The physicist Dr. Ute Bergner, on November 17, delivered a speech in front of the Thuringian state parliament in which she presented an alarming study she had commissioned.

By Free West Media

Global Research, November 24, 2021Free West Media 20 November 2021

Bergner, who formerly belonged to the FDP parliamentary group in the Thuringian state parliament, has meanwhile switched to the Citizens for Thuringia party. She had commissioned two statisticians to investigate whether there was a connection between the vaccination rate and excess mortality in the 16 German federal states.

Prof. Dr. Rolf Steyer and Dr. Gregor Kappler analyzed the period from week 36 to week 40 and the results are truly disconcerting. The summary of the analysis states that excess mortality can be found in all 16 states.

The number of Covid deaths reported by the RKI in the period under review consistently only represents a relatively small part of excess mortality and above all cannot explain the critical issue – the higher the vaccination rate, the higher the excess mortality.

The most obvious explanation however is that being fully vaccinated increases the likelihood of death.

Of course, other explanations are possible but not very likely:

The higher the proportion of old people, the higher the vaccination rate and excess mortality. Therefore, the vaccination rate and excess mortality also correlate. (This explanation is not very plausible, however, as the proportion of old people would have to have changed significantly between 2016-2020 on the one hand and 2021 on the other.)

Higher vaccination rates are achieved through increased stress and anxiety in the country concerned, and the latter lead to higher numbers of deaths.

“Further explanations are by no means excluded. Some of them may be backed up with numbers and should be investigated further. We are very grateful for suggestions of this kind,” Bergner said.The Higher the Vaccination Rate, the Higher the Excess Mortality

Thuringia (4 percent) and Saxony (2 percent), the two states with the lowest vaccination rates, also have the lowest excess mortality. The front runner is Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with a vaccination rate of 66 percent and an excess mortality rate of 16 percent. All the vaccinated states showed a double-digit increase.

Results require ‘urgent clarification’

The correlation coefficient is +0.31. In the eyes of the two data scientists this is “astonishingly high”. Especially since the believers in the vaccine are claiming the opposite but provide no proof for their notion of “protection”. One should at the least expect a different relationship: the more vaccinations, the lower the mortality. After all, the intention was to protect people.

“The excess mortality increases with the increase in the vaccination rate. This requires urgent clarification,” demanded the two statisticians. Furthermore, in view of “the pending political measures aimed at containing the virus […] this figure is worrying and requires explanation if further political measures are to be taken with the aim of increasing the vaccination rate.”

The study was handed over to the Thuringian state parliament for assessment.

At the end of her speech, Ute Bergner emphasized: “A person’s worth does not depend on their vaccination status.”https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1461639747340746755&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalresearch.ca%2Fgerman-states-high-vaccination-rate-highest-excess-mortality%2F5762622&sessionId=925c45d6b525f9a2c6c3ba030948c2245087ff96&theme=light&widgetsVersion=f001879%3A1634581029404&width=500px

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image: Dr Ute Bergner. FacebookThe original source of this article is Free West MediaCopyright © Free West Media, Free West Media, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/german-states-high-vaccination-rate-highest-excess-mortality/5762622