japan Julian Assange Law and Justice Libya Media Disinformation Mexico Middle East & North Africa Midle East Militarization and WMD NATO North Africa North Korea Nuclear War Oil and Energy Opinion Pakistan Palestine Paul Craig Roberts Police State Police State & Civil Rights Poverty & Social Inequality Regime Change Rusophobia Russia Saudi Arabia Science and Medicine Selected Articles sub-Saharan Africa Syria Terrorism Turkey U.K. U.S. Ukraine UN USA Venezuela War Agenda Warmongers War Propaganda World Yemen
-
Blogs I Follow
Recent Comments
stuartbramhall on A “Deadly Attack” on the … The Elites “Are Comi… on The Elites “Are Coming to the… Excess Deaths from t… on Excess Deaths from the “Vaccin… Iain on The Empire of Lies Breaks Down… British Supermarket… on British Supermarket Cheese Lin…
2015 NEW Loose Change 3rd Edition! MUST SEE! 9/11 Truth
More Links
- KPFK 0
- Press TV 0
- RT on line 0
- Telesur (english) 0
The American Dream
Hillary Clinton on Gaddafi: We came, we saw, he died
-
Two American Families
Watch Two American Families on PBS. See more from FRONTLINE.
Docs
“Al-Qaida’s Foreing fighters in Iraq”
CTCForeingfighter.19.Dec07.pdf)
“Report of the Independent Civil Society Fact-Finding
Mission to Libya” (FFM_Lybia-report.pdf)
“Rebuilding America’s defenses” (RebuildingamericasDefenses.pdf)
“U.S strategy toward sub-saharian Africa”
(africa_strategy_2.pdf)
“Report on the “Left-ti-Die” Boat”
(final-draft-public.pdf)
“Saving Syria: Assessing Options for Regime Change”
(0315_syria_saban.pdf)
“Defense strategy for the 1900s” (naarpr_Defense.pdf)
“Combating Terrorism in Libya Through Dialogue an Reintegration” (RSIS_libya.pdf)
“Report of the Working group on the Universal periodic review” (A-HRC-16-15.pdf)
“Universal Declaration of Human Rights” (Declaration_eng.pdf)
“The Declaration Of Independence” (decind.pdf)
Box Net