Worldwide Search Trend for “Died Suddenly” Spikes to Record Highs

By Zero Hedge

Global Research, November 18, 2021Zero Hedge 17 November 2021

We can’t help but notice one Google search trend that has erupted worldwide.

The search term “died suddenly” has spiked to an all-time high in the last two months, with data going back to 2004.

Headlines in Europe piece together a mysterious trend of people suddenly dying.

Here are more of those headlines from the US.

We cannot definitively pinpoint the root cause of these mysterious deaths but want to direct readers to a piece noted last week titled “German Newspaper Highlights “Unusually Large” Number Of Soccer Players Who Have Collapsed Recently.”

In that, we outlined German newspaper Berliner Zeitung reported an “unusually large number of professional and amateur soccer players have collapsed recently.” Though it’s not death, we find the sudden collapse of the sports players appears to be very strange and possibly health-related.

It’s too early to speculate if people are suddenly dying or collapsing due to COVID-19 vaccine-related issues such as heart muscle inflammation (myocarditis). This is a trend that should be closely monitored.

The original source of this article is Zero Hedge
Copyright © Zero Hedge, Zero Hedge, 2021

