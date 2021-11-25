Dangerous and Useless Vaccines Continue to Kill

By Rodney Atkinson

Global Research, November 25, 2021

There is evidence that the vaccinated are more likely to die than the unvaccinated.

In the UK for instance between March and September 2021 (based on weekly data from the British Government) vaccinated English adults under 60 were dying at twice the rate of unvaccinated people the same age. See this.

Statistics published by the Office for National Statistics on the 13th of September 2021 showed deaths by vaccination status between the 2nd of January and 2nd of July 2021 were

All deaths regardless of vaccination status 265,982

Unvaccinated 104,134

vaccinated 166,859

And deaths of children in the UK are 44% higher than the 5 year average since the Government defied the advice of the JCVI and “offered” vaccination to over 12s. See this.

In the USA, Vermont, the state with the highest vaccination rate (89% of over 18s) in the United States, is experiencing a virus surge at levels not seen since the pandemic’s peak last winter. The number of cases in Vermont is at a record level, hospitalisations are close to the records of last winter, and the state recorded the deadliest day and the second deadliest month of the pandemic in September.

In Malta, Iceland, Belgium and Singapore among the most highly vaccinated countries, cases and deaths have risen.

In Waterford, Ireland, where 99.7 percent of all adults are now “fully vaccinated”, saw cases rise to 719 per 100,000 people the highest in Ireland. (for comparison the average English rate is 445 per 100,000. The second most vaccinated, County Carlow, has the second highest virus rate! Hardly a coincidence. How are the fraudulent “fact checkers” going to get out of that one? See this.

More Evidence of Infectiousness of the Vaccinated

In a recent post I quoted an Oxford University published study showing massively higher viral loads in the vaccinated. Now the American Centre for Disease Control and the Wisconsin State Health Department released a study Shedding of Infectious SARS-CoV-2 Despite Vaccination, which reviewed swab specimens from 36 counties in Wisconsin from the end of June to the end of July 2021. They then checked the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in each swab. What did they find? High viral load in “158 of 232 unvaccinated (68%…) and 156 of 225 fully vaccinated (69%…) symptomatic individuals.”Vaccine Passports Illegal, Infections and Deaths after Vaccines, Government and Media Lies, the “Booster” Myth

Meaning there was effectively no difference between the symptomatic vaccinated and unvaccinated in terms of who was carrying, and therefore spreading, the virus.

Another paper from the Harvard Center for Population and Development Studies titled Increase in COVID-19 are unrelated to level of vaccination across 68 countries and 2,497 counties in the United States. It found that, “the trend line suggests a marginally positive association such that countries with a higher percentage of population fully vaccinated have higher COVID-19 cases per 1 million people.”

UK Vaccinations Cause Big Infection Rise

The rise in UK vaccinations between 23rd September and the 3rd October produced (with an approximate 14 day delay) a big rise in COVID infections between 6th October and the 20th October. Between 23rd September and 12th October the vaccinations seven day average rose by 55% resulting in a rise in daily infections between 3rd October and 19th October of 66%.

As can be seen from the table there was a slight fall off in vaccination rates between 3rd October and 9th October which would explain the fall in the infection rise towards the end of October. (cases fell between 22nd October and the 7th November)

The devastating picture from these statistics is that, as already pointed out on this website, both within the UK and around the world vaccinations have produced a rise in cases and the vaccination of children in schools has (as I predicted here) caused more infections as the newly vaccinated pass on infection to their families.

So we know both from the statistics and from academic studies that

the most vaccinated countries have seen the biggest rises in infections

some of the least vaccinated countries have seen among the biggest falls in infections

the vaccinated can still get COVID

the vaccinated can pass on infection to others

the vaccinated are being hospitalised and are dying more than the unvaccinated (see the Scotland stats in the above mentioned post and the British and Irish stats above)

the rise in vaccination numbers lead to a direct rise in infections (see above Harvard study and previous Freenations post)

the Delta variant took off in the UK in April 2021 – after one of the world’s fastest vaccination programmes, fulfilling the prognosis by Professor Luc Montagnier that vaccination can promote variants

Despite this dismal, disastrous picture of failure the corporatist cabal of big Pharma and Governments, propagandised by corporate media and big tech, continue to wage a vaccine war against the people, censoring and blocking the use of proven remedies from which big Pharma does not profit.

They ignore and censor some of the world’s leading experts in this field (Professor Peter McCullough, Dr Robert Malone and Geert Vanden Bossche) while Pfizer and Moderna alone have garnered $93 billion from their vaccines so far.

Vaccine Deaths Continue

In the UK just under 1,800 people have died following the Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccinations with more than 1.2 million adverse reactions. Some put the deaths at 35,000 because of chronic under reporting. Virtually none of these deaths (between 6 and 120 per day since vaccination began) are reported by the mainstream media – who are nevertheless eager to report hysterically anyone who is unvaccinated who dies of COVID. This manipulation helps the establishment stop “informed consent” among the population before they are vaccinated.

One of the many despicable crimes against humanity which we must one day see tried in court.

*

This article was originally published on Freenations.

Featured image is from Free West MediaThe original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Rodney Atkinson, Global Research, 2021

