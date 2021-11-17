Video: Playskool Unveils “Vaccinate Me” Elmo Doll

By The Babylon Bee

Global Research, November 17, 2021The Babylon Bee 11 November 2021



The Elmo doll loves the vaccine.

Do you want your kid vaccinated?

Then get the Vaccinate Me Elmo Doll and terrify your kid to a safer tomorrow.

*

Copyright © The Babylon Bee, The Babylon Bee, 2021

