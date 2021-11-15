The Real Anthony Fauci. RFK Jr. Discusses His Book

By Dr. Joseph Mercola and Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Global Research, November 15, 2021Mercola 14 November 2021

Fauci is the highest-paid federal employee in the U.S., and 68% of his $437,000 a year salary comes from bioweapons research

Instead of safeguarding public health, Dr. Anthony Fauci turned the National Institutes of Health into an incubator for pharmaceutical products, and essentially sold the entire country to the drug industry

Fauci has had a hand in creating the vaccine gold rush. In 2000, he met with Bill Gates, who asked to partner with the NIH in an agreement to vaccinate the world with a battery of new vaccines. In 2009, this agreement was rebranded as “The Decade of Vaccines,” the objective of which was to implement mandatory vaccinations for every adult and child on the planet by the year 2020

One of the darkest stains on Fauci’s career, aside from his role in the COVID pandemic, was his handling of the HIV epidemic. Suppressing the use of repurposed drugs, Fauci zeroed in on AZT, a toxic drug that has killed an estimated 300,000 AIDS patients

The similarities between the AZT scandal and what’s happening today with the COVID jab and remdesivir are striking. Again, Fauci has suppressed all treatments using inexpensive and nontoxic drugs. U.S. taxpayers have paid for research, while drug companies have raked in the profits, all while having zero liability for injuries and deaths

In this interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental activist and attorney turned ultimate freedom fighter, discusses his latest book, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” which is a must-read if you want to know more about the behind-the-scenes of this giant fraud. We could talk for hours and not cover but a fraction of what’s in this book, which Kennedy calls a “devastating indictment of Tony Fauci.”

In a nutshell, Kennedy describes how Fauci turned the National Institutes of Health into an incubator for pharmaceutical products, and essentially sold the entire country to the drug industry. The book is an incredibly well-referenced record of his history of decimating human health, and exposes him as a self-serving charlatan.Tony Fauci basically created this template that he then used over the next 45 years, to develop toxic drug after toxic drug. He killed early treatment, and killed any protocol that competed with his pharmaceutical enterprise. A lot of people have died [as a result]. ~ Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

I particularly enjoyed how Kennedy placed Fauci in the context of Rockefeller’s legacy with respect to Bill Gates, who developed an alliance with Fauci over 20 years ago. Rockefeller set us on a course of toxic, profit-driven medicines synthesized from the byproducts of the oil refinery process a century ago, and Gates picked up where he left off and then collaborated heavily with Fauci.

The Real Anthony Fauci

Fauci, in turn, has had a hand in creating the vaccine gold rush. In 2000, he met with Bill Gates, who asked to partner with the NIH in an agreement to vaccinate the entire population of the world with a battery of new vaccines. In 2009, this agreement was rebranded as “The Decade of Vaccines,” the objective of which was to implement mandatory vaccinations for every adult and child on the planet by the year 2020.

“I show how they use the pandemic simulations, working very closely with the intelligence agencies, with the big media companies and the major pharmaceutical companies to make that happen,” Kennedy says.

“Gates calls what he does philanthropy capitalism, [the idea that] you can use philanthropy to make money. He had a foundation where he has sheltered $50 billion in tax-free money. And, he continues to have absolute control over it. He uses that money to gain control of public health agencies in our country and the World Health Organization.

He’s created a lot of his own [organizations] with Dr. Fauci and a lot of these quasi-governmental agencies that people think are governmental. They’re actually front groups of the pharmaceutical industry like GAVI and SEPI …

He uses this battery and this control of the WHO to set pharmaceutical or medical policy, public health policy around the globe, in a way that maximizes the profits from his stakeholding in these big pharmaceutical companies.

I also show he’s simultaneously doing the same thing to control the global food supply … [He’s] really trying to change both public health and food policies in ways that benefit corporations that he’s invested in and that he’s partnered with.”Fauci’s Lethal Handling of the AIDS Epidemic

Gates didn’t lure Fauci to the dark side, however. Fauci had already spent decades playing with people’s lives and sacrificing public health for profit. One of the darkest stains on Fauci’s career, aside from his role in the COVID pandemic, was his handling of the HIV epidemic.

The first cases of AIDS surfaced in 1981. Initially, the AIDS program was run by the National Cancer Institute, a separate institute inside the Health and Human Services Department (HHS). The general belief was that AIDS had a chemical etiology caused by drug use. This all changed when the HIV virus was discovered.

Fauci started working for the NIH in 1968 as a clinical associate in the Laboratory of Clinical Investigation at National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). He became director of the NIAID in 1984, the year after the discovery of the HIV virus, and was appointed director of the Office of AIDS Research in 1988, when that office was established. As explained by Kennedy, Fauci essentially built the NIAID around an AIDS drug called AZT.

“AZT was a chemotherapy formulation that was so toxic it killed all the rats when they gave it to them. The inventor of AZT felt that it was unsafe for any human use, so he didn’t even patent it,” Kennedy says.

“Very early on, the National Cancer Institute had found that when you put AZT in a culture of HIV, that killed the HIV, not surprisingly. It killed anything it touched. And so, Fauci partnered with the manufacturer of AZT … He guided that formulation through the regulatory process and tried to fast track it. He cheated terribly on the clinical trials.

In the clinical trials, it was killing everybody. It literally kills everybody who takes it. But he was able to keep the people in the treatment group alive by giving them huge numbers of blood transfusions. It does keep them alive for the eight weeks, and based upon that eight-week trial, he got approval for AZT. It was unprecedented.

As Kary Mullis, who won the Nobel Prize for discovering the polymerase chain-reaction (PCR) technique, said, with any chemotherapy drug, you’re supposed to give it to somebody for two weeks. Chemotherapy is designed to kill every cell in the body, but hopefully it kills tumor cells first, and you can take the person off it. The tumor dies, if you time it right, and the person doesn’t die.

If you put somebody on that for life, like Tony Fauci was doing, every one of them is going to die. And that’s what happened. Meanwhile, there were a lot of drugs at that time that were being repurposed. Local, community-based doctors in San Francisco and New York who were treating the AIDS community were finding that these drugs treated the symptoms of AIDS, and they stopped people from dying.

Fauci made a deliberate crusade to sabotage those, to make sure they were not available to sick people, in order to make sure that AZT would be the only solution. And AZT was the most expensive drug in history. It was $10,000 for a one-year supply [while costing just $5 per dose to manufacture, plus U.S. taxpayers paid for all of the research and development of the drug] …

Tony Fauci basically created this template that he then used over the next 45 years, to develop toxic drug after toxic drug. He killed early treatment, and killed any protocol that competed with his pharmaceutical enterprise. A lot of people have died [as a result].”

Although a bonanza of money was made with AZT, it pales in comparison to Pfizer making out like a bandit with its COVID shot. The U.S. taxpayers paid $20 billion to fund the research, and another $10 billion to market the COVID jab. Pfizer created the best-selling drug in the world and will make $35 billion from it this year.1 Even better, unlike AZT, this is absolutely risk-free and they can never be sued for injuries.‘The Real Anthony Fauci’

Everything in Fauci’s Career Is Groundhog Day

An estimated 330,000 people have died from AZT alone. Overall, the similarities between the AZT scandal and what’s happening today with the COVID jab and remdesivir are striking. Again, Fauci has discouraged the use of any prevention for COVID-19, and any treatment using inexpensive and relatively nontoxic drugs such as hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin.

U.S. taxpayers funded the research while drug companies have made an estimated $100 billion in profits from the shots in a single year, all while having zero liability for injuries and deaths even as people are being coerced into taking them.

“Everything in Tony Fauci’s career is Groundhog Day,” Kennedy says. “Again, and again, and again, he is repeating the same behavior and it is paying off. And he has this way of talking where he never really says anything. And this habit of just lying, and lying, and lying …

I knew a lot about what happened during the HIV crisis because my uncle, Ted Kennedy, was chair of a health committee at that time. Teddy was the first presidential candidate to court the gay vote, and I was running his campaign at that time …

In the health committee, his primary concern for most of the time was AIDS. I talk about this in my book.

Finally, Fauci was called in front of Congress, and was just fileted. Henry Waxman and all of these well-known Democratic congressmen were saying, ‘What the hell are you doing? You’ve produced nothing. You’re totally incompetent.’ After that, his career was over, and he decided at that point, ‘OK, I’m going to work on getting these repurposed drugs on the market.’

He did that for a couple of years, and he had a project, which was a dual track project where they could, without going through the clinical trials and FDA randomized, placebo controlled trials, they could get approval for these drugs, so that people could get insurance for them and pay for them. So, I was deeply involved in this for many, many years, and I’ve known Tony Fauci for a long time.

I have insights on who he really is, that most liberal Democrats are utterly ignorant of. He is the opposite of everything they believe. He is the architect who turned our public health system over to the pharmaceutical industry. He does not do public health. And there is no metric at NIH, where they look and say, ‘We are improving public health.’

The only metric they have is, ‘How many vaccines have we given? How many pharmaceutical drugs have we sold? How much kickback money are we getting into the agency?’ As I explain in the book, this agency has become an incubator for the pharmaceutical industry.”

Gain-of-Function Research Under Fauci’s Watch

Fauci is responsible for an annual budget of about $6.1 billion. He gets another $1.6 billion from the military to do bioweapons research, which is where 68% of his $437,000 a year salary comes from. (Fauci is the highest-paid federal employee in the U.S. Second-highest is the president, at $400,000 a year.)

“That’s why he had to do that gain-of-function shenanigans in Wuhan,” Kennedy says. “He had to do it, because he had to hold on to his salary. And most of his salary comes from bioweapons research …

Gain-of-function research has never provided a single scientific or medical development that has assisted us in responding to pandemics. Not one. But Fauci continues to do it, because it is critical to his salary. And it’s critical to that funding stream.”

Now, the bulk of the NIAID’s funding was intended to be used to study American health and to improve it; to eliminate infectious allergic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Instead, under Fauci’s watch, the chronic disease epidemic has exploded.

This, despite the fact that between Fauci, Gates and the U.K. Wellcome Trust, they control 63% of the biomedical research on earth through their funding. Over his career, Fauci alone has distributed more than $930 billion in research grants through the NIAID. You could say they control all of it, really, because they also have the capacity to dry up funding to projects they don’t want done.

Ruthless Fauci

Case in point: Something happened in 1989, triggering a series of epidemics — autism, food allergies, Tourette’s Syndrome, narcolepsy, ADD/ADHD, speech delay, language delay, rheumatoid arthritis and autoimmune diseases like juvenile diabetes. All of them sprang up right around 1989. Why? What’s causing them? It’s Fauci’s job to find out, but he refuses to, and he blocks anyone else from digging too deep.

“Tony Fauci’s job is to say, why did that happen? It has to be an environmental toxin. Genes don’t cause epidemics. They provide the vulnerability, but they cannot cause an epidemic. You need an environmental toxin. All we have to do is figure out which one started in ’89, and became ubiquitous the same year. But if anybody tries to do that study, Fauci will ruin their career.”

Top suspects include vaccines, which dramatically increased in ’89, and virtually all of the chronic diseases that have skyrocketed are listed as potential side effects on the manufacturers’ inserts. The herbicide glyphosate also became ubiquitous around that time, and really exploded in 1993 when RoundUp Ready corn was invented. GMOs, other pesticides, ultrasound and PFOAs are other potential culprits.

“Our kids are swimming around in a toxic soup. And it could be all of those things, or it could be one or another, but it’s easy to find out. You just do the science. And that science is easy to do, but it will never be done as long as Tony Fauci’s in office, because he doesn’t want us to know — because those are the industries he has survived by protecting,”Kennedy says.

Fauci Works on Behalf of Big Pharma

Kennedy goes on to explain how Fauci works on behalf of Big Pharma, and why he’s become so important for the drug industry.

“Between 2009 and 2016, about 230 drugs were approved by the FDA, all of which came out of his shop. So, he is an incubator for Pharma.

And here’s what he does: At his lab, he has petri dishes filled with every virus [imaginable], and he has scientists that are messing around with different molecules and different poisons, and they’ll drop those poisons into a petri dish and see if it kills the culture. If it kills the culture, then he has a potential antiviral drug.

The next step is, they give it to rats, and see if it kills the rats. If most of the rats survive, now you have a potential antiviral that may work in humans. Then, he farms it out to a big university. Now the person it goes to at the university is usually a very powerful person. It’s the dean of the medical school, or the chair of one of the departments, and they run the clinical trials, which is extremely lucrative.

So, they will do the Phase 1 trial, and they’ll recruit maybe 100 people for the trial. Fauci gives that principal investigator maybe $20,000 per recruit. The university skims off 50% to 75% of that. So, now, that university is hooked into the system.

Then, if the drug works in Phase 1 and Phase 2, then they have to bring in big groups of people — 10,000 people — and you’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars. And they have to bring in a pharmaceutical company that now takes control of about half the patent.

Tony Fauci’s agency keeps a share of the patent. For example, they now collect royalties on the Moderna [COVID] vaccine. [The NIAID] gets half the royalties, billions of dollars. The university researcher keeps some of the patent, so he is now permanently attached to Tony Fauci and will do anything he says, and the university itself is getting some of that patent.

So, it’s hundreds of millions of dollars that are going to these universities every year, in addition to the grants that he’s giving, and he can cut all that off if somebody at the university does the wrong study.

Once the drug goes through Phase 3, it goes to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Fauci says, ‘Well those are independent scientists at FDA.’ The panel is called VRBPAC [Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee], and they’re NOT people who work for the FDA. They’re outside persons who are brought in.

Well, where are they brought in from? They’re Tony Fauci’s principal investigators from all the universities, who are working on his other projects, and they’re brought in to rubber stamp the drug …

They OK it and give it a license, because they know that, next year, their drug is going to be in front of that committee, and they are going to want the committee to rubber stamp them. So, that committee never says no. It always green lights everything, and it’s completely controlled by Fauci. He controls the whole process …

Every expert you see on CNN is on Tony Fauci’s payroll, and CNN will never tell you that. It will say, ‘This is an independent virologist, he’s an immunologist at Baylor University, or Stanford, or Harvard.’ They’re not telling you where that guy’s bread is being buttered, and that the person who’s buttering it is Tony Fauci, with your taxpayer dollars. The whole system is just fixed.”

Fauci’s Past and Rotten Character Are Catching Up on Him

As more and more of Fauci’s lies and his funding of sadistic experiments on animals and aborted fetuses are coming to light, Kenney predicts Fauci will be forced to resign, especially as the book comes out and people really start to understand what he’s been up to all these years.

“Nobody who was not a sadist in his soul would allow [the beagles being eaten by sandflies] experiment to happen,” Kennedy says. “Yet, Tony Fauci deemed that the best use for $450,000 of U.S. taxpayer money, with all of the screaming needs in public health.

But it’s not just $450,000. Millions and millions [of dollars] he has put into these sadistic experiments where they’re torturing animals to death. Like you’d see in a schoolyard with little boys, who don’t know any better and need to be told, ‘You don’t do that to another creature.’ Fauci doesn’t have that instinct, it’s lacking.

It explains what he has done during COVID — denying early treatment to millions of Americans and forcing them to suffer and die in their homes, or on ventilators and remdesevir, which is a deadly toxic drug, rather than get treated and be healthy.

And punishing, silencing, censoring, delicensing, discrediting any doctor who tries to say, ‘Wait a minute, I’ve been treating patients, and my patients aren’t dying, because I’m using hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin’ and an entire battery of repurposed drugs that we now know treat virtually all COVID cases.

Seventy to 90% of COVID deaths and hospitalizations could have been prevented, and there are hundreds of studies that support that. Yet, he forbids people from doing it. That is a sociopath …

And shutting down a million businesses, is that really going to save lives? There’s no study that indicated it would … We have 4.2% of the global population, and we had 14.5% of the deaths. Why is anybody listening to this guy? There’s no Health Minister in the world who has a worse track record than Tony Fauci.

There are many countries that had 1/100th of our death rate per million in population. And guess what? Those are mainly the African and Asian countries, that as a matter of course are giving ivermectin for river blindness and hydroxychloroquine for malaria control.”

In support of Kennedy’s assertion that Fauci will be forced to resign, you can view his recent grilling November 4, 2021, by Sen. Rand Paul in front of Congress. What is most impressive are the comments, which are virtually unanimously disparaging Fauci.

Fauci’s Lethal, Illegal Experiments on Children

In his book, Kennedy includes a chapter on some of the animal trials Fauci funded. He also tells a far grimmer story, where the guinea pigs were Black and Hispanic children. At least 85 of these children died, but the number could be as high as 1,000 or so. Fauci got these children by arranging for foster care programs in New York and six other states to assign children who had lost their parents to AIDS to participate in drug studies.

These children had no guardian, so they were illegal studies. To do a clinical trial on children, you need to have a guardian appointed who puts their interests first, ahead of the drug companies. Fauci didn’t want that, so he allowed these studies to go forward without a legal guardian for any of these kids. No one was watching out for them. The trials weren’t even done by licensed medical professionals.

“They were mainly Dominican immigrants, who were deeply compassionate, who discovered in the middle that they were actually being hired to treat these children as guinea pigs, and they were killing huge numbers of them. Many of the kids didn’t even have HIV, so they had no possible benefit from the drug, which is illegal.

Yet Fauci got away with all of it. I believe there was a Congressional investigation for a brief time, but like everything that gets near him, it kind of peters out. The BBC did a documentary on these kids back in 2004 called ‘Guinea Pig Kids.’

They interviewed these children, [one] who said, ‘I took the drugs. They made me feel sick. I was vomiting, I couldn’t eat, I was tired all the time, it was painful, and I refused to take it.’

And when they refused, they were sent to another of Tony Fauci’s principal investigators at Columbia Presbyterian who installed a feeding tube to force feed these children these toxic chemotherapy drugs that they refused to take … As bad as Beagle gate is, what he did to these Black and Hispanic children is even worse.”

COVID-19 — The Culmination of Fauci’s Criminal Enterprise

As for the COVID-19 pandemic, Kennedy equates it to the culmination of Fauci’s career. In the book, he recounts how Fauci has been a key figure in pandemic planning — not necessarily how to prevent one, but how to create it, as infectious disease mortality had dropped so dramatically that infectious diseases were becoming an increasingly low priority.

So far, every single pandemic that has been dramatized has turned out to be a complete fraud, and the same can be said for COVID. All the while, billions of dollars were spent on vaccines.

“They’ve taken all of these lessons they learned from all the other fake pandemics and rolled it into coronavirus,” Kennedy says. “Now, I want to make clear, I’m not saying that coronavirus is not a pandemic, or that it doesn’t kill a lot of people. It does. But we’ve all been manipulated by an exaggeration of cases, the exaggeration of deaths, the obscuring of data, all of the manipulations that they’ve done to us.

[In the book] I have a picture that somebody got from a Freedom of Information Act request. It’s a March Madness graph of all of the different pandemics — fake pandemics — [Fauci] has tried during his career, all converging with the grand winner being coronavirus. And [Fauci] signed it, somebody on his staff made it.

But it was Tony Fauci’s triumph, winning March Madness. It’s basically a picture of his career. Him trying every three or four years a new fake pandemic, and finally hitting on all eight cylinders with coronavirus. It’s like it’s a joke, and we are the punchline …

Here’s what I would say to people. We have to stop this. This is the hill that we all have to die on. If you are a parent, and you let them give this [COVID shot] to your child, you are not doing your job as a parent. If you are a doctor, you are committing malpractice to give this to a child. We all need to resist.

I would say that every American who sees what’s happening has to start engaging in civil disobedience every day. And that may mean going to a store and telling them, if they demand a vaccine passport, that you are not going to patronize that store anymore. It may mean resisting on the job. Do not quit! Make them fire you. Because then you have a lawsuit.

Right now, the best thing is to make them fire you for not taking an emergency use authorization vaccine, because there are no approved vaccines in this country available to any American. It was a myth, it was a hoax, it was a chicanery for them to say, ‘We approved this Comirnaty vaccine.’ If you go on Pfizer’s website, it will tell you, ‘We do not make Comirnaty available in the United States.’

Why are they trying to go after our kids? Here’s why. The vaccines can only get liability protection once they are approved. The only way they get liability protection is if they’re on the child’s vaccination schedule. And then, once the CDC votes them onto the child vaccination schedule, then they get liability protection, even for adults.

One lawsuit can bankrupt the company if they didn’t have liability protection. So that’s why they’re going after our kids. They need it to get that liability protection. And we need to stop them from the collateral damage they’re going to cause to an entire generation of children; 26 million children will get a vaccine that’s been tested on 1,300 kids, with catastrophic results.”

