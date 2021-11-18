Diabolical Biden Regime Sanctions War on Nicaragua and Belarus

By Stephen Lendman

Global Research, November 18, 2021The Stephen Lendman Blog 17 November 2021

UN Security Council members alone may legally impose sanctions on nations, entities or individuals.

When this action is taken by one or more nations against others, it’s a flagrant international law breach — what I call war by other means.

Time and again, hegemon USA breaches international and its own constitutional law in pursuing its diabolical aims — including by waging sanctions war against invented enemies.

No real ones exist!

On Monday, interventionist Blinken falsely called Nicaragua’s democratically open, free and fair election process a “sham” — a bald-faced Big Lie he and likeminded US extremists are infamous for.

He announced illegal Biden regime sanctions on 9 Nicaraguan officials and a government ministry.

He lied accusing them of “repression (sic), including its human rights abuses (sic), or manage institutions that finance the undemocratic (sic) Ortega-Murillo (government) or otherwise sustain it at the expense of the Nicaraguan people (sic).”

Colonized Britain and Canada allied with the Biden regime’s sanctions war on Nicaragua’s model social democracy.

On Friday, US-controlled OAS countries adopted a resolution by a 25 – 7 majority — falsely claiming that Nicaraguan elections “lack(ed) democratic legitimacy (sic).”

According to an unnamed State Department official, the Biden regime intends to “ramp up (greater war on Nicaragua) over time” — perhaps by turning cold war hot.

Blinken defied reality by falsely claiming that hegemon USA supports democracy.

He ignored its abhorrence of the real thing at home and abroad — including war on what it won’t tolerate wherever it exists.

Separately on Monday, Biden regime hardliners and likeminded EU partners vowed to impose more illegal sanctions on nonbelligerent, nonthreatening Belarus over an invented migrant crisis along its border with Poland.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said they’ll be announced in the “coming days” against Belarusian officials and entities.

He lied accusing Minsk of “exploiting vulnerable migrants” — falsely blaming President Lukashenko for what the US, EU and colonized Poland bear responsibility for.EU Supports US Coup Plot Against Belarus, Imposes Illegal Sanctions

A Biden regime statement said it’s preparing new (illegal) sanctions” — for invented reasons because no legitimate ones exist.

On Tuesday, Lukashenko said the following:

“Today we will discuss the situation at the state border of Belarus.”

“It is clear that keeping the border secure is a priority in the face of the increasing refugee flows to Belarus.”

“We are witnessing a military buildup there – up to 20,000 personnel with aircraft and armored vehicles are accumulating over there.”

“All this is done under the guise of protecting the European Union from the invasion of refugees who are coming from the countries that were bombed and plundered by the Western coalition led by the US.”

Why does the US-dominated West need warplanes, helicopters and tanks to deal with the migrant situation along the Belarusian border with Poland, Lukashenko asked?

“Instead of searching for solutions together with Belarus, the EU is curtailing cross-border cooperation projects.”

“They threaten us with new sanctions and the construction of a five-meter wall.”

“They are thinking about shutting down the borders with Belarus completely.”

“The main thing for us now is to protect our country and our people, to prevent clashes.”

“I know that there have already been attempts to deliver weapons to the makeshift migrant camp.”

“There have been provocations that can lead to a violent conflict.”

“We should not allow this to happen in any case.”

“We should make everything possible to make sure this problem does not turn into a hot confrontation.”

On Tuesday, Putin and Lukashenko discussed the diabolical US, Western, Polish war on Belarus by other means along with heightened tensions along Russia’s border with US-colonized Ukraine and in Black Sea waters.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the following:

The Biden regime won’t “listen to (or) hear us…on Ukraine and all that is currently going on in the Black Sea region.”

“A negative energy is being accumulated there. The risks are growing, including potential clashes, with the possibility of escalation.”

Similar risks apply to made-in-the USA/Western provocations over Belarus.

“(T)his negative bravado of the US and its allies…becomes increasingly unhinged,” said Ryabkov.

“Any rational kernels are being observed there less and less.”

“It is permeated both with the provocative rhetoric with regards to us and the material content.”

Hegemon USA and its subservient partners pose a major threat to central Europe and everywhere else worldwide.

Do they have global hot war in mind?

*

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

stephenlendman.org

Featured image is from OneworldThe original source of this article is The Stephen Lendman BlogCopyright © Stephen Lendman, The Stephen Lendman Blog, 2021

