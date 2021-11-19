The Awake Versus the Unawake: When Fear Destroys Common Sense

By MB Bose

November 19, 2021

For the past 18 months, we have witnessed continuous mind-numbing propaganda of fear and division, ongoing scientific censorship, and unreasonable political agendas that don’t serve the people. Why is there such an aggressive push by employers, government, and health officials to coerce people to take these experimental injections? Why are vaccines now mandated for young children? And most importantly, what has happened to our Constitution, Informed Consent, and the Charter of Rights.

For example:

Section 2A&B: the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought and belief as it applies to choice of medical procedure.

Section 7: the right to life, liberty and security of the person and the right not to be deprived thereof except in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice. Protects your rights against forced medical treatment.

Mobility of citizens:

Section 6 (1) Every citizen of Canada has the right to enter, remain in and leave Canada. Rights to move and gain livelihood (2) Every citizen of Canada and every person who has the status of a permanent resident of Canada has the right (a) to move to and take up residence in any province; and (b) to pursue the gaining of a livelihood in any province.

Instead of encouraging people to do regular physical exercise, eat healthy, take daily supplements, and strengthen their immune system, the only solution proposed by our government and health officials to end the pandemic is to be vaccinated twice within three months, and then continuous booster shots thereafter.

“We’ve reached an agreement with Pfizer for 35 million booster doses for next year, and 30 million in the year after, and the work doesn’t end there either. We are in ongoing discussions with other vaccine manufacturers about their plans for booster shots too.” ~ Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

In past outbreaks like H1N1, SARS, Ebola, Swine Flu, Tuberculosis, or the seasonal flu, why were masks and social distancing not mandated? Did the government lock down the country at that time? Were churches ordered to shut down in-person worship while megastores and liquor stores remained open?

There are many other unanswered questions such as:

Why are vaccine passports still put in place when health officers clearly know that this contravenes the Health Information Act, Freedom of Information Act, and Privacy Act? Why are masks still mandated after one year, despite all the science and peer-reviewed reports which explain that masks (breathing barriers) do not work, even after people who have been fully vaccinated?

“These breathing barriers will cause hypoxia. Hypoxia is insufficient oxygen in your body. Hypoxemia causes thrombosis. Thrombosis is circulatory blood clots in your veins and arteries. What else causes thrombosis? Covid-19 vaccines. Now you know why they’re pushing masks and the jab. This is what it’s about. Thrombosis is never good when there are blood clots.”

~ Chris Schaefer, Respirator Specialist, Edmonton

Why do some see it and others don’t?

It is becoming clear that there are two groups. The first group consists of people who generally believe what they are told. They live in a world where the government is the highest form of authority and should be trusted. They believe that elections are a fair reflection of the will of the people. They believe that politicians are generally there to help us and that we should follow them because we need leaders to run society efficiently. They put scientists, academics, and doctors on a pedestal because doctors are supposedly objective and should be trusted without question. This first group has been told their whole lives that if they just follow the rules, everything will be fine.

The second group, by contrast, consists of people who do not necessarily believe what they are told. They understand that human beings are complex and do not always tell the truth and that some people have ulterior motives. To the second group, trust must be earned; they can be skeptical; they will listen to a sales pitch, but then go do their own research to verify things for themselves. Ultimately, they value personal freedom. The freedom to speak, the freedom to run their own lives the way they see fit. They believe people should live and let live, that we should all be free to conduct our lives in peace.

The perception of reality for these two groups is so different that when they look at the same issue, their interpretations and conclusions are incredibly divergent. When it comes to the topic of vaccines, the unawake group and the awake group could not be further apart. While the unawake believe that governments and corporations are just trying to make the world a safer place, the awake analyze everything critically and spend a considerable amount of time finding answers outside mainstream news media.

Awake people know that the political establishment is fundamentally corrupt. It is impossible to reach a high level of political office without being compromised in some way, such as being bought off, blackmailed, bribed, and threatened. Politicians will tend to serve their alliances, rarely the people.

Awake people are aware that vaccine passports have nothing to do with health but to get people tied to a digital identity. Citizens can be rewarded, punished, manipulated, traced, and tracked, all leading to a totalitarian surveillance state.

“Under the guise of Covid-19, the bankers have decided that they no longer want to share power with the electorate or the people’s representatives. The central banks have decided essentially to take over, and the ultimate completion of this will be when they introduce digital currencies controlled and operated by the central bank. Why is this critical? Because there won’t be a currency system. There will be a financial control system. To implement this system, they need the vaccine passports. The goal of the vaccine passports has nothing to do with health, but the implementation of new digital financial transaction system, which is in essence complete control.” ~ Catherine Austin Fitts, Former Federal Housing Commissioner

Awake people know that selling vaccines is extremely profitable. The Centre for Disease Control is privately owned primarily by big pharmaceutical companies. It makes immense profits into billions of dollars. The awake also know that the World Health Organization is funded mostly by Big Pharma to help them create markets around the world. If that is not bad enough, Big Pharma is the only industry in the world powerful enough to make governments pass legislation to exempt vaccine makers from any liability for damages they may cause.

“CDC is actually a vaccine company. CDC has a total budget of about $11 billion a year, so the regulatory agency is making money by pushing and mandating this vaccine to people and then collecting money on it and ignoring the health effects when people are injured, and these are zero liability products. WHO is just a sock puppet for the pharmaceutical industry.” ~ Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Environmental lawyer & Advocate for Children’s Health Defense

Awake people know to be skeptical about what is being pushed on them. These big pharmaceutical companies have a terrible track record. For decades, they have created problems all over the world, been under numerous criminal investigations, and quietly settled for billions of dollars.

Awake people know that there will be deaths and long-term health consequences after taking the mRNA vaccines. Mainstream media is clearly trying to cover this up. When power hungry and greedy people are motivated to coerce us to do something, is it wise to question?

The awake and the unawake view the world in entirely different ways. A few years ago, this would have been fine. After all, they should be allowed to live their lives the way they want. The problem now, however, is that if they refuse even to understand that they are in danger; they continue to be oblivious and apathetic and let evil people have their way. Awake people understand that if more people would wake up and acknowledge what is really happening, the powers-that-be would have no chance of manipulating us. Although it is hard to wake people up, we must keep trying.

Right now, psychopaths are controlling the narrative, but that window is shrinking. This may explain why the government is desperate to get everyone vaccinated. When people’s livelihood is disrupted, they will start to wake up and the narrative will shift. The awake will be glad that they stuck to their principles and did not give into propaganda, pressure tactics and coercion. We must stand up and continue to speak the truth.

When will this be over?

We need as many people as possible to take action and refuse to comply. If the government says you must wear a mask on the job and get vaccinated to keep your job, you are being tested to evaluate what your sovereignty is worth. What does freedom mean to you? Once you surrender your freedom and sovereignty, you may not get it back. For example, health care professionals, airline personnel, law enforcement officers and firemen are standing up for their rights and medical freedom by leaving their jobs.

People need to be shown that this is a scam. It is tyranny and corruption at the deepest level. Governments are pushing this agenda around the world. It is not just North America, but other governments are also working in lockstep. This could not have happened without organized planning and coordination behind the scenes.

To those who are awake, hang in there and stay strong. Know that you are on the right side of history.

“It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.” ~ Mark Twain

