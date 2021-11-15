By Global Research News

Technology Patent Suggests Tech Overlords Are Planning to Digitally Surveil People, Grant “Freedoms” Based on Vaccination Status

By Ethan Huff, November 15, 2021

The patent proposes collecting people’s personal information from their mobile devices, app usage and social media browsing habits. There is also language that suggests people’s payment and medical records will also be included in the surveillance sweep.

Video: Covid Vaccine: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Press Conference in Milan

By Children’s Health Defense, November 15, 2021

Press Conference by CHD Europe, Hotel Rosa Grand, Milano – Speech by CHD’s Robert F. Kennedy, Jr with demonstration to follow at Arco della Pace, followed by Press Conference.

Making Another ISIS in Afghanistan. ISIS-K in Khorasan Province

By Bradley Devlin, November 15, 2021

With the United States out of Afghanistan, former members of the Afghan Security Forces who were once trained by the United States are joining Islamic State-Khorasan Province, better known as ISIS-K, the Islamic State’s regional affiliate. The result is all too predictable given America’s track record of inadvertently aiding the creation of extremist groups in the Middle East.

Ten States File Lawsuit against Joe Biden’s “Unconstitutional and Unlawful” COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

By Cassie B., November 15, 2021

A federal court has already temporarily blocked the vaccine mandate for private employers, but a stricter one directed at healthcare workers that does not allow people to opt out of the vaccine via testing is still in place.

VAERS COVID Vaccine Data Show Surge in Reports of Serious Injuries, as 5-Year-Olds Start Getting Shots

By Megan Redshaw, November 15, 2021

The most recent death includes a 17-year-old female from Washington (VAERS ID 1828901) who reportedly died Oct. 29 from a heart condition after receiving her second dose of Pfizer. According to the VAERS report, the girl had COVID in August and fully recovered.

Aussie Health Chief Says People Who Don’t Get Vaccinated Will be “Miserable” and “Lonely” for Life

By Paul Joseph Watson, November 15, 2021

The Queensland president of the Australian Medical Association said during a television appearance that people still refusing to get the vaccine will be “miserable” and “lonely” for the rest of their lives.

Vietnam War’s Lasting Legacy in Southeast Asia

By CGTN, November 15, 2021

Active involvement of U.S. troops in Vietnam began from 1965 and by 1969, more than 500,000 U.S. military personnel were fighting in the war that had turned into the bloodiest conflict since World War II.

New Great Game in the Caucasus and Central Asia

By Pepe Escobar, November 15, 2021

After the Afghanistan shock, we’re all aware of the progressive interconnection of the Belt and Road Initiative, the Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and of the preeminent roles played by Russia, China and Iran. These are the pillars of the New Great Game.

Central Asia Hooking Up to CPEC

By M. K. Bhadrakumar, November 15, 2021

Two events in the past fortnight indicated growing optimism about Afghanistan’s future. Both developments signify that the scaffolding for improved regional connectivity, economic development, and governance is coming up, largely unreported.

Video: The mRNA Vaccine Generates Microscopic Blood Clots: Dr. Charles Hoffe

By Dr. Charles Hoffe, November 14, 2021

From Truth11.com, there is a presentation by Dr. Hoffe where he talks about the truth on mRNA, spike proteins and why so much people are developing blood clots after being jabbed with experimental nanotechnology in the Covid-19 vaccines. Click here to watch it.

Video: Graphene Oxide: A Toxic Substance in the Vial of the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine?

By Ricardo Delgado and Prof Michel Chossudovsky, November 14, 2021

The results of their analysis by electron microscopy and spectroscopy are far-reaching. Graphene oxide is a toxin which triggers thrombi and blood coagulation. It also has an impact on the immune system. Graphene oxide accumulated in the lungs can have devastating impacts.The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021

