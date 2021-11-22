The Imposition of Tyranny, Austria Sets the Stage: First Western Country to “Legally” Impose “Vaccination” on Her Population.

The Beginning of a Well-Orchestrated Western Depopulation Agenda

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, November 22, 2021

Austria has announced that it will go into a total lockdown for at least 2 weeks and a maximum of 20 days. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg added that ”there will be a legal requirement to get vaccinated from 1 February 2022.”

This and more was reported by the BBC. And as we know, the BBC gets it always right and questions nothing; doesn’t criticize even the most flagrant infraction of human rights.

What “legal requirement”?

There can be no legal requirement in a so-called democracy that is above a Human Right. None.

The BBC doesn’t seem to know, nor care. What Austria is implementing is tyranny, is dictatorship at its worst, while trying to preserve an image of democracy and of protecting the public from increasing “Covid numbers”. What are these increasing Covid numbers?

The numbers are increasing all over the western world (Northern Hemisphere), which not only is mandating even primary school children for testing, testing, testing, and more testing, in some cases up to four times a month, with this infamous PCR test – which has been disapproved for inaccuracy even by WHO (see this). Many scientists go as far as saying that the false positives of these tests are 97%.

These repeated senseless testing even on small children, with a predominantly false positive test method, obviously increases the “case” numbers. But they are totally meaningless, because nobody is sick.

Dr. Kary B. Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test, who mysteriously passed away on August 7, 2019, at age 74, stated emphatically that no infection or illness can be accurately diagnosed with the PCR-RT. He added, “PCR is a Process. It does not tell you that you are sick. … The measurement is not accurate”.

Mullis described the PCR-RT as a “technique” rather than “a test”. It is a useful technique which allows for “rapid amplification of a small stretch of DNA”.

See also this breathtaking and shocking video interview (45 min) with Dr. Elisabeth Eads, “Video: Covid-19 Injections Will Cause Massive Deaths”, where Dr. Eads not only points out that the PCR tests false positives are an estimated 97%, but also lays bare the real death count related to the Covid vaxxes.

In other words, the death directly related to Covid jabs, falsely called “vaccines”. See the entire video, it is pointing to at least 600,000 deaths in the US, resulting from the jabs – not VAERS-reported – and predicting that the death figures may rise in 2022 to several million, in the US alone.

VAERS stands for Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System in the US. The European equivalent is the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which also has a function similar to the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

Covid vaccine side effects are so many and serious. It is estimated that only about 1% to 5% of harmful Covid “vaccine” injuries are reported.

If the death rate from Covid vaxx-injections in the US is about 600,000, you may add a proportionately similar incidence throughout the western world that has been injected with the mRNA-type concoctions. The resulting astronomical numbers, and the fact that no mainstream media nor government will talk about it, can only point to a de facto eugenist agenda to reduce the World’s population.

We are only at the beginning of the UN Agenda 2030 which is being implemented flagrantly on our watch, on schedule, albeit under false pretenses, but we, The People, do nothing about it. We take to the streets in Vienna, in Bern, in Paris and in Berlin – but nothing happens – and the implementation of these draconian killing measures continues.

The masters behind these well-orchestrated actions knew and know that they all will result in upheavals, in demolition of property.Germany’s Extra-Parliamentary Corona Investigative Commission Launching a Class Action Suit Against Corona Criminals

They know that this will cause a few injuries, maybe deaths, but by and large, it will not change anything.

They talked about 300,000 people in the streets of Vienna this past weekend. Is it true? Even if it were true, the public anger will simply be ignored, smothered, and eventually subside, or being overtaken by the next much stronger measures being imposed. Worldwide, we are already talking millions of deaths directly related to the Covid jab. But of course, the mainstream media have been paid to remain silent.

And the lied-to and manipulated “mainstream public” calls anything that deviates from the sacred official narrative a “conspiracy theory”. When the day comes, when there is no more denying but our civilization is in shambles, it’s no good saying, “sorry, we didn’t know, we just followed orders.”

The Nuremberg Code makes it clear that this excuse is not accepted. We may but hope that these crimes committed by coerced, or bought, or ordered or even sympathetic governments will be brought to justice by an equivalent of the Nuremberg Trials that brought the Third Reich criminals to justice in 1945-46.

Mind you, the Third Reich crimes pale in the light of what is going on and is planned worldwide, embracing 193 UN member countries, driving towards a diminished world population, a colossal capital shift from the bottom and the middle to a few already ultra-rich on the top – and a fully digitized world, called “The Fourth Industrial Revolution” or “The Great Reset” with a remaining slave society of “humanoids” or “transhumans”, as Klaus Schwab from the WEF calls them.

A One World Order of the worst kind. It will not be able to come to fruition. Because total satanic take-over never does. But the suffering from now to then, is a colossal agony.

Back to Austria. Might it be possible that the former Austrian Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, who on 9 October 2021 rather surprisingly stepped down as Chancellor of Austria, under the shady pretext of financial irregularities, knew what was coming?

Mind you, these orders come from outside the UN system. And they are not contestable – or else. As a consequence of a sense of ethics, Kurz may have felt, he preferred to step down and transfer the Chancellorship to his then Foreign Minister, Alexander Schallenberg, like Kurz, also from the conservative ÖVP (People’s Party).

Kurz did say in a televised statement, “My country is more important to me than myself.”

See Deutsche Welle.

In Austria about one third of the population is not vaxxed and so far has refused to get the poison jab. They are educated people. So, Schallenberg insinuated that many of the “European countries will be imposing restrictions, as “cases” rise”.

What “cases”?

Nobody ever describes what a case is.

Only when you go and dig and ask around, a “case” is a “PCR positive tested person”. That includes umpteenth times tested school children, of which we know chances that they get Covid-sick is about one in 10,000. In addition, and I repeat, almost all of the PCR positives are false positives. See previous references, and especially WHO’s statement to this effect, statement that seems to be totally ignored by its member countries.

Furthermore, with testing-testing-testing ad absurdum – you drive the “case” figures up, but hardly anybody has disease symptoms. So, the entire statistics that serve to scare you into submission are false; they are manipulated to instill fear.

Unfortunately, they, the dark forces, are very successful. Fear is the best instrument to manipulate people and public opinion. Those who spread fear know that those in fear lose clear sight.

Now come those who argue for the corona believers, saying that hospitals are overloaded especially emergency beds are at the brink.

This is a lie, or a manufactured fiction. In Switzerland, for example, Intensive Care Units (ICU) were reduced in the course of 2020 by 40%, (i) since they need on average an occupancy rate of above 80% to recover their costs and remain profitable, and (ii) with 40% less ICUs, its much easier to manipulate the figures in a way that they look fully booked – and favorable for the corona narrative.

Chancellor Schallenberg also doesn’t miss a beat hammering the drums of fear. “We don’t want a fifth wave,” he said at a meeting of the governors of Austria’s nine provinces.

From the looks of it, and recalling what Dr. Elisabeth Eads said in her interview with Greg Hunter (see above), this is planned mass killing, “medical tyranny by life threatening infections”, caused by poison injections.

If Austria is the first Western country that directly and “legally” imposes “vaccination” – meaning enforced by police or military – others will for sure be following.

The Forth wave and the prevention of the Fifth Wave of a virus that doesn’t exist – see this.

The agenda will continue with a fifth and sixth and seventh …. wave, if not enough people are going to be vaxxed. The purpose is injecting, not healing or preventing a disease. Injecting for transforming humans to electronically manipulatable transhumans (Klaus Schwab).

You may also be interested in a US Patent of August 2021, a complex description of a process of transmitting vaxx-properties from the vaxxed to the unvaxxed. It describes, for example, the method of transmitting an electromagnetic (EM) field created by foremost Pfizer graphene-loaded vaxxes to non-injected people, so that they too may become susceptible to EM wave manipulations. It’a like vaxxing the unvaxxed by the vaxxed so nobody may escape. This is a true evil agenda.

Austria may be the west’s first country that imposes the poison jab – totally illegal. But others may be following closely in Austria’s footsteps. In Geneva and other Swiss Cantons, high school and university students may not attend classes unless they are vaxxed. This is blackmail. Blackmail is a crime. In Switzerland a referendum putting the entire Covid measures agenda up for a popular vote on 28 November is pending.

In Germany Health Minister Jens Spahn has spoken of “a national emergency that requires a combined national effort”, meaning the introduction of restrictions for unvaccinated people in areas with high [fake Covid – added by author] hospital admissions. And parliament has backed requirements for people to show Covid passes on buses and trains, and in workplaces.

Unless, We, the People, show courage and a disciplined and well-coordinated but peaceful civil disobedience, we may be in for a Dark Winter. And that without the seasonal flu. Have you noticed, since 2020, the common flu has virtually disappeared from the annual agenda? Does it perhaps mean that all the flu “cases” became conveniently “Covid cases”?

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

