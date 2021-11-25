Over 30 U.S. Artillery Pieces, Dozens of Tanks, Thousands of NATO Troops Moved to Belarus Border

By Rick Rozoff

Global Research, November 25, 2021Anti-bellum 24 November 2021

The USA has deployed at least 30 self-propelled howitzers Paladin near the Belarusian-Polish border, the news agency Avia.pro reports.

According to the source, after dozens of tanks, armored vehicles and several thousands of NATO military personnel were relocated to the Belarusian border; it was revealed that in addition to that the USA moved at least 30 155mm self-propelled howitzers M109A7 Paladin to the Belarusian-Polish border.

The howitzers were delivered from Germany by several trains. Taking into account their firing range, they can fire into Belarus’ territory.

The USA has yet to comment on the deployment of its weapon systems and military hardware near the Belarusian border.

Rick Rozoff, renowned author and geopolitical analyst, actively involved in opposing war, militarism and interventionism for over fifty years. He manages the Anti-Bellum and For peace, against war website

Rick Rozoff, renowned author and geopolitical analyst, actively involved in opposing war, militarism and interventionism for over fifty years. He manages the Anti-Bellum and For peace, against war website

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/over-30-us-artillery-pieces-dozens-tanks-thousands-nato-troops-moved-belarus-border/5762730