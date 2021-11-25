Is Mankind Able to Prevent Abuse of New Technologies Against Democracy and Human Rights?

By Mojmir Babacek

Global Research, November 25, 2021

***

When in 1951 American secret services started work on Project Artichoke, they had set their goals as follows: “Evolution and development of any method by which we can get information from a person against his will and without his knowledge… Can we get control of an individual to the point where he will do our bidding against his will and even against such fundamental laws of nature such as self preservation?”.

This publication in the New York Times was a result of the scandal caused by the abuse of the patients at the Canadian mental hospital Allan Memorial Institute. In another CIA report quoted in the New York Times article it is stated:

“Many phases of the research in the control of human behavior involve a high degree of sensitivity. The professional reputations of outside researchers are in jeopardy since the objectives of such research are widely regarded as anti-ethical or illegal” .

This classified research is going on until present time. The only difference is that when some 200 American diplomats and CIA employees were exposed to attacks by pulsed microwaves the American press started writing on the subject (see this and this), without disclosing the whole range of effects of electromagnetic radiation on the human nervous system.

As a matter of fact the human nervous system is filled with electrolyte (solution of water and salt, full of ions), which functions as an antenna, which can transform the electromagnetic signals coming from the outside into electrical currents which will propagate in nervous tissue and produce the firing of neurons. In this way the activity of the human nervous system can be controlled by electromagnetic waves or microwaves, if they are pulsed in the frequencies corresponding to the frequencies of the activity of the human nervous system (click on “Psychoelectronic threat to democracy“ and at the bottom of the page open the link).

Billions of dollars and euros, that were invested into brain research in the past years, made it possible to map the frequencies of the brain activity and in this way open the road to the manipulation of human perceptions, emotions and even thoughts and memories by electromagnetic radiation. The scientists in California developed a device that can interpret the vowels and consonants in our brain for effective writing, or in other words, write down people’s thoughts. According to the researchers, this device is at least 90% accurate. In 2017 scientists believed that this machine could be linked to smartphones within the next few years. Device that Translates your Thoughts in to Words will be in Smartphones soon – Research Snipers, which means that it will connect the brains of people directly to cell phone system and the internet.

Knowing the brain frequencies of vowels and consonants enables scientists to reverse this procedure and transmit thoughts into the brains of people. In 2007 The Washington Post published an article where it wrote:

“In 2002, the Air Force Research Laboratory patented… a technology: using microwaves to send words into someone’s head… In response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed for this article, the Air Force released unclassified documents surrounding that 2002 patent — records that note that the patent was based on human experimentation in October 1994 at the Air Force lab, where scientists were able to transmit phrases into the heads of human subjects, albeit with marginal intelligibility. Research appeared to continue at least through 2002. Where this work has gone since is unclear — the research laboratory, citing classification, refused to discuss it“ (Mind Games, washingtonpost.com)

When the phrases, transmitted into the brain, will be converted into ultrasound, people will not realize them, because they will not hear them, but the phrases will reach their brain anyway and in this way will become the targeted persons “thoughts“. In this way the goals of the research, cited at the beginning of this article, were reached. If you do not believe it think about the fact that in 2019 scientists in the USA were capable of implanting into the memory of mice a memory of an odor they had never smelled, and made the mice react to it, see this. Also, in August 2020, the scientist Rafael Yuste, teaching at the U.S. Columbia University told the New York Times that “once the manipulation goes directly into the brain… you will not be able to tell you are being manipulated”, see this.

In Russia this kind of brain research had already started in the thirties of the past century. In August 27, 1991 the Russian newspaper ‘Komsomolskaya Pravda’ published the statement by Victor Sedletski, the vice president of the League of Independent Scientists of the USSR, where he wrote:

“As an expert and juridical personality I declare: In Kiev (and this is serious) the mass production … of psychotronic biogenerators was launched. I can not assert that during the coup d‘etat exactly the Kiev generators were used… All the same the fact that they were used is evident to me. What are the psychotronic generators? It is an electronic equipment producing the effect of guided control in the human organism“ (electronic copy of the article – Authors of Project Zombie discovered in Kiev).

In 1992 the Russian Independent Institute of Foreign Policy published in the weekly ‘Stolitsa’ the article “MC-ultra program“ (the title was inspired by the CIA mind control program from the sixties, that was quoted at the beginning of this article). In the article Victor Sedletski informed that in 1982 the USSR started the development of quite new radar system, which allowed it to control any place on the planet and that the system could be used for the creation of “psychotronic field for mind control“. He did not say exactly which project he was talking about, but it seems that he was talking about the system Sura, which was built in 1981 near the city Nizhnyi Novgorod in the central part of Russia. It was financed by the Russian ministry of defense and later it was controlled by Radiophysical Science Research Institute. See this and this.Mind Control and Neurotechnology: Will People Allow Themselves to be Deprived of Their “Freedom of Thought”?

By pulsing electromagnetic waves, the radar system Sura can produce in the ionosphere varying electrical currents and those currents then will produce electromagnetic waves in the frequencies of pulses, which will reach vast areas of the planet. If the pulsing of electromagnetic waves corresponds to frequencies of human brain activities, the electromagnetic frequencies produced by electrical currents in the ionosphere will influence the functioning of brains of whole populations.

In 1994 the USA started building the system using the same principles, but producing greater energies called HAARP (High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program). On the building of the system HAARP wrote a son of the former Alaskan senator Nick Begich together with the journalist Jeane Manning a book entitled “Angels Don’t Play this HAARP“. In their book they described all the possible military uses of the HAARP system.

Though Europe was used to not opposing USA politics, in this case it became alarmed and invited Nick Begich to testify in the European Parliament on the HAARP system. As a result of his testimony the European Parliament approved, on January 28th, 1999, a resolution number A4-0005/1999 on Environment Protection and Security and Foreign Affairs.

In the resolution the European Parliament called „on the European Union to seek to have the new ‘non-lethal’ weapons technology and the development of new arms strategies also covered and regulated by international conventions“, declared that it

“considers HAARP (High Frequency Active Auroral Research Project) by virtue of its far-reaching impact on the environment to be a global concern and calls for its legal, ecological and ethical implications to be examined by an international independent body before any further research and testing“.

It expressed its regret over

“the repeated refusal of the United States Administration to send anyone in person to give evidence to the public hearing or any subsequent meeting held by its competent committee into the environmental and public risks connected with the HAARP program currently being funded in Alaska“.

Finally it called “for an international convention introducing a global ban on all developments and deployments of weapons which might enable any form of manipulation of human beings” See this. (item 30).

In February 2000 the Russian daily Segodnya (Today) published the article “Riders of Psychotronic Apocalypse“. The largest part of the article was dedicated to “psychotronic“ weapons, thus suggesting that Russians were aware of the possible use of the HAARP system for the control of the brain activity of the Russian population. It said:

“It is necessary to admit that our potential adversary is presenting us all grounds to talk about ‘psychotronic‘ or ‘psychic‘ weapon as a fact which we have to consider to be real… The point is that the non-lethal weapon, which is being developed in Los Alamos, is, according to Russian military classification, tightly connected with so -called ‘information weapon’… such a weapon is capable to affect not only the soldiers of the adversary… but the whole population of the country“.

The article in the daily Segodnya described Russian reactions to the findings of the FAPSI agency at the international as well as national level. On the international level the State Duma and then Inter Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Independent States addressed in 1997 the United Nations, OBSE and European Council, with a proposal to introduce the international convention on the ban of information wars and restriction of circulation of the information weapon. According to the article the Russian initiative went so far that in March 1998 the issue was discussed at the meeting with the Secretary General of the UN Kofi Anan and at the initiative of Russia was included in the agenda of the Assembly General of the UN. Apparently this Russian effort was put to a stop by the unwillingness of the USA and its allies from NATO to join the international convention.

The Russian Department of Defense and the Russian government also reacted to the threat. The Commission on Military Construction included means of information war among the three priority factors of the country’s potential to fight against the possible aggression from the outside. The daily Segodnya wrote that mysterious means of information-psychological effects are fully capable not only to impair the health, but to also cause “blocking, on subconscious level, of the freedom of will of a human being, loss of ability of political, cultural and other self identification of a human being, manipulation of societal consciousness” and even “destruction of indivisible informational and spiritual space of RF” [Russian Federation]. See this.

In 2019 the Chinese daily China Morning Post wrote that China tested the Russian system Sura and that the American system HAARP is capable of generating 4 times higher energy than the Russian system Sura. As a result of those tests China started building its own more advanced radar system with possible military use in Sanja, in province Hajnan, which could manipulate the ionosphere over the whole South China sea. It also wrote that according to some critics, those systems are capable of influencing the activity of human brains, see this.

If world superpowers were interested in defending the freedom of human mind and thinking, they would have to organize an international agreement banning the development and use of any systems enabling remote control of the human nervous system and human brain activity.

To make such an agreement possible, they would have, as well, to agree that they will stop the competition to acquire military control of the world.

Russia evidently can not accept such an agreement for as long as the USA is surrounding its territory by military bases and China is in the same situation, when American navy is operating in the South China sea. This American military pressure against China and Russia justifies, in the eyes of part of Russian and Chinese citizens, the lack of democracy in those countries.

The Russia radar system Sura, just like American system HAARP, and in the future the Chinese system, are or will be able to eradicate inhabitants of large areas of our planet, but such use may not be necessary. It will be satisfactory to gain control of people’s thinking in those areas.

To achieve the same effect it should be possible to add pulses in brain frequencies to transmissions of cell phone networks. Recently the U.S. Department of Defense searched for speakers at the conference, where military use of the fifth generation of cell phone technology should be discussed, see this. It is not by accident that the USA warned their allies against the use of HUAWEI technology.

They evidently know what all it can be used for. In the sixth generation of cell phone systems it is planned to connect human brains to the internet. Already the omnipresence of the signals of the fifth generation should alarm people. In October 2018 a scientist from the American military research agency DARPA James Giordano told in a lecture to cadets that his agency produced nanomaterial, which can be aerosolized and when breathed in, penetrate the human brain and make it more susceptible to manipulation by pulsed microwaves (watch the video below from 37:16). Such a possibility was already disclosed in an article by The Huffington Post in October 2017. In this article the scientists predicted that this technology will be produced within 2 to 5 years.

If the world politicians or actual rulers will not manage to control the lust for power as a basic principle of their activity, we can expect that a new electronical totalitarian power will be established in the world, which will be impossible to „vote out“ or overthrow, because people will not be able to even think about it.

In 1994 the Strategic Studies Institute at the U.S. Army War College published a study ”Revolution in Military Affairs and Conflict Short of War”, where possible use of this technology was described: ”Potential or possible supporters of the insurgency around the world were identified using the comprehensive Interagency Integrated Database. These were categorized as ‘potential’ or ‘active’, with sophisticated computerized personality simulations used to develop, tailor and focus psychological campaigns for each”, see this.

On September 30, 2021 the senate in Chile approved a law establishing the right to personal identity, free will, and mental privacy for Chilean citizens. The Chilean senator Giulio Girardi said “the law is to protect ‘the last frontier’ of the human being: the human psyche“ see this. As well the initiator of this legislation Chilean scientist Rafael Yuste advocated at the United Nations to add five “NeuroRights” in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, see this. Those are the good news.

The bad news is that big media around the world did not inform about those events, thus keeping in secret the technologies that the governments have at hand. Under such circumstances the willingness of the world governments to reach an agreement banning the use of those technologies against people, remains questionable for as long as people will not oblige them to do it.

*

Mojmir Babacek is the founder of the International Movement for the Ban of the Manipulation of the Human Nervous System by Technical Means. He is the author of numerous articles on the issue of mind manipulation.

*

