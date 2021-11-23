Justin Trudeau Served with Legal Paperwork. You Too Can Serve Your Own Notice of Liability Especially if You’re a Parent Wanting to Protect Your Child!

By Howard Bertram

Global Research, November 23, 2021

This PDF is a Notice of Liability to: Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, Dr Theresa Tam Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Attorney General for Canada David Lametti and Superintendent Brenda Lucki, Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“This letter constitutes a request on behalf of Canadian parents of 5 to 11 year old children that a criminal investigation be immediately opened with regard to fraudulent submission of Pfizer Corp. regarding the provision of the Pfizer Vaccine to children 5 through 11 years of age.”

(Submitted by Jeffrey Rath, L.L.B. of Rath&Company, Barristers&Solicitors, Foothills, Alberta, Canada)

Here is also an open letter and Notice of Liability from Doctors and Scientists to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the members of the European Parliament regarding Covid-19 vaccination.

Also here is an International Tribunal Order to Cease and Desist to: Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister, Dr Theresa Tam, Canada Chief Health Officer and Dr Supriva Sharma, Chief Medical advisor for Health Canada.

and finally …

A PDF “Vaccine” Notice of Liability for parents to fill out and serve accordingly.

Ironically, on November 6, 2021, leading physicians from all over the world gathered to talk about their recent Physicians’ Declaration update, which includes their commitment to fighting authoritarian public health measures, such as:

Forced child vaccination, Mandatory vaccination of the COVID recovered, and Questionable interference with physician practices, such as early intervention.

Hosted by Florida physician Dr. John Littell, speakers and panelists included Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Heather Gessling, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Brian Tyson, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Li-Meng Yan, Dr. Mollie James, Dr. Paul E. Alexander and Dr. Peter McCullough.

This summit emphasized that under no circumstances should children be vaccinated with these new experimental gene therapies.

Dr Peter McCullough directly and indirectly, brought forth at this Summit a reminder to all Politicians, Public Servants, Public Health Officials, Doctors and Hospitals, Employers and anyone else including a biased and censored Media in his talk entitled:

Dr Peter McCullough – Our Public Health Agencies Are Getting In The Way Of Saving Lives, watch the video here.

at 00:18:00:

“I have been following my patients carefully – 70% of my patients took the vaccine in December, January, February and like a good doctor I didn’t encourage them or discourage them.

Remember the vaccines are all research, they’re all research!

If I told a patient in one of my research studies (and I have a lot of them) that you have to be in my research study in order for me to see you in my office … you have to be in my research study … do you know what … I would be called on the carpet by the Institutional Review Board. I would probably be put up for FDA review. I would probably be incredibly penalized for that improper conduct.

There is a code of conduct it’s called the Nuremberg Code and that means under no conditions will a doctor ever, ever put any pressure, coercion or threat of reprisal for someone to either participate or not participate in research.

So every single doctor, every single medical society, every single employer that has stepped over that line and told somebody that they should be involved in vaccine research or suffer some consequence has trampled over a fundamental bioethics.”

If you forward this e-mail or International Tribunal Order to Cease and Desist and/or initiate your own Notice of Liability:

Please keep a record of all the individuals, politicians, government officials, public and private agencies including public health, workplaces, schools and school boards, etc. you send this out to so when litigation explodes in a post covid world – these leaders and public/private officials will not use the excuses:

1) we were not aware (there is a plethora of ignored valid research that demands an immediate STOP to this ‘vaccine’ insanity)

2) we were only following orders (for a politician their excuse would be – Health Canada, Dr Tam, WHO, Bill Gates etc.)

Unfortunately we do not have a Prime Minister or a Provincial Premier that is as independent thinking and competent as Governor Desantis of Florida.

It’s up to We The People to say: I no longer consent to medical and political tyranny!

It’s time to draw that red line in the sand!

It’s time to protect our children!

*

