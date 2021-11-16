Covid-19 and the New World Order. Who Owns Planet Earth?

By Joachim Hagopian

In lieu of Covid-19 killer vaccines, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, MD, the acclaimed treating family physician for heads of state, has successfully cured over 6,000 Covid-19 patients with a combo of hydroxychloroquine, zinc, quercetin, Vitamin C and Vitamin D as an alternative treatment resulting in a 99% survival rate. While his notable accomplishments have garnered nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize and Presidential Medal of Freedom, speaking out publicly against the dangers of the so-called vaccines has caused him to endure daily death threats, character and career assassination attempts and widespread censorship. Because he is a courageous speaker of the truth, supplying an effective, inexpensive health remedy that openly opposes the cabal’s genocidal depopulation agenda, he is deemed a threat to the New World Order medical and political tyranny.

After being de-platformed off all the social media, on October 25, 2021 Dr. Zev Zelenko boldly exposes “the demons” behind this the eugenics depopulation agenda;

I am a conspiracy realist.

Vanguard and Black Rock [sic] are stakeholders in all industry, media, academia, and politics.

Vanguard and Black Rock invest in each other through something called circular ownership.

Thus, consider Vanguard and Black Rock as a monopoly that owns everything. With due diligence you will discover that the major stakeholders of this monopoly are:

Rothschild family

Du Pont family

Rockefeller family

Carnegie family

Orsini Family

American Bush family

British Royal family

They use the following foundations to ferment chaos around the world

These foundations are instrumental for geopolitical destabilization. Chaos is good for business and power acquisition. Only a divinely inspired force can overcome this Goliath. The world will be redeemed by acts of goodness and kindness. We need collective divine consciousness in order to merit divine intervention. The owners of the vanguard/black rock monopoly are a manifestation of the primordial serpent.

I am VERY optimistic about an upcoming redemptive event that will rebalance our dark world.

Fasten your seatbelts and enjoy the ride. –

Vladimir Zev Zelenko, MD

***

Even a cursory examination amazingly done by Tim Gielen exposing today’s two biggest controlling stakeholders –Vanguard and BlackRock – shows that the same handful of monopolists succinctly pointed out by Dr. Zelenko, essentially own and control the entire world.

Their absolute power over humanity has permitted them to literally get away with murder while toxically destroying our planet.

For example, take the top worldwide food industry manufacturers as the largest name brand corporations – Coca Cola, PepsiCo, Unilever, Nestle and Mondelez International, all these giant makers of our chemically processed food are controlled by the same two biggest monopolizing shareholder investors Vanguard and BlackRock. The world’s third and fourth largest investment companies are Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and State Street Corporation.

The Communications Technology Industry

Another example in this monopoly game is the largest companies in the technology industry. Facebook owns WhatsApp and Instagram, and Alphabet as the parent company of all Google businesses, owns YouTube, Gmail, and the largest sponsor of Android, the world’s largest mobile app platform, the near exclusive operating system of all smart phones, and Apple IOS, the other major operating system.

Thus, Bill Gates’ Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Apple and Alphabet constitute the four largest Big Tech companies that virtually all the world’s computers, telex and smart phones run on.

The same two top investors – Vanguard and BlackRock, also own the most controlling shares of all these corporations in the Big Tech industry. In fact, all the companies that build computers, TVs, smart phones and household appliances – IBM, HP, Intel, Sony and Dell, including the biggest online marketplaces Amazon and E-Bay, the largest department and grocery store chains, all the payment methods, all are owned by the same giant investment firms Vanguard and BlackRock.

Every Single Industry on Earth is Owned or Controlled by the same Two Top Investors

All the agricultural products, seeds owned by Monsanto, tobacco, alcohol and Big Pharma corporations, now killing us with their so-called vaccines masquerading as bioweapons, all are owned by the same bloodlines.

The economic game is totally rigged, from all the top internet travel websites, all the top airlines, the top airplane manufacturers, the top hotel and restaurant chains, the top oil refineries that fuel all the planes, trains, boats, trucks and cars, the steel corporations and mining companies that supply all the raw materials used in all modes of transportation, construction, textile and clothing manufacturing, all have the same controlling owners, including the so called green industry making solar panel and wind turbines.

By 2028 Bloomberg confirms that these two owners of the world – Vanguard and BlackRock – will possess $20 trillion.

Black Rock is considered the fourth arm of the government with its intimate ties to the Rothschild central banks. Even BlackRock’s largest shareholder is Vanguard and vice versa, although Vanguard ensures complete anonymity of its individual owners. But too late, overwhelming evidence proves that it’s the same handful of “nobility families” that the good Dr. Zelenko outed.

A recap – everything on earth is literally owned and controlled by these same top investment companies along with the largest banks, mutual funds, insurance companies and even political nations, owned and controlled through bribery and blackmail, all of these domains are completely dominated by the same controlling bloodlines – the Rothschild, Rockefeller, Du Pont, Carnegie, Orsini, Bush and Windsor family dynasties, along with a few lesser known yet equally powerful clans covered by Fritz Springmeier’s tome Bloodlines of Illuminati.

To lock in their controlling stranglehold on humanity, even all the smaller investment firms in the Fortune 500 are owned by the same familiar larger ones in a hierarchically vertical pyramid power structure.

Like the late great comedian George Carlin astutely observed over a dozen years ago, it’s all one “big club [of psychopaths] and you ain’t in it,” running virtually every single aspect of our lives and every single enterprise on the planet, including both legal and illegal, bar none.

*

Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate, former Army officer and author of “Don’t Let the Bastards Getcha Down,” exposing a faulty US military leadership system based on ticket punching up the seniority ladder, invariably weeding out the best and brightest, leaving mediocrity and order followers rising to the top as politician-bureaucrat generals designated to lose every modern US war by elite design. After the military, Joachim earned a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist in the mental health field with abused youth and adolescents for more than a quarter century. In Los Angeles he found himself battling the largest county child protective services in the nation within America’s thoroughly broken and corrupt child welfare system. The experience in both the military and child welfare system prepared him well as a researcher and independent journalist, exposing the evils of Big Pharma and how the Rockefeller controlled medical and psychiatric system inflict more harm than good, case in point the current diabolically lethal pandemic hoax and genocide. As an independent journalist for the last 8 years, Joachim has written hundreds of articles for many news sites, particularly Global Research and lewrockwell.com.

As a published author of a 5-book volume series entitled Pedophilia& Empire: Satan, Sodomy & the Deep State, Joachim’s books and chapters are Amazon bestsellers in child advocacy and human rights categories. His A-Z sourcebook series fully documents and exposes the global pedophilia scourge and remains available for free at Joachim’s blogsite at http://empireexposed.blogspot.com/ and https://pedoempire.org.

